Pride celebrations filled the streets all throughout the month of June | USA TODAY

Watch as the world celebrates Pride Month.
RELATED: Freedom Ride for voting rights marks 60 years since the original
Pride Month celebrations came back to cheers this year, after being put on hold in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
19 comments
thank you to all the american people who have always been by my side and never left me. especially uncle joe biden and uncle donald trump. thank you very much. love all america.
Hi there
@Debbie Owens hi nice to meet you
Hey how are you doing!?
Send me your email so I can text you on there
*Sodom & Gomorrah is a real place & real judgement from The Most High “literally occured there.”* *Leviticus 18: 22 KJV*
I think the rainbow is a covenant with their God Lucifer
Very nice.
JESUS LOVES YOU BUT HE HATES THE THINGS YOU DO
Not true. He hates them also.
PRIDE COMES BEFORE A FALL.
I love it, but concerned about people not wearing masks
Psalms 5:3,5
[3]My voice shalt thou hear in the morning, O LORD; in the morning will I direct my prayer unto thee, and will look up.
[5]The foolish shall not stand in thy sight: thou hatest all workers of iniquity.
18 Pride goeth before destruction, and an haughty spirit before a fall.
Leviticus 20:13
Youtube keeps removing my comments
Perhaps you should focus more on Corinthians 13: 4-8. The bible teaches us to love and care for each other, not spread hate and misery. If you don’t know the reference, look it up starts with “Love is patient, Love is kind…”.
Please stop, if you don’t like people with orientations different than your own, just walk away… no need to be verbally abusive!
So let everyone use the same rest rooms…then we will have doubled rest room capacity without spending one cent. In other words, who gives a $hit…