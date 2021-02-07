Protective Hairstyle – Passion Twists: TVJ Smile Jamaica – February 5 2021

February 7, 2021

 

Jamaica News Today

Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.

9 Comments on "Protective Hairstyle – Passion Twists: TVJ Smile Jamaica – February 5 2021"

  1. Shanice Lambie | February 6, 2021 at 10:08 AM | Reply

    Gm

  2. Shanice Lambie | February 6, 2021 at 10:09 AM | Reply

    Gm

  3. Minnett Graham | February 6, 2021 at 11:37 AM | Reply

    Beautiful braids.hearing her saying that the hair should not be wash with braids in.aldough I don’t wear braids I could not how they wore it in for months.and wash with the braids in. I always think that can’t wash properly.

  4. Dee Black | February 6, 2021 at 11:45 AM | Reply

    Jamaica does not have to copy everything we see on American TV. Black history day/month is everyday in Jamaica

  5. Ellis Chronicles | February 6, 2021 at 4:31 PM | Reply

    Braids is braids doe

  6. Veneta Lawson | February 6, 2021 at 11:39 PM | Reply

    There is no such thing as protect hairstyle. The damn thing is called braids which damage people hair line and extend their foreheads.

