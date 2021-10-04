Private Vaccine Initiative Starts at Winchester | TVJ News – Oct 3 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
11 comments
TVJ here you go again! How come you haven’t reported the perfectly young and healthy nurse who was fully vaccinated and who died of the jab at kph between Friday and Saturday? How come you haven’t reported about Josey Wales wife who died of the vaccine ? What oonu up to?????? Woe be unto oonu!!!!!!!! What a woe!!!!!!’
Well said
@Kelli Clare all the nurses that dye was fully vaccinate. Poison V kill them
Patsy Edward is a liar she is evil
..and over 52,000 have survived!!!!!
GOOD NEWS for EVERYONE!!!! It’s been verified now that Uttar Pradesh (province in India with 2/3s the population of the USA) has SOLVED the Pandemic Problem!!!!!! PLEASE get the word out quick!!!!
Ok
Jesus is the way the truth and the life
Is this free or at a cost ?
Smh
The devil working overtime to see the downfall of mankind