June 20, 2020

 

President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, his first rally since he addressed supporters in early March in North Carolina. The rally has the potential to kickstart his struggling reelection effort, quiet critics questioning the wisdom of massive indoor events during the coronavirus pandemic and deliver to the White House a powerful talking point in the increasingly partisan battle over reopening.

It could also backfire: Undermining Trump’s rosy assertions about the course of the virus – and his administration’s response to it – at a time when his support is at a low point.

Six staffers working to organize President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa have tested positive for the coronavirus, a development that is likely to increase concerns about the safety of the massive and high-profile indoor event.

26 Comments on "President Trump holds campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma | USA TODAY"

  1. Aces aces | June 20, 2020 at 10:08 PM | Reply

    🔥🔥🔥👍

  2. Poetically So | June 20, 2020 at 10:10 PM | Reply

    Those low number couldn’t get a prom queen elected. 😂😂😂

  3. אחד שאין לו שם | June 20, 2020 at 10:13 PM | Reply

    The description in the video… So typical.

  4. Monica Miranda | June 20, 2020 at 10:14 PM | Reply

    No masks! 🤣

  5. Dora williams | June 20, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

    Nope

  6. Cory Franz | June 20, 2020 at 10:19 PM | Reply

    Dang. Government doing for the people. Excellent start

  7. Barbara Peters | June 20, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

    It’s comical that Joe Biden’s campaign buys time on a Trump Rally page. They at least understood that’s where the traffic is at.

  8. Edwin Packard | June 20, 2020 at 10:26 PM | Reply

    But Donald, the people have no meth. Then let them snort coke.🇺🇸👮‍♀️🤮😷

  9. Al Coppeta | June 20, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

    why was half the stadium empty

    • Terry Bateman | June 20, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

      My guess is they’re afraid of the thugs. looters , Riders and dont forget about the arsonist. Creepy Joe Hiden dont do interviews or rallies

    • toshiba20101000 | June 20, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      Maybe the almighty universe couldn’t allow such a large concentration of ignorance.

  10. flspirit2382 | June 20, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

    Why is the camera quality so bad?

  11. 2B06 Dior Tan | June 20, 2020 at 10:34 PM | Reply

    Nice crowd.

  12. Connie P leonard | June 20, 2020 at 10:41 PM | Reply

    Did anyone on here, at the rally?

  13. Beverly Mason | June 20, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

    Disgusting

  14. Lyn Herg | June 20, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

    Is Trump’s Trailer Trash rally over yet?

  15. T W | June 20, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

    MAGA 2020

  16. Alexandra Karaboukoukis | June 20, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

    God Bless you

  17. J Flow | June 20, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

    the virus had a great time. even though the crowds were sparse. Guess not all stupid trump supporters are that stupd.

  18. 羅德夫 | June 20, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

    Socialism was for the working class until rightwing populism replaced it.

  19. Lady soto | June 20, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

    Like sheeps to the slaughterhouse.

  20. Kyky 11 | June 20, 2020 at 10:54 PM | Reply

    I bought tickets so he’d have empty seats

