Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds news conference (LIVE) | USA TODAY

White house press secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds press briefing.

RELATED: Voter suppression, explained

As the pandemic reached new highs in Florida and across the world, New York City provided a glimmer of hope: zero deaths for the first time in four months.

Total confirmed cases across the nation surpassed 3.3 million – about 1% of all Americans have now tested positive since the outbreak began racing across the nation just a few months ago. More than 135,000 Americans have died.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#usatoday #kayleighmcenany