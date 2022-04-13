Pressure builds as Shanghai remains locked inside April 13, 2022 54 comments Tagged with cnn, coronavirus, covid lockdown, COVID-19, david culver, Erin Burnett, erin burnett outfront, Happening Now, latest News, pandemic, shanghai, shanghai covid-19 lockdown Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
Breaks my heart hearing people screaming from their homes. Home should be your safe haven. And if things weren’t already horrible… killing their pets?! I can’t even imagine the sadness they are experiencing. I’m sorry.
@Someone Out-there hey dude, only less than 1% of Chinese people eat dog meat, like me and my families, we’ve never eaten any dog. There’s no restaurant in my city that can eat dogs. China has 32 provinces, and only 1 province eat dog.
@Someone Out-there who’s following you around work ? And why ?
@Kris W LMAO you should know better than to post this. Just search 狗肉 in the mainland & you don’t have to walk far to find it, usually with soup. Not saying anything about the pet being eaten, that was definately brutal and unreasonable. But yeah, 狗肉 is not ‘just for 1% of the people & only in 1 province’.
The average daily death toll from Covid in Shanghai now (population; 25 million) is about 1.
This is government directed starvation, under the guise of medical protection. There is really no need for these extreme measures, with only one person a day dying from Covid.
What would the government gain from directed starvation in these circumstances? Looks bad on the outside, is bad for business, the country’s economy tanks, and it risks causing an uproar. They must be insane or they know something we don’t.
I’m sorry, but this is CLEARLY NOT about c*vid. Tragic.
@Victor Pradha I’m a Shanghai citizen and according to ‘Shanghai Release’ WeChat Official Account(“上海发布”微信公众号which is an official source of daily infection toll and other information from the government), there is NO DEATH since 2022.3 in Shanghai(seven since 2020). Most of those infected are asymptomatic carriers. Actually a lot of people around me doubt this number, but it’s evident that the number of those who died from the lockdown(because of lack of food or medical facilities or even mental problem) are much larger than the death number of the virus itself.
Insanity! Government control
Welcome to vailed “Democratic Socialism”.
@SHM Your abject ignorance of social political cultural reality, is astounding.
Get help!!!
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
The news often times exaggerates situations in China but this time it’s spot on. We are literally dying here from lack of medical support, sanity, food and freedom. This is nothing like the first round of lockdowns. It’s a prison with environments comparable to concentration camps and no end in sight.
@Hawi Jack 🤣
@Robert Plant Ever heard of Tiananmen Square. They dont have the right to assemble or own firearms so they dont have a choice.
I mean you live in China I thought you guys had low expectations lolol 😂 I guess I was wrong
Just keep praying. Everything will be ok
@Robert Plant violence is not the answer
Most countries have had some crappy Covid rules. But boy, I hope you realize how lucky you are when you are not born in China.
And here in America we think we had it hard with vaccine mandates and mask-wearing we don’t know how actually lucky we got it not saying it wasn’t infringing on people’s personal rights and other things but with the Health crisis and when you see what goes on in other countries whoaaaa 😳🙏😔
#republicans #democrates #politics #🇺🇸 #usa
Man you’re not wrong. Hearing those screams and wails from the balcony just reinforced my view that those people were being tortured. It was heart breaking.
this kind of control over people is just unacceptable…blessings to all
democrats in office want this kind of control btw
Gen Z in a recent survey prefer communism over capitalism
@A A yeah sure😂😂, look at the counties now
@A A In a recent servey, most gen Zs are undereducated in almost every subject.
@A A I even heard that some GenZ make stuff up in the form of surveys just to make trouble. Who would do such a thing!?
It has been like this for almost 1 month. I finally managed to get some food through group buying yesterday, but I only dare to eat 1 meal per day in case I will run out of food again like last week. This is so inhumane! A crime against humanity in my opinion. And I want my freedom back!
leave if you don’t like it
@Morg rogers How many Chinese dudes have you met named Jerry?
