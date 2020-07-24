President Trump signs executive orders on lowering drug prices | USA TODAY

President Donald Trump delivers remarks and signs executive orders on lowering drug prices.
The executive order comes just months ahead of the 2020 presidential election and when companies are racing to create a coronavirus vaccine as cases continue to rise in some states.
A handful of companies, including Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca, have said they are relatively far along in the development of a potential drug.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
#trump #usatoday
#Trump2020 Thank you Mr President!
The power they added was you cant negotiate good power right?
What happened to “the best healthcare for everyone!” This is the same scam Obama used to fool us!
@Liza Tanzawa the Republicans added a bunch of stuff like making it so Medicare can’t negotiate Trump is just fixing it maybe no real deals in place and the executive order will be fought in the courts by pharma
Had nothing to do with Republicans adding to Medicare and medicaid negotiation power
Thank you ! President Trump about time . Great Job. 🇺🇸👍🇺🇸💪🇺🇸☝️👏👏👏👏👏👏 President Trump 2020 🇺🇸🎈🎈
Thank you President Trump.
Proudly say, I’m looking forward to even more great things happening for my country (America) when you serve four additional years as my President.
Trump2020!!!!!
Ippo Makunouchi facts
@Ippo Makunouchi exactly
Ippo Makunouchi so if his administration somehow miraculously found a cure for cancer would you possibly consider voting for him
ITZ_ICY_GAMING Nope
Ippo Makunouchi why? Even if you had cancer and you wanted a cure?
In a one world government wouldn’t everybody pay the same price? Vaccinations for everybody. I would love to have the president get rid of the chemtrails, GMO seeds, and Toxic water. Give the first vaccines to the Democrats.
Thumbs down are liberals’ who for example are either:
1) Salty, as their party were unable to achieve this great success
2) Those who enjoy flushing money down the toilet or spoiled with too much money
3) Young ignorant, uneducated, and privileged who don’t fully understand yet the full extent of medication cost. As they don’t either comprehend or simply care about the suffering and hardship it has had on Americans (i.e. unfortunate people suddenly diagnosed with something requiring severe medication cost, unemployed, disabled, elderly, uninsured, and single parents).
4) Middle man. You ask who’s the middle man? As Trump kindly pointed out…nobody knows. However, they are mad and came out of the woodwork to only thumbs down the video. Sorry middle man, no more Yachts for you.
Trump lied just like Obama and promised us universal healthcare. This is just caving to the drug company billionaires. Just like Obama!!
Thank you for speaking the truth.
Trump couldn’t be more desperate for winning the election – I bet he will reverse the price reduction in just weeks! Let’s face it, he could have done this executive order four years ago!!!
You cannot trust Trump in anything, we already know that he makes decisions according to who had his ear the last time. (And we all know he has not a micron of empathy.) Lots of lies here, and Trump supporters are too stupid to even understand that he just admitted that lowering drug prices is most likely illegal (and will be contested by drug companies asap – but the verdict won’t arrive until after the election.
Anyway, enjoy Trump’s lie as long as it lasts; stock up on drugs if you can *actually* buy them on lower prices. I would laugh except we have a Trump mini-me here over the pond, with an equally incompetent and almost as evil, corrupt administration.
Obama Biden could have done it almost 12 years ago. But no they couldn’t be bothered instead went with DACA EO.
Why isn’t everyone asking why do we have all these diseases such as diabetes, or heart disease , cancer, etc? It would be nice if we had a choice to go to a preventative maintenance doctor or a drug pusher, and insurance would cover both. No profit for them if we are all well
So where is Biden at proving, contrary to his long term track record, he will get M4A done?
KM JR What??? A person in the house/senate can’t get something like M4A passed by themselves, but a president has way more influence. As long as republicans don’t vote against it like their lives depend on it, or the dems control the house and senate, it will get passed
The good thing Trump has done. Absurd Prices on Prescription Medicines has to stop.
😄 soooo magical…🙄
@Neka Nostalgia Yeah, like Biden not supporting M4A?
@KM JR Stick to the topic what was the actual statement that Trump is amazing and he’s doing something incredible which the f*** he is not. Don’t at me unless you actually have something relevant to say.
Neka Nostalgia lol ur stupid. imagine thinking lowering drug prices is a bad thing like the person said.
0:35
sex-dating18.online
Donald Trump will be the last great thing to happen to this nation
Wrong. His children will do the same.
@ufoguyspaceman 🙏I hope and pray so!!!
Donald Trump had a flagpole in front of his mansion in Mar-A-Lago West Palm Beach Florida.
The homeowners association or the city (unsure of which jurisdiction it was) fined him every single day because the flagpole was too tall for their regulations.
They said no taller than 30 ft and it was a 50 ft Pole.
he refused to take it down and let the fees/fines rack up.
Donald Trump said I’m not taking it down go ahead and fine me.
They ended up somewhere in the neighborhood of a couple of tens of thousands of dollars. If not more. I may be mistaken on the exact amount but that is irrelevant, it is not the point.
He said to the city or the homeowners association, “I will not pay these fees that you have given me for my flagpole, however, I will donate the money to the veterans and then we will call it even.”
They said okay and he donated every last penny to the veterans.
He took down his 50 foot flagpole which held the American flag on it.
He then had a 20 foot tall hill built and put his 30 foot tall flagpole on top of this hill.
Not only does he get to keep his flag flying at 50 feet but he got to donate the money to the veterans.
He didn’t mind paying the fees because they went to a good cause instead of a homeowners association or a city.
And in the end he still had his flag flying 50 ft tall within regulations
5D Chess 👊😎👍
Most strategic president ever. you can’t help but love him. And if you hate him it’s because he is beyond your level of thought or comprehension.
Exactly.
Haha😆 just pure genius👌
In 2016 Trump promised us all healthcare, like every other civilized country. Instead, he’s cutting drug company profits on a few medications from 5000% to 3000%. :-/
Appreciate it and say thank you to him.
We’ll end up paying it back one way or the other
===***stay home and earn real money just easy survey in USAAAA https://www.swagbucks.com/p/register?rb=77552484 just sing up (hurry up)
Wrong.
Does that include hydroxychloroquine and lysol? Too bad REPUBLICANS would never lower drug prices before. That’s good news Trump. Now all the people that got infected with Covid because of your carelessness can get cheap drugs as they die!
Did the Democrats lower drug prices? Get real. What have Democrats done for you in three years?
Thank You President Trump. Promises made. Promises kept.
I am Hamza from Morocco. I have 20 years. I am suffering here and want immigration. Can you help me?u
You gotta have eighter 1. Rare education to get job in us and get partial greencard. Or 2. Relocating inside global corporation. Or 3 greencardlottery and still you must prove you can provide your living.
Its not easy to get immigration to USA. You got better luck in Europe.
@GreatBlizzard1738 can u help me pls i will work in the garbage not matter
Y not just make insurance cheaper
Blind Trump haters will soon wake up to see great deeds what Trump has done for America🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
I pray for trump 2020.. he is doing hard work for whole world
I love trump 2020..
He is doing good job hard work for whole world..
Much love from india 🇮🇳🇮🇳