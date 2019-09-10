President Trump Inclined For Turn Away Hurricane Dorian Evacuees – The Day That Was | MSNBC

September 10, 2019

 

“We have to be very careful,” says President Trump about allowing Hurricane Dorian evacuees into the United States, saying there were “some very bad people and some very bad gang members and some very, very bad drug dealers" among potential disaster refugees. Earlier Monday, the acting Customs and Border Protection chief had not ruled out granting Temporary Protected Status to citizens from other countries affected by the natural disaster. On Sunday more than 100 Bahamians were forced off a ferry boat before it could reach Florida.
81 Comments on "President Trump Inclined For Turn Away Hurricane Dorian Evacuees – The Day That Was | MSNBC"

  1. C Jay | September 10, 2019 at 7:53 AM | Reply

    We cant vote fast enough to get rid of this orange clown.

    • Jesse | September 10, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

      Dems do not care about immigrant committed rapes.

      Maga all the way.

    • Robin. Verne | September 10, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

      I started with “Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars” compiled by the Rand Corporation’s think tank for the US government. It was originally written I the 40s by Rand Corp., US Air Force, NASA and Yale. It outlines a plan to create dissidence and confusion utilizing behavior modification to control the masses. Then I researched every project I could find the US governments involvement from 40’s to 93’s. For example Project Monarch, Paper Clip, Artichoke, the list was long. I followed the Rand Corporation’s outline. The book is written as a manual. An outline format in areas. I spent about 2 yrs researching drug corps and their involvement in the money racket. You just would not believe what I found. Did you know Charlotte Iserby was over the Dept. Of Education under Nixon. She was sent to Russia to learn common core concepts for the US Educational System. The Common Core was actually implemented in the early 70’s. Her interviews are jaw dropping, regarding the massive changes in education in the US. Changes that are not positive. They actually condition children not to “process”. Very bad concept, my opinion. My research is extensive and has taken me over 15yrs to compile. Every single avenue I have researched the outcome is greed and financially driven. This mess our world is involved is not a Republican or Democrat issue. It is a Mafia plane and simple. There are people in both parties involved in this Mafia. Greed and big, and I mean big, money are involved. A Mafia exerts control over people. They will extort money any way they can. Ask yourself who pays that price? If you decide to read “Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars” as of a month ago it is still on the Rand Corp web site. It is 78 pages. I gave it to both of my children to read prior to starting college. They had no trouble understand the concepts of the document. It’s outcomes are behavior modification driven via fear and intimation. If you have questions please email me.

    • Earnest T Bass | September 10, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      @science wins look in the mirror genius?

    • Earnest T Bass | September 10, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      @science wins the only altered votes I have seen is from the demented left California counties having more people voting than they have actual citizens… science doesn’t always win .. look at the fake climate change for instance.!
      Do you know we still don’t know if Russia hacked the DNC computer in 2016… DNC wouldn’t let the FBI look at their servers….. wonder what they were hiding

  2. Roosevelt B | September 10, 2019 at 7:54 AM | Reply

    Comrade trump wanted them to find thier visa which was washed away due to a hurricane. And most importantly thier the wrong skin color. Brown people are always bad people in his mind. If your black and vote for this racist than your part of the problem and don’t even know it.

    • Eric-Michael Olson | September 10, 2019 at 8:03 AM | Reply

      How can they not know it ? It’s just so obvious.

    • The Egg | September 10, 2019 at 8:10 AM | Reply

      To be fair most of the Hispanic and black people that vote for trump are usually mentally handicapped or mentally unstable

    • Toni Terrell | September 10, 2019 at 9:06 AM | Reply

      💯💯💯💯💯💯

    • Eric-Michael Olson | September 10, 2019 at 9:27 AM | Reply

      The Egg how would you know that?

