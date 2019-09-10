“We have to be very careful,” says President Trump about allowing Hurricane Dorian evacuees into the United States, saying there were “some very bad people and some very bad gang members and some very, very bad drug dealers" among potential disaster refugees. Earlier Monday, the acting Customs and Border Protection chief had not ruled out granting Temporary Protected Status to citizens from other countries affected by the natural disaster. On Sunday more than 100 Bahamians were forced off a ferry boat before it could reach Florida.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news and in-depth analysis of the headlines, as well as informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter: MSNBC.com/NewslettersYouTube

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

President Trump Inclined For Turn Away Hurricane Dorian Evacuees – The Day That Was | MSNBC