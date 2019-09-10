President Trump Inclined For Turn Away Hurricane Dorian Evacuees – The Day That Was | MSNBC

“We have to be very careful,” says President Trump about allowing Hurricane Dorian evacuees into the United States, saying there were “some very bad people and some very bad gang members and some very, very bad drug dealers" among potential disaster refugees. Earlier Monday, the acting Customs and Border Protection chief had not ruled out granting Temporary Protected Status to citizens from other countries affected by the natural disaster. On Sunday more than 100 Bahamians were forced off a ferry boat before it could reach Florida.
We cant vote fast enough to get rid of this orange clown.
Dems do not care about immigrant committed rapes.
Maga all the way.
I started with “Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars” compiled by the Rand Corporation’s think tank for the US government. It was originally written I the 40s by Rand Corp., US Air Force, NASA and Yale. It outlines a plan to create dissidence and confusion utilizing behavior modification to control the masses. Then I researched every project I could find the US governments involvement from 40’s to 93’s. For example Project Monarch, Paper Clip, Artichoke, the list was long. I followed the Rand Corporation’s outline. The book is written as a manual. An outline format in areas. I spent about 2 yrs researching drug corps and their involvement in the money racket. You just would not believe what I found. Did you know Charlotte Iserby was over the Dept. Of Education under Nixon. She was sent to Russia to learn common core concepts for the US Educational System. The Common Core was actually implemented in the early 70’s. Her interviews are jaw dropping, regarding the massive changes in education in the US. Changes that are not positive. They actually condition children not to “process”. Very bad concept, my opinion. My research is extensive and has taken me over 15yrs to compile. Every single avenue I have researched the outcome is greed and financially driven. This mess our world is involved is not a Republican or Democrat issue. It is a Mafia plane and simple. There are people in both parties involved in this Mafia. Greed and big, and I mean big, money are involved. A Mafia exerts control over people. They will extort money any way they can. Ask yourself who pays that price? If you decide to read “Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars” as of a month ago it is still on the Rand Corp web site. It is 78 pages. I gave it to both of my children to read prior to starting college. They had no trouble understand the concepts of the document. It’s outcomes are behavior modification driven via fear and intimation. If you have questions please email me.
@science wins look in the mirror genius?
@science wins the only altered votes I have seen is from the demented left California counties having more people voting than they have actual citizens… science doesn’t always win .. look at the fake climate change for instance.!
Do you know we still don’t know if Russia hacked the DNC computer in 2016… DNC wouldn’t let the FBI look at their servers….. wonder what they were hiding
Comrade trump wanted them to find thier visa which was washed away due to a hurricane. And most importantly thier the wrong skin color. Brown people are always bad people in his mind. If your black and vote for this racist than your part of the problem and don’t even know it.
How can they not know it ? It’s just so obvious.
To be fair most of the Hispanic and black people that vote for trump are usually mentally handicapped or mentally unstable
💯💯💯💯💯💯
The Egg how would you know that?
@Eric-Michael Olson Donnie the commie did say he loves the poorly educated because thier the most loyal. I’m not going to blame mental health on black comrade trump supporters because that’s what Donnie does when one of his angry white radicle males of this country commit a mass shooting. I put the blame squarely on ignorance and the slave mentally that a white man has to be thier massa/leader. Thiers a lot of Clarence Thomas, Juan Williams, tiger woods and Jason whitlocks in the black community.
I find myself repeatedly at a loss for words anymore…
Actually, President Trump did not speak throughout the entire video, so no, I did not hear him say anything.
I see the propaganda is working, with its gentle synth pad as a back drop
Then shut up……
Or, tell your fingers to…..
@Liona Don’t flatter yourself….
I know it blows up your self esteem, but….
Hey idiots !…..
Trump’s getting his way AGAIN, with our national security…..
Let’s hear a big collective “groan” in unison, ok ?….
Everybody together now !……
“Aaaaarrrrrggggh !”…..
There now….
Feel better ?…..
How is it Trump’s responsibility to control the orders of some random ship captain? Where is the UK in all this? This is not our responsibility. Beyond that, the refugees are safe in Florida right now. Despite orange man bad, US bad.
the second coming, the chosen one..is an evil antichrist who turns away the hungry homeless and lost..then insults demonize and criminalize them..some saviour..
If I were religious, I would totally believe that the Trump is the Antichrist. 💯.
Like the whole Russian collusion delusion.
@Hayden H
Please, you guys need to read the Meuller report. Maybe remember back to all the people fired at the beginning of Trump’s reign. Why did Jeff Sessions recuse himself. You guys sure can accept a lot of lies and corruption.
@Hayden H brain wash trump cultists knows what delusional is..confusion too..fuc trump
@Raven Stark I agree Miss… It is almost “Impossible” to get them to read the Mueller Report..They are simply Willfully Ignorant.. they do not want to face Reality…
He did this because of the color of their skin. The words he used and what he said about them is all based on the color of their skin. Trump is a racist.