    • Roosevelt B | September 10, 2019 at 9:38 AM | Reply

      @Eric-Michael Olson Donnie the commie did say he loves the poorly educated because thier the most loyal. I’m not going to blame mental health on black comrade trump supporters because that’s what Donnie does when one of his angry white radicle males of this country commit a mass shooting. I put the blame squarely on ignorance and the slave mentally that a white man has to be thier massa/leader. Thiers a lot of Clarence Thomas, Juan Williams, tiger woods and Jason whitlocks in the black community.

  3. Scottie Sims | September 10, 2019 at 7:55 AM | Reply

    I find myself repeatedly at a loss for words anymore…

    • GuitarZombie | September 10, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

      Actually, President Trump did not speak throughout the entire video, so no, I did not hear him say anything.
      I see the propaganda is working, with its gentle synth pad as a back drop

    • Geddy Schacher | September 10, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

      Then shut up……

      Or, tell your fingers to…..

    • Geddy Schacher | September 10, 2019 at 12:01 PM | Reply

      @Liona Don’t flatter yourself….

      I know it blows up your self esteem, but….

    • Geddy Schacher | September 10, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

      Hey idiots !…..

      Trump’s getting his way AGAIN, with our national security…..

      Let’s hear a big collective “groan” in unison, ok ?….

      Everybody together now !……

      “Aaaaarrrrrggggh !”…..

      There now….

      Feel better ?…..

    • Jim Flatwood | September 10, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      How is it Trump’s responsibility to control the orders of some random ship captain? Where is the UK in all this? This is not our responsibility. Beyond that, the refugees are safe in Florida right now. Despite orange man bad, US bad.

  4. DoubledEdgeSword321 | September 10, 2019 at 7:56 AM | Reply

    the second coming, the chosen one..is an evil antichrist who turns away the hungry homeless and lost..then insults demonize and criminalize them..some saviour..

    • Raven Stark | September 10, 2019 at 8:59 AM | Reply

      If I were religious, I would totally believe that the Trump is the Antichrist. 💯.

    • Hayden H | September 10, 2019 at 9:50 AM | Reply

      Like the whole Russian collusion delusion.

    • Raven Stark | September 10, 2019 at 9:56 AM | Reply

      @Hayden H
      Please, you guys need to read the Meuller report. Maybe remember back to all the people fired at the beginning of Trump’s reign. Why did Jeff Sessions recuse himself. You guys sure can accept a lot of lies and corruption.

    • DoubledEdgeSword321 | September 10, 2019 at 10:31 AM | Reply

      @Hayden H brain wash trump cultists knows what delusional is..confusion too..fuc trump

    • Kathleen Martin | September 10, 2019 at 11:30 AM | Reply

      @Raven Stark I agree Miss… It is almost “Impossible” to get them to read the Mueller Report..They are simply Willfully Ignorant.. they do not want to face Reality…

  5. kathleen davenport | September 10, 2019 at 7:56 AM | Reply

    He did this because of the color of their skin. The words he used and what he said about them is all based on the color of their skin. Trump is a racist.

  6. Tiger Tiger | September 10, 2019 at 7:58 AM | Reply

    Tired of watching your president…. what a drop kick

  7. Laudon1780 | September 10, 2019 at 7:58 AM | Reply

    He saw that people in the Bahamas are mostly black so he made up some lies why he doesn’t want to help them. It is the paper bag test for disaster relif, just like Puerto Rico.

  8. independent vote | September 10, 2019 at 7:59 AM | Reply

    If the Bahamas were 90 % white…the Red Carpet would be rolled out. Yet, OUR people LOVE to visit ON THEIR LAND

  9. BizWiz | September 10, 2019 at 7:59 AM | Reply

    *Like the old saying goes:*
    _”Elect a Clown, Expect a Circus”_

    • MeeMee Heart | September 10, 2019 at 11:07 AM | Reply

      @Grace Rutledge is he 4 real? What does homosexuality have anything to do with the discussion?

    • Deplorable | September 10, 2019 at 11:24 AM | Reply

      The real clowns and the circus are the Democrats in the debates. Lol!!

