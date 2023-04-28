Recent Post
That’s Marjorie’s BOY!!! Of course…😈
Not according to they/them pronouns.
@The Great CornPop-Holio does that trigger you bigot?
He’s an adult, he knew what he was doing was wrong.
@rcrotorfreak so one real gun for a national guard airman who is trained to use firearms really isn’t that big of a deal.
@ocon dragon He has history he got in army because he’s dad if it wasn’t his dad he wouldn’t be accepted by the army.
He did the right thing by exposing the vulnerability in the information security in the military.
He could have sold the documents to the highest bidder, and that would have been way more damaging than releasing the documents for everyone to see.
Besides, when everyone has access to the information, it is no longer as valuable.
I read the leaked documents, and there is nothing in it that would threaten national security if released.
Wouldn’t be surprised if he got 20 years. He’s lucky it’s not back in the day. Treason was a executable offense.
@Ron Gooden espionage carries a 10-year sentence; if he was aiding a foreign government its life or execution
@Islandstyles America should really hunt him down.
Not even Benedict Arnold was executed, although I agree w you. I also believe whatever he gets, trump should get. Same crime. Otherwise, whatever trump gets this kid should C get…
@thechariotcard Benedict Arnold was a better General than Washington, he won the battle of Saratoga that got the French on the American side, Washington was picked cause he could bring the South to the American side.
Should be held only because of the seriousness of his crimes.
Alternate title: *_Guy with history of violent threats given access to highly classified documents_*
Coincidentally that’s also a mandatory requirement for all American police officers.
Good call.
I’m very curious if a Russian intelligence individual was part of his chat group or if Russian trolls encouraged his actions. This is the kind of gold they mine for.
It has been reported that there were foreign members of the chat group. No lists on who or where, as of yet.
Most likely
Jack Teixeira needs to remain in jail until his trial. He put all of our safety at risk. I give ZERO F:::’s about this grown man, he is not a kid, he is a 21 year old man. All the despicable things this punk has done to our nation and our allies. He needs to be held accountable and responsible for the actions that he chose to take with secret classified documents.
Have you actually read any of the leaked documents? There are nothing in it that would put our safety at risk if exposed.
Quit calling the traitor a kid! He’s a grown axx man.
He’s clearly not. How about immature?
@Name In that case then Billy the kid along with Ted Bundy the was also immature.
Men and women his age are the very ones who have died defending our country. They do every single day.
He’s a grown axx man!!
@marilyn H. But he wasn’t in a battle, he was bored in his room. He also had no agenda.
I hope they keep him in jail to say he is not a flight risk Or the defense to say, he did not know the documents that he put on a chat room will go beyond that is stupid. It’s not an infant he knew what he was doing.😊
Yes he can share a bunk trump
“I pulled a trigger but I had no intend to kill him” – understatement for a crime has just commit.
That reminds me of a stalker, who murdered his victim and the victim’s mother and sister, then declares killing her mother and sister was an accident
Wait, that sounds like what a famous actor said and got off the hook.
@Tom Sherwood no its a Korean female streamer who got traced by a psycho stalker because she forgot to cover her address on her delivered item while streaming
The kid leaked classified information, he is definitely a risk
Not only that he was literally trained for months NOT to do something like this.
He destroyed or hid as much of his electronic media that he could. If he is allowed to be free until trial, he may have other items that we don’t know about yet, that he would destroy.
So by your estimate then Lieutenant Colonel Vindman needs to be held accountable for his leak of classified documents.
His defense says, he’s not a security risk. 😂 What? 😅
Exactly the security risk ship sailed along time ago…he proved beyond even an unreasonable doubt that he is the definition of a security risk.
Classification for security access should include an ability to track the online activities.
21 makes him an adult, but he lacks experience. How does someone so green to the job get high level clearance so easily?
Who processed his background check and interviewed him for clearance? This is what annoys me the most.
Given his age, I’d bet he had a temporary clearance while they did the full check which can take years. I got my official clearance 5 years after I submitted the docs.
