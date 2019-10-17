President Donald Trump on Wednesday downplayed the escalating tensions in the Middle East in the aftermath of his abrupt withdrawal of American troops from northeastern Syria. Trump also brushed off concerns that this could result in the re-emergence of ISIS. The House voted overwhelmingly in favor of a resolution to rebuke the president’s decision. In a meeting with the president Wednesday, the Democratic leaders say Trump had “a meltdown.” A recent letter Trump wrote Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, warning him not to be "a tough guy" or "a fool" as his forces launched an attack earlier this month was extraordinary and weird. Aired on 10/17/19.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news and in-depth analysis of the headlines, as well as informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter: MSNBC.com/NewslettersYouTube

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

President Trump Rebuked By House For Syria Decision And ‘Meltdown’ – The Day That Was | MSNBC