@Noiseless Sounds
The r word is an overused word my friend. It’s like the story of the little boy who cried wolf.
@Jamtommy1 It’s over used on you because that’s what you are.
@Jamtommy1 If it’s over used to you then why aren’t you fine with calling yourself that since it doesn’t mean anthing anymore right
@Noiseless Sounds
No U.
@Jamtommy1 wow good one bud.
Tired of watching your president…. what a drop kick
So are we!
Can’t wait to vote for him again in 2020. He’s doing an amazing job.
Tiger Tiger I wish I could drop kick him right into an active volcano!!
Thomas Kmet BULLCRAP! For repeating trump’s words verbatim???
Jim Flatwood No one ever said trumpanzees had any sense.
He saw that people in the Bahamas are mostly black so he made up some lies why he doesn’t want to help them. It is the paper bag test for disaster relif, just like Puerto Rico.
@Kip McEwen so that doesnt mean they should be Denied.
👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿
We give Puerto Rico 90 billion per year in aid, not including the 40 billion they received for Maria and the additional 50 they’re getting in future to rebuild. The Russia hoax didn’t stick so we’re moving back to racism, I see. The more you throw that word around the less meaning it has. Racism is dead.
Yep make it a race thing again. Want to help shut your mouth open wallet wide!
If the Bahamas were 90 % white…the Red Carpet would be rolled out. Yet, OUR people LOVE to visit ON THEIR LAND
@Kip McEwen what do the Jews do for us ?
@Kip McEwen moron alert. Another inbred trying to think. Don’t you have a cross burning to attend?
@Kip McEwen When they followed you into Iraq and Afghanistan to support your military.
That’s what we call real hipocricy followed by crocodile smiles
@Kip McEwen I also ask the same thing when I watch fox!!
*Like the old saying goes:*
_”Elect a Clown, Expect a Circus”_
@Grace Rutledge is he 4 real? What does homosexuality have anything to do with the discussion?
The real clowns and the circus are the Democrats in the debates. Lol!!
@Donald Trump He wasn’t exonerated. Please stay out of politics, that’s for the big boys.
@Grace Rutledge : This person is impersonating the president. I’m pretty sure he is not the real @Donald Trump. Is it against the law? Like impersonating a Police Officer. Attributing hate speech to another? What do you think?
@MeeMee Heart This happens when you’ve got absolutely NOWHERE to go. It never occurs to these dummies to NOT post and reveal their stupidity publicly.
Who’s surprised by this latest example of #45’s callousness and cruelty…?
#45 – *So* embarrassing for America. 😒
I’m not surprised the day you vote him into the white house. Just a quick look at his face already know his heart.😈😈😈
Such an evil man! He will get his due and I hope it will be slowly painful.
How much have YOU donated to Haiti? Zilch. That makes YOU EVIL.
Breaking news OAN is suing Comcast, MSNBC and Rachel Maddow for 10 million in a liable lawsuit.
Rayne Ryan Obviously his brain is self-destructing, he sounds like a babbling fool.
How are they going to show an ID all they have is the clothes on their back they lost everything!
@GuitarZombie ughhh
They managed to bring their cell phones
And they couldn’t have known that storm was going to destroy the place like that. How could hundreds of people get all the information trump is requesting before it happened. Nobody ask to lose all they have, but help should be available for them to get back to their lives. This can happen to anyone anywhere. GOD BLESS 🙏🙏🙏 🙏🙏 🙏
Yeah, drug cartels are abandoning their yachts and helicopters for a FEMA trailer. What a dunce.
Lmfao. 😂
@Timothy Craig It’s William H in disguise. He just forgot which profile he was logged into.
I pray to God 🙏🙏🙏 that this evil man gets taken out of our office , it’s so sad and shameful how he has no heart what so ever.
This administration will be charged with inhumane treatment
Well folks, if you don’t get it by now, you probably never will.
That’s the sad truth.
True
Trump is an evil man, as are those who enable him.
@Deplorable You are in a cult. Turn off the screen & seek deprogramming. No one here is qualified to help you.
He is the worst night mare America has ever had. My opinion
Trump has a thing about drug dealers and gang members , they should ask his drug dealer why<
There money is tax free…lol
Let’s hear it, Evangelicals. Explain this sh##. How is this, in ANY way, Christ-like?
Trust me, if you look hard enough and ignore inconvenient verses, you can justify any sin using the Bible.
They let anyone into heaven? Pearly gates
@Pepe BiglyQ’d17Times actually yoy are incorrect. Jesus himself said in Matthew a man must be born of water(baptised) of the spirit( filled with Holy Spirit) to be able to enter heaven.
It’s not but he will give them the judges they want to run the courts. Evangelicals are political party masquerading as a religious faith, electing Trump was purely transactional.
More storms will come due to EPA rollbacks!! Trump does not believe in global warming.