President Trump signs executive orders on lowering drug prices | USA TODAY

President Donald Trump delivers remarks and signs executive orders on lowering drug prices.

The executive order comes just months ahead of the 2020 presidential election and when companies are racing to create a coronavirus vaccine as cases continue to rise in some states.

A handful of companies, including Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca, have said they are relatively far along in the development of a potential drug.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#trump #usatoday