June 5, 2020

 

Trump says job numbers are 'greatest thing that can happen for race relations'.
RELATED: Trump spoke to George Floyd's family

President Donald Trump praised job numbers and predicted the economy is beginning to rebound after the coronavirus.

74 Comments on "President Trump shushes reporters’ questions as he praises job numbers | USA TODAY"

  1. BlckCloud73 | June 5, 2020 at 6:41 PM | Reply

    Asian American employment never really goes down. We’re always working.

  2. Tay Mil | June 5, 2020 at 6:53 PM | Reply

    What’s your plan ?? Trump: we have a great country 😂

    • Roger Norman | June 5, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

      @Royal Navarre Please: GENIUS?? He only professed that Himself.

    • A Crazed Medic | June 5, 2020 at 10:36 PM | Reply

      DJM-anon I don’t really care for trump but in the beginning he did a hell of a good job for the economy. Even you should have recognized that.

    • AP | June 5, 2020 at 10:42 PM | Reply

      A Crazed Medic So economy over morals is the motto in America? How do you feel about him now? Look at all these fake smiles from Trumps staff while people are still dying daily from the coronavirus and millions still unemployed. Disgusting.

    • THMSTR100 | June 5, 2020 at 10:54 PM | Reply

      @DJM-anon HAHAHAHA OBAMA GAVE TRUMP? WTF a destroyed economy you mean! He did nothing more than let the terrorist do whatever they wanted and he never stopped the creation of supremacist black groups , “black lives matter” (which creator is wanted by fbi) “Antifa” (another fascist terrorist group funded by democraps), etc.

    • THMSTR100 | June 5, 2020 at 10:57 PM | Reply

      @AP ​ That’s the typical excuse of socialist… Go and look Argentina they have the same phrase! they already killed 5 people just bc they violated the quarantine!

  3. Joel Davis | June 5, 2020 at 6:58 PM | Reply

    Oh God he’s doing that hand thing again. ✋——– ✋ ✋— ✋

  4. Roy Derouin | June 5, 2020 at 7:00 PM | Reply

    The book on positve thinking says ” we attract into our live the things we think of “

    • Royal Navarre | June 5, 2020 at 8:21 PM | Reply

      Yes, and I’m glad we have a President who chooses to think BIG and has the confidence and tenacity to get the job done and encourage the people to aspire for greater success. He’s a strong leader.

    • Denise Augusto | June 5, 2020 at 9:01 PM | Reply

      Who came up with this dumpster fire then?

  5. Al | June 5, 2020 at 7:02 PM | Reply

    Lmao his sign looks like me drawing tree when i was a kid

    • Vincent Lopez | June 5, 2020 at 7:30 PM | Reply

      Oh man! You got him! Most doctors signatures look the same.

    • King of America | June 5, 2020 at 8:08 PM | Reply

      @Al was it the tree you lived in?

    • Chick Cortez | June 5, 2020 at 9:55 PM | Reply

      REMEMBER DEMOCRATS DEFUND POLICEMAN IN LOW INCOME NEIGHBORHOODS CRIME SKYROCKETS OH WAIT IT ALREADY IS WITH ALL THE LOOTING….FEEL FREE TO THANK GEORGE SOROS AND DEMOCRATS FOR DESTROYING MINORITY COMMUNITIES

    • Maly Class Productions | June 5, 2020 at 10:20 PM | Reply

      “@Al was it the tree you lived in?” @King of America
      Really? That’s your putdown? That is quite childish and pathetic.

    • Maly Class Productions | June 5, 2020 at 10:21 PM | Reply

      Wait. So you grew up, @Al? I’m asking because it seems you still have trouble writing/typing a sentence properly and one that makes sense.

  6. InterstateBullly Enygunna | June 5, 2020 at 7:04 PM | Reply

    Poor trump. 🤦🏽‍♂️ looking forward to the next episode of this reality tv series.

  7. Carl Moragne | June 5, 2020 at 7:05 PM | Reply

    “We the people must guard everyone’s liberty, or we may lose our own”…Full Stop 🛑

  8. esosj | June 5, 2020 at 7:08 PM | Reply

    Stellar “Yes Man”, Mr. Pence. Fantastic job!

  9. Moé Ramirez | June 5, 2020 at 7:09 PM | Reply

    Hey! “I am something” I thought I was nothing… 😁😂

  10. Wake up Mr West | June 5, 2020 at 7:15 PM | Reply

    Any minute now Trump will start talking about reporter’s mother’s.

  11. GEARS 1984 | June 5, 2020 at 7:16 PM | Reply

    1:07 —– Oh look, Satan’s mark.

  12. Jawid Alemi | June 5, 2020 at 7:17 PM | Reply

    Who cares about economy when people are dying. This man is all about money🤦🏽‍♂️

  13. john sweeney | June 5, 2020 at 7:17 PM | Reply

    It’s like watching an unrehearsed puppet show.

    • dana nguyen | June 5, 2020 at 7:20 PM | Reply

      and people still praise him…it’s sad

    • Austin560 | June 5, 2020 at 7:39 PM | Reply

      @dana nguyen Sorry. Last time I checked everyone benefits from a lower unemployment rate. If it were a democratic president reporting the same thing nobody would be complaining right?

    • Royal Navarre | June 5, 2020 at 8:26 PM | Reply

      It’s hardly a puppet show when the President of the United States is signing important documents for the benefit of the American people. Have some respect!

    • Honesty Crystallizes | June 5, 2020 at 9:27 PM | Reply

      trump should be wheeled out in a hearst

  14. Gary Sheldon Jr | June 5, 2020 at 7:19 PM | Reply

    It’s so halarious when this guy gets pissed off i love it! 🤣🤣🤣

  15. peachii _moe | June 5, 2020 at 7:20 PM | Reply

    Why does it need to be quiet to sign his name LMAO

    • TheLast Dragon | June 5, 2020 at 9:32 PM | Reply

      To all of you, many presidents have signed bills ceremoniously, the fact that the reporters want to act like little children is what you should be focusing on. No one asked them a damn thing.

    • Austin Henson | June 5, 2020 at 9:33 PM | Reply

      Because he’s in his 70s! Trump probably watches Judge Judy at full volume with subtitles.

    • Roll tide go fins | June 5, 2020 at 9:40 PM | Reply

      @DJM-anon well Obama is trash Trump 2020

    • Robert Zuccaro | June 5, 2020 at 9:53 PM | Reply

      @DJM-anon yes treason usually is performed in dark places. Along with creepy hair sniffings.

    • Robert Zuccaro | June 5, 2020 at 9:54 PM | Reply

      @Austin Henson yet he can stay awake for his televised events.

  16. Karol Lam | June 5, 2020 at 7:20 PM | Reply

    Trump: I only need claps

  17. Sandy Castles | June 5, 2020 at 7:24 PM | Reply

    “We” are going to have the greatest but economy?

  18. mike jones | June 5, 2020 at 7:33 PM | Reply

    You just know he’s reading from the script he was given.

  19. DuLce CaRidad BarAjas MaRtinez | June 5, 2020 at 7:46 PM | Reply

    Pay everyone who wants to be teachers ,peace officers , gardeners, healers

  20. Mary D | June 5, 2020 at 8:01 PM | Reply

    So, the plan is to say there’s a plan-as usual.