    • S. Rock | September 10, 2019 at 11:25 AM | Reply

      @Donald Trump He wasn’t exonerated. Please stay out of politics, that’s for the big boys.

    • Jeannie Winters | September 10, 2019 at 11:55 AM | Reply

      @Grace Rutledge : This person is impersonating the president. I’m pretty sure he is not the real @Donald Trump. Is it against the law? Like impersonating a Police Officer. Attributing hate speech to another? What do you think?

    • Grace Rutledge | September 10, 2019 at 11:57 AM | Reply

      @MeeMee Heart This happens when you’ve got absolutely NOWHERE to go. It never occurs to these dummies to NOT post and reveal their stupidity publicly.

  10. CynAnne1 | September 10, 2019 at 8:00 AM | Reply

    Who’s surprised by this latest example of #45’s callousness and cruelty…?
    #45 – *So* embarrassing for America. 😒

    • Patrick Kok | September 10, 2019 at 12:01 PM | Reply

      I’m not surprised the day you vote him into the white house. Just a quick look at his face already know his heart.😈😈😈

  11. Rayne Ryan | September 10, 2019 at 8:00 AM | Reply

    Such an evil man! He will get his due and I hope it will be slowly painful.

  12. Darlene McHugh | September 10, 2019 at 8:05 AM | Reply

    How are they going to show an ID all they have is the clothes on their back they lost everything!

    • Rose Harvey | September 10, 2019 at 9:10 AM | Reply

      @GuitarZombie ughhh

    • Carlos Carlos | September 10, 2019 at 10:42 AM | Reply

      They managed to bring their cell phones

    • 1-YAY Smith | September 10, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

      And they couldn’t have known that storm was going to destroy the place like that. How could hundreds of people get all the information trump is requesting before it happened. Nobody ask to lose all they have, but help should be available for them to get back to their lives. This can happen to anyone anywhere. GOD BLESS 🙏🙏🙏 🙏🙏 🙏

  13. CLP | September 10, 2019 at 8:06 AM | Reply

    Yeah, drug cartels are abandoning their yachts and helicopters for a FEMA trailer. What a dunce.

  14. not interested in your lies | September 10, 2019 at 8:11 AM | Reply

    I pray to God 🙏🙏🙏 that this evil man gets taken out of our office , it’s so sad and shameful how he has no heart what so ever.

  15. Robert Timlin | September 10, 2019 at 8:13 AM | Reply

    This administration will be charged with inhumane treatment

  16. RationalThinker1859 | September 10, 2019 at 8:13 AM | Reply

    Well folks, if you don’t get it by now, you probably never will.

  17. BookkeeperBill | September 10, 2019 at 8:14 AM | Reply

    Trump is an evil man, as are those who enable him.

  18. Martin Johnson | September 10, 2019 at 8:14 AM | Reply

    Trump has a thing about drug dealers and gang members , they should ask his drug dealer why<

  19. Jason Collins | September 10, 2019 at 8:26 AM | Reply

    Let’s hear it, Evangelicals. Explain this sh##. How is this, in ANY way, Christ-like?

    • Baruch Ben-David | September 10, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

      Trust me, if you look hard enough and ignore inconvenient verses, you can justify any sin using the Bible.

    • Pepe BiglyQ'd17Times | September 10, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

      They let anyone into heaven? Pearly gates

    • Marlowe Dugger | September 10, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      @Pepe BiglyQ’d17Times actually yoy are incorrect. Jesus himself said in Matthew a man must be born of water(baptised) of the spirit( filled with Holy Spirit) to be able to enter heaven.

    • speks36 | September 10, 2019 at 12:37 PM | Reply

      It’s not but he will give them the judges they want to run the courts. Evangelicals are political party masquerading as a religious faith, electing Trump was purely transactional.

  20. Red Planet | September 10, 2019 at 8:33 AM | Reply

    More storms will come due to EPA rollbacks!! Trump does not believe in global warming.

