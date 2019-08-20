Pro-Trump News Outlet The Epoch Times Funded By Chinese Spiritual Group | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC

TOPICS:
August 20, 2019

 

NBC News has exclusively learned that the popular conservative news site The Epoch Times is funded by a Chinese spiritual community called Falun Gong, which hopes to take down the Chinese government.
43 Comments on "Pro-Trump News Outlet The Epoch Times Funded By Chinese Spiritual Group | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC"

  1. Michael K. | August 20, 2019 at 10:48 AM | Reply

    Hey, Russians are free to do what they want for our elections, why not the Chinese too???

  2. lagaman11 | August 20, 2019 at 10:48 AM | Reply

    Financial reform in politics/media, it’s got to happen, and happen NOW!!!

  3. Real Talk76 | August 20, 2019 at 10:52 AM | Reply

    Citizens United…Good job “Supreme?” Court. I feel much better knowing that they have the foresight and vision to protect our Democracy by selling out all of our institutions, including the one they preside over.

  4. Oba*** Man | August 20, 2019 at 10:54 AM | Reply

    Moscow Mitch don’t want to protect the 2020 presidential election.
    In 2016 it was the Russia who they said rigged the election,
    2020 the Chinese are in to rigged the election, I don’t know what to believe

    • Jewels Star | August 20, 2019 at 11:10 AM | Reply

      America is for sale.
      Stop letting Putin and any anti-Democracy and anti-American agencies divide and conquer your Nation.

    • Lauren Moffitt | August 20, 2019 at 11:13 AM | Reply

      djteenladonn.info/bv4uh2LNn1co

    • Randall Davis | August 20, 2019 at 11:45 AM | Reply

      Oba***man We are threatened by both Russia and China. Although Trump and Moscow Mitch will only point to China(for obvious reasons)

    • Mid9tRambler | August 20, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

      Believe iT, these two countries(Russia n China) have alot invested the downfall of our country. China now has a leader voted in for Life. Putin with Russia would love nothing better to see the collapse of our society. He’s hellbent on doing So.

    • Russel Bamberry | August 20, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      Oh no the Russians! Oh no the Chinese. Oh no the Israelis. Oh no the Saudis. Who;s next the Fijians?

  5. Kim Romans | August 20, 2019 at 10:55 AM | Reply

    The Epoch advertisers have been on YouTube as well.

  6. Catherine Rodriguez | August 20, 2019 at 11:04 AM | Reply

    Epoch Times are all over You Tube. I don’t do Facebook so I can’t speak to that. It is very evident, however, that they do have an agenda.

  7. Idylchatter | August 20, 2019 at 11:06 AM | Reply

    Illegal campaign contributions by other means.

  8. Daniel Schaeffer | August 20, 2019 at 11:07 AM | Reply

    Falun Gong? I thought they were just a Buddhist meditation group. Maybe they really are “an evil cult!”

    • a. barker | August 20, 2019 at 11:49 AM | Reply

      Would not shock me if this was funded by the Russians. Because Trump has no inkling of backing the Chinese protesters. That would be the right thing to do.

  9. Jewels Star | August 20, 2019 at 11:07 AM | Reply

    America is for sale, folks!
    Buy your slice now before it’s gone!

  10. whirlwind cochran | August 20, 2019 at 11:11 AM | Reply

    I’ve Seen Those ads on YouTube as well and you could tell how they cherry-picked the information to fit their narrative.

  11. Auntie Em | August 20, 2019 at 11:14 AM | Reply

    All the money in advertising in the World couldn’t change my mind about Trump.

  12. Grim Reefer | August 20, 2019 at 11:15 AM | Reply

    Another cult supporting Trump, no surprise there!

    • historydogg | August 20, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      Grim Reefer I bet you can’t disprove one thing reported by Epoch Times whereas Fake News MSNBC told it’s gullible audience for 3 years that the POTUS was the world’s smartest top secret double agent Russian spy…and you believed their Fake News propaganda! You’re a low IQ brainwashed sheep. Get help!

  13. Craig Crawford | August 20, 2019 at 11:17 AM | Reply

    If Falun Gong believes Trump will somehow help them against Xi they are sadly mistaken. They are despised by the Chinese government and Trump loves the very people that they hate…

  14. RussiaIfYou'reListening | August 20, 2019 at 11:20 AM | Reply

    Facebook has no respect for its users. Bring it to an end, one account at a time. Start by deactivating your account. Write a message, telling your friends why you’re freezing it and setting a date to delete it. Also wite to FB, making it clear you will delete your account due to their lack of ethics, how they use and sell your information and have been used by governments such as the Russian on the 2016 elections and many others worldwide. There are many other — and much better, less intrusive and more ethical — social media tools available.

    By deleting your Facebook account, you take control as it loses its grip on you.

  15. Flavius Stilicho | August 20, 2019 at 11:20 AM | Reply

    _Vote ALL republicans out of ALL political offices mercilessly and without remorse._ *THEN UPDATE THE LAWS.*

  16. SPRINDYS | August 20, 2019 at 11:37 AM | Reply

    O M G !!!
    GOD KEEP US SAFE FROM tRump and the Republicans.

  17. Florian Eimer | August 20, 2019 at 11:39 AM | Reply

    Falung Gong members are persecuted in China by the government. This is a strange story.

  18. Onlyone | August 20, 2019 at 11:45 AM | Reply

    Use a browser with an ad block instead of the apps. More work but less intrusive b.s. marketing gimmicks.

  19. David Wolf | August 20, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

    so bottom line is it’s a chinese effort to sway an american election … all our enemies love Trump … get it

  20. Kevin Brown | August 20, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    The party of family values, ethics and morals will not shut them down because it benefits their true agendas. Patriots? I think not.

