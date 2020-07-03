President Trump participates in 2020 Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration (LIVE) | USA TODAY

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have traveled to South Dakota to take part in the Fourth of July Celebration at Mount Rushmore. With the COVID-19 pandemic looming, most jurisdictions have toned down celebrations for Independence Day fearing that large crowds would enable the virus to spread quicklly and easily, but some states and cities are charging ahead.

Also, some American's are finding it harder to celebrate America this year as the country faces an inflection point on race relations after a handful of deaths in police custody have led to widespread protests across the country.