@mikyas lol, I hope your being sarcastic. They dont have freedom of travel.
I want to hear our elected officials from state all the way up to the federal level publicly condemn this. If they do not, they condone it.
CNN didn’t condemn it just now in this video, if you didn’t notice.
I live in Shanghai, the situation is far worse than this video, we don’t know what to do, please help us, we are dying here.
Last year during the 100th anniversary of the CCP you guys cheered for Xi Jinping and the course he envisions for your country. Now you got what you wanted, so don’t complain
@Piotr Trebisz Hey Pooter why are you lumping them? Some don’t want Xi as their leader. Blame the government for the actions and not the people.
@Neorain China’s behaviour has also caused lots of frustration here in Germany where I live. And this is the frustration and the anger which you can read in my comment
God bless you! Prayers for you!🤗
that woman screams alone was chilling. why did I have a feeling that was child in there? OMG
Imagine NYC being a ghost town because of covid. That’s Shanghai right now.
It happened though
“We are starving!” WTH people. How do you initiate a lockdown without informing ppl to buy food? America could never.
I hope you are bing sarcastic.
Heh, that is true. I remember seeing David Culver moved out of Wuhan at the start of the pandemic. Rare to have someone that have experienced both. His assessment of the situation in Shanghai is accurate. Just one thing to add that food distribution is largely different from district to district. We have seen our friends/colleagues living in other districts getting a great food package from the government, BUT a lot of us are not so lucky. The distribution is so uneven and disjointed.
As irritating as democracy can be at times, at least it usually seems to find ways of avoiding the sort of entrenched incompetence that leads to disasters like this.
I think a person living in a democracy like Australia, the US, the UK, Germany, Netherlands, Norway have it as best as you can get it compared to China or Russia. Don’t you think?
Almost two weeks? I am in Shanghai, and I am on day 25 of lockdown.
Everything that is happening all over the world is just breaking my heart,
А то и происходит. Сначала медицинский фашизм, теперь военный фашизм.
I’m so sorry to hear about this. I thought these conditions were improving. 🙏🏼 For you all.
There are more people dying to starvation and riots than covid now. You gotta ask yourself, it this is causing more harm, why this? And why now?
Experiencing it first hand here …
The positive popped up around early March, at first, it was just a routine 48hrs lockdown when there is a positive case found follows with a routine nose swab. Then in about 2 weeks the cases just started to climb exponentially. The city actually did gave a few days heads up before heading into a 7 day lock down, so people can go out and get their food and prepare. But just a few days into the cycle, the cases continued to climb without any sign of slowing down, which then leads into a continuous lockdown and an open-end date. Shanghai isn’t short of supplies, even the surrounding provinces have created dedicated supply routes. The problem lies with the logistics, with over 25m people lockdown, the number of delivery teamsters are not on par with the demand, so getting the food has been an excruciating pain. The elderly can’t use smart phones are the one who can only depends on volunteers and the neighborhood social services, which also been strained to a breaking point along with medical staffs. It has been 30 days for me already, we went from all negative neighborhood and turned 2 positive cases just a couple days ago. According to the rules, as long as there is a positive case in the neighborhood, lockdown automatically extends 7 days for that neighborhood. The city has gone into a lot of stress of handling all the issues, but there is just no ending in sight. Even though there isn’t a direct death count caused by covid, but a number of deaths was caused by covid and the patients underlying conditions, mostly elderly.
About the dog, it’s heart broken to see it, since I have two corgis with me. But I still want to clarify, it’s actually the owner who just discarded the dog after notified to leave for the quarantine center. The city did allow pets to be handed over to local pet hospital or care center. A lot of my friends had to deal with the same situation, but non of them would do what the corgi’s owner did, quite distasteful for us pet lovers. Strays gets put down, especially the case here. The suited person was from the neighborhood service not a government employee.
Anyway… hope there is an end of this soon, and keep safe everyone!