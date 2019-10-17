President Donald Trump on Wednesday downplayed the escalating tensions in the Middle East in the aftermath of his abrupt withdrawal of American troops from northeastern Syria. Trump also brushed off concerns that this could result in the re-emergence of ISIS. The House voted overwhelmingly in favor of a resolution to rebuke the president’s decision. In a meeting with the president Wednesday, the Democratic leaders say Trump had “a meltdown.” A recent letter Trump wrote Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, warning him not to be "a tough guy" or "a fool" as his forces launched an attack earlier this month was extraordinary and weird. Aired on 10/17/19.
President Trump Rebuked By House For Syria Decision And 'Meltdown' – The Day That Was | MSNBC
You can’t influence Trump’s decisions unless you give him something or can hurt him somehow. I think Putin and Erdogan have both.
So, Trump finally gets to build his hotel in Moscow.
Well, he’s going to need somewhere to live.
And we get him for another 4 years
Michael Andersen <<... and Articles of Impeachment.
Almost there
America, listen. This is what the 25th amendment is for. Would a sane person write that letter to the head of a country?
Sadly, Trump’s churlish, erratic and vindictive behavior are tolerable to a party that has no standards except to hang onto power no matter how much of our country they have to destroy.
trump is way too far gone to care about rebukes, he think he knows everything and everyone else is wrong if they disagree with him, he needs impeached and brought to justice. Micheal Cohen warned you all and now those who didn’t listen are following him to jail, serves them right!
Russia is trying to corner the oil market and Trump is helping him. Tore up the Iran deal and now this. We have lost all leverage in the region.
…on the planet.
A lesson for our children, honor your parents, brush your teeth regularly, eat your fruits and vegetables and above all don’t be a Trump.
Nervous breakdown, nervous breakdown. Everybody is saying it.
The Madness of King -George- Trump
The Kurds may not be Angels, but Trump acts like the Devil himself!
Trump is mentally breaking down. he’s corner by Nancy Pelosi
i would like to believe that the last thing that fake president arnold ever sees is a smiling kurd, repugnants!
Letting Trump run a country is like letting a pig fly an aeroplane. “Mayday mayday, this is flight 789, we are going down”.
Dear Mr. Trump—Nobody wants to be your friend, but the devil Giuliani 😁
Is there a padded room in the White House that we can lock him in?
He actually called her “3rd grade” which ironically was the reading level of the letter he wrote to Erdogan. 😂
More like the 3rd the grade teacher of a hopeless dunce.
😂😂😂👌👌👌
Best comment of the day Cocoa Liveson.
GOP: The most Dangerous Dis-organized Crime Group in U.S. history
IT’S TIME FOR A MARCH ON WASHINGTON
MORE THAN EVER BEFORE
Evil, Failed, Un Christian, Un American Trump is Drenched in the Blood of America’s Brave Allies.
NOTHING can be more Un Patriotic!
IT’S ALSO TIME TO GET RID OF THE REPUBLICAN ENABLERS IN THE SENATE
We are witness to Trump’s great and unmatched stupidity