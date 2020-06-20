President Trump holds campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma | USA TODAY

President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, his first rally since he addressed supporters in early March in North Carolina. The rally has the potential to kickstart his struggling reelection effort, quiet critics questioning the wisdom of massive indoor events during the coronavirus pandemic and deliver to the White House a powerful talking point in the increasingly partisan battle over reopening.

It could also backfire: Undermining Trump’s rosy assertions about the course of the virus – and his administration’s response to it – at a time when his support is at a low point.

Six staffers working to organize President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa have tested positive for the coronavirus, a development that is likely to increase concerns about the safety of the massive and high-profile indoor event.

