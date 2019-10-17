President Trump Rebuked By House For Syria Decision And ‘Meltdown’ – The Day That Was | MSNBC

October 17, 2019

 

President Donald Trump on Wednesday downplayed the escalating tensions in the Middle East in the aftermath of his abrupt withdrawal of American troops from northeastern Syria. Trump also brushed off concerns that this could result in the re-emergence of ISIS. The House voted overwhelmingly in favor of a resolution to rebuke the president’s decision. In a meeting with the president Wednesday, the Democratic leaders say Trump had “a meltdown.” A recent letter Trump wrote Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, warning him not to be "a tough guy" or "a fool" as his forces launched an attack earlier this month was extraordinary and weird. Aired on 10/17/19.
Related Articles

29 Comments on "President Trump Rebuked By House For Syria Decision And ‘Meltdown’ – The Day That Was | MSNBC"

  1. Real Talk76 | October 17, 2019 at 9:17 AM | Reply

    You can’t influence Trump’s decisions unless you give him something or can hurt him somehow. I think Putin and Erdogan have both.

  2. Michael Andersen | October 17, 2019 at 9:17 AM | Reply

    So, Trump finally gets to build his hotel in Moscow.

  3. Rix Sugarman | October 17, 2019 at 9:18 AM | Reply

    America, listen. This is what the 25th amendment is for. Would a sane person write that letter to the head of a country?

    • Mainely | October 17, 2019 at 9:37 AM | Reply

      Sadly, Trump’s churlish, erratic and vindictive behavior are tolerable to a party that has no standards except to hang onto power no matter how much of our country they have to destroy.

  4. catalinacurio | October 17, 2019 at 9:19 AM | Reply

    trump is way too far gone to care about rebukes, he think he knows everything and everyone else is wrong if they disagree with him, he needs impeached and brought to justice. Micheal Cohen warned you all and now those who didn’t listen are following him to jail, serves them right!

  5. Real Talk76 | October 17, 2019 at 9:20 AM | Reply

    Russia is trying to corner the oil market and Trump is helping him. Tore up the Iran deal and now this. We have lost all leverage in the region.

  6. Thomas Faggioni | October 17, 2019 at 9:22 AM | Reply

    A lesson for our children, honor your parents, brush your teeth regularly, eat your fruits and vegetables and above all don’t be a Trump.

  7. Zorak0515 | October 17, 2019 at 9:22 AM | Reply

    Nervous breakdown, nervous breakdown. Everybody is saying it.

  8. jacq danieles | October 17, 2019 at 9:23 AM | Reply

    The Madness of King -George- Trump

  9. Colin Moore | October 17, 2019 at 9:23 AM | Reply

    The Kurds may not be Angels, but Trump acts like the Devil himself!

  10. Oba*** Man | October 17, 2019 at 9:24 AM | Reply

    Trump is mentally breaking down. he’s corner by Nancy Pelosi

  11. janusz delondre | October 17, 2019 at 9:24 AM | Reply

    i would like to believe that the last thing that fake president arnold ever sees is a smiling kurd, repugnants!

  12. Allen C.C.L | October 17, 2019 at 9:24 AM | Reply

    Letting Trump run a country is like letting a pig fly an aeroplane. “Mayday mayday, this is flight 789, we are going down”.

  13. Gigi Schiller | October 17, 2019 at 9:24 AM | Reply

    Dear Mr. Trump—Nobody wants to be your friend, but the devil Giuliani 😁

  14. Charlene Lord | October 17, 2019 at 9:25 AM | Reply

    Is there a padded room in the White House that we can lock him in?

  15. Greg Contolini | October 17, 2019 at 9:26 AM | Reply

    He actually called her “3rd grade” which ironically was the reading level of the letter he wrote to Erdogan. 😂

  16. abundantYOUniverse | October 17, 2019 at 9:30 AM | Reply

    GOP: The most Dangerous Dis-organized Crime Group in U.S. history

  17. STEPHEN SALADIN WALLACE | October 17, 2019 at 9:46 AM | Reply

    IT’S TIME FOR A MARCH ON WASHINGTON
    MORE THAN EVER BEFORE

  18. Make Racists Afraid Again | October 17, 2019 at 9:47 AM | Reply

    Evil, Failed, Un Christian, Un American Trump is Drenched in the Blood of America’s Brave Allies.
    NOTHING can be more Un Patriotic!

  19. STEPHEN SALADIN WALLACE | October 17, 2019 at 9:47 AM | Reply

    IT’S ALSO TIME TO GET RID OF THE REPUBLICAN ENABLERS IN THE SENATE

  20. mensa mule | October 17, 2019 at 10:19 AM | Reply

    We are witness to Trump’s great and unmatched stupidity

