Price Increase for All CB Products | TVJ News - Sept 9 2021 1

Price Increase for All CB Products | TVJ News – Sept 9 2021

15 comments

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday

Tags

15 comments

  3. Tvj me feddddd up …. me ago start kill plp look like prison life more easy breakfast lunch and dinner this country a push me to the edge…. 10 grand coming like jump change

    Reply

  4. These are the best in a long line of the best in a long line with what you have to do it is the best of luck to do it is the best of luck to do it for a few years ago when I have a good one of luck to do it for a few days and then the first half of an NFL football game against him in a few years ago when I was just a long line with what

    Reply

  6. All these years people paying taxes in this time government should be giving back to the people in this times.but if anything happens elsewhere they find millions to send and help.

    Reply

  11. The Government have no answer to this,,people DONT believe IF MY PEOPLE WHO ARE CALLED BY MY NAME will humble themselves PRAY and turn seek my face then i WILL hear from heaven and their land 2 CHRONICLES 7:14,, FOOD RAISE EVERY DAY IN JAMAICA,,VACCINE AGO FULL BELLY

    Reply

  12. Raise your own chicks and don’t buy the commercial ones. Of course they are not as meaty and productive but the regular chickens fed our ancestors.

    Reply

  14. The people them don’t know that the Pandemic going to make things difficult around the world they don’t see anything yet. Because the business people losing money and the government is losing taxes next year going to worst..

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.