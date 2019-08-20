NBC News has exclusively learned that the popular conservative news site The Epoch Times is funded by a Chinese spiritual community called Falun Gong, which hopes to take down the Chinese government.
Pro-Trump News Outlet The Epoch Times Funded By Chinese Spiritual Group | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC
Hey, Russians are free to do what they want for our elections, why not the Chinese too???
Financial reform in politics/media, it’s got to happen, and happen NOW!!!
unplug and go outside….while air is not yet owned by NESTLE
Citizens United…Good job “Supreme?” Court. I feel much better knowing that they have the foresight and vision to protect our Democracy by selling out all of our institutions, including the one they preside over.
Moscow Mitch don’t want to protect the 2020 presidential election.
In 2016 it was the Russia who they said rigged the election,
2020 the Chinese are in to rigged the election, I don’t know what to believe
America is for sale.
Stop letting Putin and any anti-Democracy and anti-American agencies divide and conquer your Nation.
djteenladonn.info/bv4uh2LNn1co
Oba***man We are threatened by both Russia and China. Although Trump and Moscow Mitch will only point to China(for obvious reasons)
Believe iT, these two countries(Russia n China) have alot invested the downfall of our country. China now has a leader voted in for Life. Putin with Russia would love nothing better to see the collapse of our society. He’s hellbent on doing So.
Oh no the Russians! Oh no the Chinese. Oh no the Israelis. Oh no the Saudis. Who;s next the Fijians?
The Epoch advertisers have been on YouTube as well.
Epoch Times are all over You Tube. I don’t do Facebook so I can’t speak to that. It is very evident, however, that they do have an agenda.
i skip their ads and close them as fast as possible
And MSNBC doesn’t?
They are conservative and pro Constitution. I love the fact they are calling out the Deep State and Obama administration tyranny.
@Dave Schultz please slam your head into a wall until you knock the stupid out of you.
@Dave Schultz they are delusional Daniel 2:44 will crush their ambitions and yours my friend because all who do not support his kingdom are enemies of his kingdom. and that includes all political systems….their futures are already determined
Illegal campaign contributions by other means.
Falun Gong? I thought they were just a Buddhist meditation group. Maybe they really are “an evil cult!”
Would not shock me if this was funded by the Russians. Because Trump has no inkling of backing the Chinese protesters. That would be the right thing to do.
America is for sale, folks!
Buy your slice now before it’s gone!
Last 40 years has watched China own more real estate then Americans. Cheers
I’ve Seen Those ads on YouTube as well and you could tell how they cherry-picked the information to fit their narrative.
whirlwind cochran
the weasel in the youtube ads; i want to punch him.
All the money in advertising in the World couldn’t change my mind about Trump.
Another cult supporting Trump, no surprise there!
Grim Reefer I bet you can’t disprove one thing reported by Epoch Times whereas Fake News MSNBC told it’s gullible audience for 3 years that the POTUS was the world’s smartest top secret double agent Russian spy…and you believed their Fake News propaganda! You’re a low IQ brainwashed sheep. Get help!
If Falun Gong believes Trump will somehow help them against Xi they are sadly mistaken. They are despised by the Chinese government and Trump loves the very people that they hate…
Still better than joe Biden ! He is in pocket of the communist party
in the mean time they are putting out fake propaganda against trump’s enemies..to match and exceed the the russian trolls…
Facebook has no respect for its users. Bring it to an end, one account at a time. Start by deactivating your account. Write a message, telling your friends why you’re freezing it and setting a date to delete it. Also wite to FB, making it clear you will delete your account due to their lack of ethics, how they use and sell your information and have been used by governments such as the Russian on the 2016 elections and many others worldwide. There are many other — and much better, less intrusive and more ethical — social media tools available.
By deleting your Facebook account, you take control as it loses its grip on you.
_Vote ALL republicans out of ALL political offices mercilessly and without remorse._ *THEN UPDATE THE LAWS.*
and all entrenched corporate democrats as well – they are the same
Bingo. GOP is a party full of sellout traitors. Vote em out.
Mr Underhill I agree all corporate regardless of party affiliation
Emperor Palpatine FACTS for Sheep: Democrats paid Russian intelligence operatives for a phony dossier in an attempt to overthrow a duly elected U.S. President! You’re very fact ignorant and brainwashed.
O M G !!!
GOD KEEP US SAFE FROM tRump and the Republicans.
Falung Gong members are persecuted in China by the government. This is a strange story.
Use a browser with an ad block instead of the apps. More work but less intrusive b.s. marketing gimmicks.
👍🏼
for some reason many have not caught on to that yet..maybe they just like to complain about the ads///
so bottom line is it’s a chinese effort to sway an american election … all our enemies love Trump … get it
The party of family values, ethics and morals will not shut them down because it benefits their true agendas. Patriots? I think not.