@Dante Sorry, national intel folks shouldn’t work like that…. don’t care if you’re Alan Touring, Einstein, or Robert Oppenheimer. Indeed, both Touring and Oppenheimer were so distrusted, the former was abused to death by the British government and the latter was haunted throughout his life, even when he was at the Princeton Advanced Study, AFTER having successfully overseeing the Manhattan Project.
You just don’t allow a 19, 20 or 21 year-old to fly the F-22, SR-71, U-2, or captain a nuclear sub or an aircraft carrier, even if they scored “100% perfect” on “leadership tests” time and time again, in addition to acing all their physics and quantum mechanic courses and exams.
A CERTAIN POSITION, or task, that deals with STATE SECRETS, or deals with very expensive and/or classified weapons systems or projects…. should be reserved ONLY for the more senior personnel or officers (of the US armed forces) who’ve MOVED UP through some ranks or positions… say, 5 to 10 years of service… with ever-increasing responsibility WITHOUT any compromises or bad decision making…
That is actually no more than middle to high school flow-chart logic. To give the Pentagon close to $1T of the tax payers money and this is how the senior guys operate… it’s just atrocious.
@Kiab Toom Lauj 100%. This is my thinking when you outlined what certain positions need.
@Dante Not necessarily–it usually takes a few years, and they interview people in your life, including the references you provide. You also have to take a polygraph and go through a psych eval depending on the level of clearance you are after. It’s ridiculous to think someone with such a character flaw and reported history was not properly examined. On top of that, there should be some degree of seniority involved to have that level of access in the first place.
He’s a cia patsy.
This is the greatest problem our military will face. He was given a top secret security clearance, which requires a background check and this history of violence, and his behavior online was never discovered. This behavior should’ve been detected long before he was given his clearance. If you can’t buy a firearm, then you shouldn’t be allowed to enlist in any service. In 1998, my nephew enlisted in the Army and became a MP. In his platoon, he informed me that one of his squad members had a felony conviction but was allowed to enlist because of a moral waiver. They were training to be Military police. During his twenty two years of service, he’s had partners that would’ve complained about him if they had known his grandmother and his father are Muckleshoot Indian. My sister is like me – a Northern European mutt, with blonde hair and light blue/grey eyes. You can’t see his Native American ancestry unless he stands next to his father and his grandmother.
The military isn’t screening its recruits well enough. And I’m not talking just friends, family and criminal records. These young people need to be psychologically screened better during the recruiting process and before they arrived at initial processing for basic training. I get it. We are woefully undermanned when it comes to the pool of applicants. Today’s youth are more anxious, less physically fit, have played way too much Call of Duty and Halo. They are growing up in a more segregated, more polarized society- making it more difficult to form a cohesive team.
But we can’t become so desperate that the No Go’s feel the need to recruit and enlist immature idiots like this kid.
His dad likely got him the job because this was a military position that was special and his dad had served in. His dad retired when the boy started. His dad knew of the boy’s two disturbing incidents which were documented by local accounts. Those two should have stopped him from getting such a job. A lot of people made stupid decisions — the military general that approved this appointment, his dad, his friends, and he himself.
Yeah, when I heard the general (spokesman for the Pentagon of some department) said, “We put a lot of trust in our young people,” my brain almost exploded. Just because a 20 or 21 year-old could fly the F-22 or SR-71 or the U-2, do you give them that task? No. You give it to more senior officers who’ve successfully completed tasks with ever-more responsibility, over a number of years… without compromises! There’s no need to be a genius to understand a middle school flow-chart logic like that!
Is father’s going to monitor him if he’s released because he’s done such a good job up to now.
Sounds like a basic procedure of personal safety he undertook as anybody would, but they call it “obstruction of justice”.
Hope they checked to see if him and his family have Safety Deposit boxes, holding Top Secret documents. Dad retired when he was accepted. very useful information
The fact he tried to cover his tracks, by smashing up his computers, shows he knew exactly what he has done.