TOPICS:
August 2, 2019

 

President Trump says he did not discuss Russian election interference in a phone call with Vladimir Putin. NBC's Ken Dilanian has details.
38 Comments on "President Trump Says He Did Not Discuss Election Interference With Putin | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC"

  1. G T | August 2, 2019 at 11:31 AM | Reply

    He may have not discussed it with him during that meeting, but you know the backchannels to help him win again in 2020 are in full effect since the day the Dems won back the House

  2. Richard Owens | August 2, 2019 at 11:31 AM | Reply

    Why should Trump discuss Russian meddling with Putin? Putin is calling the shots, here, not Trump! How often do you tell your boss how to do his job?

    • Trumprules Clintondrools | August 2, 2019 at 12:06 PM | Reply

      @Richard Owens using sewer turds makes you an intellectual giant

    • Richard Owens | August 2, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

      @Patriot Spearhead Brainwashed by what? Facts? Oh, that’s right – you don’t know the difference between a fact and a fart, do you?

  3. David Hollenshead | August 2, 2019 at 11:33 AM | Reply

    Trump asked Putin if Trump Tower Moscow was still on…

  4. Fabiola Dereppe | August 2, 2019 at 11:34 AM | Reply

    As if he Will tell the TRUTH

  5. desglacons | August 2, 2019 at 11:34 AM | Reply

    What Dotard Donnie and Putin occupy their time together doing; Dump Donnie’s mouth is filled, so he is unable to speak.

  6. dhaskinsful | August 2, 2019 at 11:35 AM | Reply

    Sad time to be an American

  7. Yvonne Myers | August 2, 2019 at 11:39 AM | Reply

    djt ALWAYS lies about everything; why would ANYONE beleive him on this? (No one with a brain cell working will!)😒🇺🇸

  8. Nick Foote | August 2, 2019 at 11:40 AM | Reply

    It’s so obvious what he’s doing. Trump the traitor.

  9. Rabble Wolf | August 2, 2019 at 11:40 AM | Reply

    Trump asked Putin, “How high?”

  10. Danny Boyd | August 2, 2019 at 11:40 AM | Reply

    wait for his new Intel chief to tell us all is was all obamas fault

  11. Ganiscol | August 2, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

    trump has his priorities: Wildfires in Russia. And while he mocked California last year for wildfires, he offered help to putin. You gotta know who will help you stay in office / out of prison and who will not…

  12. Vern Hoke | August 2, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

    Of course he didn’t discuss it! If he did Vlad would call in all his pet lapdogs loans.

  13. David J | August 2, 2019 at 11:43 AM | Reply

    Trump only asked Putin one question during that phone call, and that question was: ” So….how am I doing so far?”

  14. teehud313 | August 2, 2019 at 11:44 AM | Reply

    WAIT….. Didn’t he come out and said in front of the world that he spoke to Putin about it, then said “I don’t see any reason why it would be”? Now he says he didn’t talk to Putin about it???
    How can Trump get away with these treasonous lies???

  15. Department of DePence | August 2, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

    Hahaha Fear tactics much eh!..

  16. trkstar18 | August 2, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

    Why are people shocked. This Waste of skin probably asked for more help

  17. the walkin dude | August 2, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

    There was no discussion. Putin told trump what to do and trump knelt down said, “yes, my master.”
    Not exactly a conversation.

  18. Real Talk76 | August 2, 2019 at 12:06 PM | Reply

    In Trump’s mind, Putin was very strong and very powerful in his denial so that negates the mountain of evidence from the intelligence agencies.

  19. Bunchoffuckingbullshit | August 2, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

    And “Moscow Mitch” has blocked at least two bills that would protect our election process.

  20. ColtsFan4Life 35 | August 2, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    The employee never questions the employer. He will never hold his Russian masters accountable

