President Trump holds campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma | USA TODAY

President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, his first rally since he addressed supporters in early March in North Carolina. The rally has the potential to kickstart his struggling reelection effort, quiet critics questioning the wisdom of massive indoor events during the coronavirus pandemic and deliver to the White House a powerful talking point in the increasingly partisan battle over reopening.
It could also backfire: Undermining Trump’s rosy assertions about the course of the virus – and his administration’s response to it – at a time when his support is at a low point.
RELATED:
Six staffers working to organize President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa have tested positive for the coronavirus, a development that is likely to increase concerns about the safety of the massive and high-profile indoor event.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
🔥🔥🔥👍
Those low number couldn’t get a prom queen elected. 😂😂😂
The description in the video… So typical.
No masks! 🤣
That is because the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled the attendees did not have to wear masks.
Nope
Dang. Government doing for the people. Excellent start
It’s comical that Joe Biden’s campaign buys time on a Trump Rally page. They at least understood that’s where the traffic is at.
But Donald, the people have no meth. Then let them snort coke.🇺🇸👮♀️🤮😷
why was half the stadium empty
My guess is they’re afraid of the thugs. looters , Riders and dont forget about the arsonist. Creepy Joe Hiden dont do interviews or rallies
Maybe the almighty universe couldn’t allow such a large concentration of ignorance.
Why is the camera quality so bad?
Nice crowd.
Did anyone on here, at the rally?
Disgusting
Beautiful rally.
Awsome rally
Is Trump’s Trailer Trash rally over yet?
Getting nervous??
MAGA 2020
God Bless you
the virus had a great time. even though the crowds were sparse. Guess not all stupid trump supporters are that stupd.
Socialism was for the working class until rightwing populism replaced it.
Like sheeps to the slaughterhouse.
I bought tickets so he’d have empty seats