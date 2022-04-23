Recent Post
31 comments
My grandmother was sent to a Siberian Death Camp by Soviet Soldiers when she was 19. She was raped every week for 5 years by Soviet Soldiers, and my mother is the child of a Soviet Soldier. I am of Russian blood, conceived through the rape of a Russian soldier. This was after the Soviet Army massacred 5 million people during and after WWII.
The Soviet Army killed more people than the Nazis did over a 10 year period. The Soviet Army was actually worse than the Nazis…. you seriously don’t know this? Look up Soviet Massacres and you will find a list of over 5 Million dead civilians.
Putin’s grandfather was also the close friend and personal chef of Stalin, so nothing has changed. Even Artem, your national Go-Kart champion admits Russians are Nazis by doing the same salute Hitler and the SS did on a national stage.
“We would like to recall that the Russian Federation completely destroyed its chemical arsenal on September 27, 2017, which is confirmed by an OPCW certificate. In turn, the United States, with its strong financial, economic and technical potential, is the only country party to the Chemical Weapons Convention that still possesses an impressive arsenal of chemical warfare agents (672.5 tons)”.
I’m not a religious person however, I admire the courage of the Russian priests who spoke out against the war.
@Charles Oliver
But they can cost you your life, especially in Russia. The words leaders speak motivate people.
words are muricanabanjos thing
@ZeroFuxGiven Words are the only power I have. If I told you I was a priest, would it mean something more?
@ReaperInc I don’t claim any authority other than words. Priests claim to have a gods authority.
@Ima Doll how do you know what Neanderthals believed? Your first argument is called an argument ad populum. Please present evidence that believing something brings it into existence.
Simple, really. He does what he’s told to do; just like the other oligarchs.
@Jeanne Glisson 🥰❤🗽🗽🗽🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇲🇺🇲💙💛💪💪💪💪💪💪
@Jeanne Glisson Can you name on advantage NATO has for the US
The Roman Emperor Constantine made Christianity the official religion of the Empire, but it was realised that a multiplicity of variants would destabilise the Empire. The Council of Nicea was called in order to declare an agreed doctrine that every Christian church community accepted. The holy books held by the churches were examined; some were accepted, others were considered to be of merit, and other writings were rejected. At the same time a mutually-supportive relationship between the Empire and the church communities was developed where the Emperor had a very clear religious function and an authority over the church leaders. This very close relationship between church and state persists in Eastern Christianity, but was lost in the west when the Western Empire collapsed. The Bishop of Rome (the Latin Patriarch) dominated the main centralised organisation in Western Europe, but did not have a corresponding Emperor; the papacy therefore took on the functions of the absent Emperor and State. As new states developed the Pope claimed an authority greater than that of their kings – a relationship between church and state in many ways the reverse of that in the east.
In the East regional churches developed with missionary activity in northeastern Europe (eg the conversion of the Rus and the invention of the Cyrillic alphabet), and as Islam separated Christians from Contantinople, particularly with the fall of the Byzantine Empire. However, the more dominant position of the King persisted in Christian states.
In the Soviet Union the Russian Orthodox Church was eventually tolerated to a degree, but all the senior clergy were state-appointed and almost certainly KGB officers. Like Putin, Patriarch Kirill and his predecessor were known to be KGB officers; Kirill is only five years older than Putin.
That’s really interesting..
1 John 5:7
King James Version
7 For there are three that bear record in heaven, the Father, the Word, and the Holy Ghost: and these three are one.
I’m sure it’s the same motivation that these United States evangelical support trump!
Hello Monica
Whoa
What the Bible say
Titus 1:16 They publicly declare that they know God, but they disown him by their works, because they are detestable and disobedient and not approved for good work of any sort.
Happy Easter to the Awesome Ukrainen people. May God have mercy on you all.
They don’t need mercy or prayers. Send money and or guns or shut up
Unity Identifies True Worship
“In unity I shall set them, like a flock in the pen.”—MIC. 2:12.
Ephesians 6:12
King James Version
12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
The Bible says that God’s servants would “beat their swords into plowshares” and not “learn war anymore.”—Isaiah 2:4. Something NONE of these churches teaches!
CNN + proves we as Americans, are tired of watching you get paid by corporations to lie.
Devil needs no motivation , Devils aim is to harm others & enjoy
Kind of odd how whenever a country goes to war their religious leaders are right there saying “God is on our side”.
More evil has been perpetrated in the name of religion than anything else in history. Thank god I’m an atheist!
I’m so glad I’m an Atheist 😇
As Ricky Gervais would say, thank God I’m an Atheist.