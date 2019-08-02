President Trump says he did not discuss Russian election interference in a phone call with Vladimir Putin. NBC's Ken Dilanian has details.
President Trump Says He Did Not Discuss Election Interference With Putin | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC
He may have not discussed it with him during that meeting, but you know the backchannels to help him win again in 2020 are in full effect since the day the Dems won back the House
Why should Trump discuss Russian meddling with Putin? Putin is calling the shots, here, not Trump! How often do you tell your boss how to do his job?
@Richard Owens using sewer turds makes you an intellectual giant
@Patriot Spearhead Brainwashed by what? Facts? Oh, that’s right – you don’t know the difference between a fact and a fart, do you?
Trump asked Putin if Trump Tower Moscow was still on…
David Hollenshead
Sounds about right
That tower will never happen. When he’s no longer useful, putin will throw him under the bus. He has zero loyalty or respect for a traitor like trump.
As if he Will tell the TRUTH
I know. Like We’re suppose to take liar-in-chiefs word for anything?!
Who cares, low unemployment, high GDP, low inflation.
@Sammy Bolo Patriotic citizens care. People who care about more than just money. That’s who cares.
What Dotard Donnie and Putin occupy their time together doing; Dump Donnie’s mouth is filled, so he is unable to speak.
🤣
Sad time to be an American
Alexander L how what works?
@Moe Snert key words: Their lives.
Only if you’re suckered by fake news media. Rest of the country is doing great.
@Sammy Bolo typical delusional non thinking Trump minion response.
djt ALWAYS lies about everything; why would ANYONE beleive him on this? (No one with a brain cell working will!)😒🇺🇸
@Sammy Bolo It doesnt matter which news video Im watching, its STILL trump on camera LYING.
Name the lie that bothers you the most….i’ll wait.
It’s so obvious what he’s doing. Trump the traitor.
We all know Trump is a traitor.
It’s not obvious to me, what’s he doing?
Trump asked Putin, “How high?”
Hillary payed him.
wait for his new Intel chief to tell us all is was all obamas fault
Danny Boyd: It happened on Barry’s watch, and he did nothing to stop it. Weird eh?
trump has his priorities: Wildfires in Russia. And while he mocked California last year for wildfires, he offered help to putin. You gotta know who will help you stay in office / out of prison and who will not…
Of course he didn’t discuss it! If he did Vlad would call in all his pet lapdogs loans.
Trump only asked Putin one question during that phone call, and that question was: ” So….how am I doing so far?”
WAIT….. Didn’t he come out and said in front of the world that he spoke to Putin about it, then said “I don’t see any reason why it would be”? Now he says he didn’t talk to Putin about it???
How can Trump get away with these treasonous lies???
Hahaha Fear tactics much eh!..
Why are people shocked. This Waste of skin probably asked for more help
There was no discussion. Putin told trump what to do and trump knelt down said, “yes, my master.”
Not exactly a conversation.
In Trump’s mind, Putin was very strong and very powerful in his denial so that negates the mountain of evidence from the intelligence agencies.
And “Moscow Mitch” has blocked at least two bills that would protect our election process.
The employee never questions the employer. He will never hold his Russian masters accountable