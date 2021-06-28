Pride celebrations filled the streets all throughout the month of June | USA TODAY

Watch as the world celebrates Pride Month.

RELATED: Freedom Ride for voting rights marks 60 years since the original

Pride Month celebrations came back to cheers this year, after being put on hold in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.