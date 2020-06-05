President Trump shushes reporters’ questions as he praises job numbers | USA TODAY

Trump says job numbers are 'greatest thing that can happen for race relations'.
RELATED: Trump spoke to George Floyd's family
President Donald Trump praised job numbers and predicted the economy is beginning to rebound after the coronavirus.
Asian American employment never really goes down. We’re always working.
@WryLucifer if all you foreigners paid your tribute for being on our land and using our resources melinated ppl wouldnt have to work. And yes you are all foreigners if a so called blk person has a baby in china its doesnt mean that baby is Chinese thou it may have citizenship.
And not complaining about it either
Imao… good point
@Pranav Kulkarni Hindus need to be back in India.
@Eric White your land or the Native American?
What’s your plan ?? Trump: we have a great country 😂
@Royal Navarre Please: GENIUS?? He only professed that Himself.
DJM-anon I don’t really care for trump but in the beginning he did a hell of a good job for the economy. Even you should have recognized that.
A Crazed Medic So economy over morals is the motto in America? How do you feel about him now? Look at all these fake smiles from Trumps staff while people are still dying daily from the coronavirus and millions still unemployed. Disgusting.
@DJM-anon HAHAHAHA OBAMA GAVE TRUMP? WTF a destroyed economy you mean! He did nothing more than let the terrorist do whatever they wanted and he never stopped the creation of supremacist black groups , “black lives matter” (which creator is wanted by fbi) “Antifa” (another fascist terrorist group funded by democraps), etc.
@AP That’s the typical excuse of socialist… Go and look Argentina they have the same phrase! they already killed 5 people just bc they violated the quarantine!
Oh God he’s doing that hand thing again. ✋——– ✋ ✋— ✋
Taricus omg thank you! I’m gonna watch for that. Can’t tell you how many times I’ve done that with him just to see if f I could figure it out 😄
He always plays the air accordion whenever he’s lying.
Would you rather him shoot her the bird?
so? every person has an unique habit, as long as it doesnt hurt anyone
It’s so ugly
The book on positve thinking says ” we attract into our live the things we think of “
Yes, and I’m glad we have a President who chooses to think BIG and has the confidence and tenacity to get the job done and encourage the people to aspire for greater success. He’s a strong leader.
Who came up with this dumpster fire then?
Lmao his sign looks like me drawing tree when i was a kid
Oh man! You got him! Most doctors signatures look the same.
@Al was it the tree you lived in?
REMEMBER DEMOCRATS DEFUND POLICEMAN IN LOW INCOME NEIGHBORHOODS CRIME SKYROCKETS OH WAIT IT ALREADY IS WITH ALL THE LOOTING….FEEL FREE TO THANK GEORGE SOROS AND DEMOCRATS FOR DESTROYING MINORITY COMMUNITIES
“@Al was it the tree you lived in?” @King of America
Really? That’s your putdown? That is quite childish and pathetic.
Wait. So you grew up, @Al? I’m asking because it seems you still have trouble writing/typing a sentence properly and one that makes sense.
Poor trump. 🤦🏽♂️ looking forward to the next episode of this reality tv series.
TDS?
“We the people must guard everyone’s liberty, or we may lose our own”…Full Stop 🛑
@Eric White people don’t think it be like that but it do
Rosa Rocha Trump’s second term is little more than a fantasy at this point, I pity the white junkies that still believe it’ll happen 😂😂
I predict full economic recovery before October DESPITE blue state heel dragging. Joe think he has a better game plan than “the lowest minority unemployment rate since 1969″…. again? You can only milk division for so long…
@Google Mtn and you had to bring race into it? Voting machines don’t discriminate..people do. Trump 2020 and ALL LIVES MATTER
✌😎
😡
Stellar “Yes Man”, Mr. Pence. Fantastic job!
He needs some pom poms and a little skirt. Kek
I seen that 💩 as well 🤷♂️🤦♂️
Hey! “I am something” I thought I was nothing… 😁😂
Any minute now Trump will start talking about reporter’s mother’s.
The reporters now present their facts at press conferences, not the presenter. Unbelievably lacking in tact.
Hamburger Fanductions what “cracks” specifically has he ignored?
He needed a night off from yours
Wake up Mr West are you just totally ignorant? He’s attempting to sign a bill into law. Are you all on adhd meds
1:07 —– Oh look, Satan’s mark.
Who cares about economy when people are dying. This man is all about money🤦🏽♂️
If we don’t have an economy we all die anyway…covidiot. Go play some more xbox with your face mask on.😂
They are dying in Democrat cities because Democrats are weak. Should the world stop because of their cowardice?
IT’S ALL FAKE…THEY ARE PUMPING TRILLIONS INTO MARKET.
Sucker Free How about we burn both parties to the ground?
It’s like watching an unrehearsed puppet show.
and people still praise him…it’s sad
@dana nguyen Sorry. Last time I checked everyone benefits from a lower unemployment rate. If it were a democratic president reporting the same thing nobody would be complaining right?
It’s hardly a puppet show when the President of the United States is signing important documents for the benefit of the American people. Have some respect!
trump should be wheeled out in a hearst
It’s so halarious when this guy gets pissed off i love it! 🤣🤣🤣
That’s good. Because you are going to keep seeing it for another 4 years after he is reelected
Why does it need to be quiet to sign his name LMAO
To all of you, many presidents have signed bills ceremoniously, the fact that the reporters want to act like little children is what you should be focusing on. No one asked them a damn thing.
Because he’s in his 70s! Trump probably watches Judge Judy at full volume with subtitles.
@DJM-anon well Obama is trash Trump 2020
@DJM-anon yes treason usually is performed in dark places. Along with creepy hair sniffings.
@Austin Henson yet he can stay awake for his televised events.
Trump: I only need claps
“We” are going to have the greatest but economy?
You just know he’s reading from the script he was given.
Every president did except JFK. You know what happened there.
He had three speeches today. Yes, he followed notes. So what!!
Lol “notes”
Pay everyone who wants to be teachers ,peace officers , gardeners, healers
So, the plan is to say there’s a plan-as usual.
Expert chess players never reveal their strategies.
Royal Navarre you lost him at expert.