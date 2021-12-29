Protest in Grants Pen | Politics to Blame for Inequity | TVJ Midday News – Dec 29 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
33 comments
Stop putting fear in the people’s heart.
So you wNt to just stop reporting these things. Is that it. An doh come with no foolishness that they should talk the “truth” when this is it. People are being ridiculous and just need to protect themselves from this virus or it’ll go on forever.
Why this man Bailey is always sitting at an angle so you can’t see his eyes …..everytime I see him his eyes are so full of light around it that you can’t see his eyes at all ….🤔🤔
Let the governments and all those that believe in this disease do so but I don’t believe in it, I believe in God no plaque shall come nigh me or my family, my trust, my hope is built in the Lord not mankind and what they do. For the heathen rage and imagine a vain thing but God shall rise above the wicked and have them in derision.🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
How come you never come back and report the deaths that are under investigation? 🤔
only police killing get protest
all I knw people never speak the truth yet,everybody is good to you people, they never wrong or bad,may God help us
Yes ur right but we don’t know who is lying but I believe the people
those people keep piling up on each other what do you expect going to happen it only going to get worse believe you me
We know when something like this happen the police always put their argument together properly for the public to believe you believe I do not
Thank you for not believing them I live right there and there was no shooting confrontation. The man was in his house with his family cooking and and they came into the house and shot him immediately after he fell on the ground they continued shooting him in the head. They then dragged him from his home and took him away lots of marrow from his head made a trail. I am not saying that he had not committed himself cannot speak to that however they had him cold as at least 5 policemen went in on him he had no time to react. The pics can all attest to that. They could have taken him in and allow the law to take it’s course. I notice the news neglected to say that he is also the son of a senior police officer. There was no shooting in the area.
I’m not saying he deserves to be killed Luke that, but was he a known trouble maker?
@VictoryInJesus not that anyone knows of. He was into music.
@VictoryInJesus I was told that only known was scamming and he was caught and paid. I am also told that he visits the station when he is supposed to. 🤷
Unfortunately cooler weather coming up in January & February will have a major impact on omnicron Covid cases
If those people would protest when gun man killed innocent Jamaican then Jamaica would be a better place for everyone
That’s so true…no body protest when kids got kill by gunmen
When them rob and thief no one block road and see nothing but can talk now when tugs get taken out, clean them up one by one
I agree, People should protest against gunmen, but are referring to the same people that live around the gunmen? They should protest against them? What will happen after they protest against them?
@Kairo Amir Imhotep they don’t even have to protest, just report where these men are. Many of them are eating the blood money and sleeping with the killers. These same people bawling about high crime rate when they could simple do their part in helping to reduce it. Truly sad.
@kay brown I fully agree, and some of them do co-operate with the police , after which them get brand as informers if anybody finds out and will need to flee that community along with any family member, if CRIME STOP was properly set up, they would be more people willing to assist, so instead of benefiting from crime, they can benefit from solving it, because I know most ghetto persons would rather go live uptown than to be rich and stay in the ghetto, so proper Crime Plans should be debated because petty blame takes us no where. They know the gunman, but him either a feed them or scare them , that’s the reality that needs to change
Seem Them people ya think God dead. Mek them gawn fool themselves. Who read their bible know that they have a short time so let them hurry up and do what they plan to do because who can endure to the end will see the salvation of the Lord.
Somebody set that fire. Look how that fire spread and it doesn’t seams as if it is caused by a lamp or candle left attended.
Woe to those who taken advantage and cursed God’s children; the elderly, the youths, the women, and homeless
Only criminals get protest. SMH
Why would u think the victim is a criminal?
Look how Grants Pen a quat and them just doh like to see people live in peace.
Hold firm Jamaica.
Keep your organs strong and hold a meditation.
Clearly, taking a jab doesn’t stop people from getting sick so Dem fi stop de fear momgering.
Murders, Shootings, Killings is a disease that has gone unchecked for far too long in Jamaica. Politicians are scared of implementing stronger guns and ammunition importation controls and also scared to support higher sentences for all gun related crimes as criminals are a major part of their base. Winning a constituency and keeping it politically aligned is more valuable to politicians than the lives of common people. These only feeds the criminal mind and empower these criminals to continue their rampage all over Jamaica. Is there any politicians in Jamaica who support – 1. Upgrading the outdated laws to match these wicked crimes? 2. Securing the borders so guns and ammunition can stop flowing into Jamaica from the U.S. and from Haiti via the drugs for gun trade? 3. Stop giving government contracts to criminals who only use the money to buy more guns as hits and murders is a major part in criminal gangs activities. 4. Clamp down on the criminals behind bars who are living lavishly and still ordering hits from their cells.
Whenever a youth ‘bus’ whether legally or illegally their 1st intent is to arm themselves and their immediate friends which automatically turns into another gang, anothet don and which becomes another gun for hire and wars to take over their communities.
If the PNP as opposition don’t start speaking on these issues and demand changes then crime will continue to escalate if they should win the next election. Also if the JLP don’t make these changes as the sitting government with such a high seating in parliament then they don’t deserve any win in the next election.
Well said my general
So, Jamaica was quick to ban the African countries because of Omicron, so now that Omicron is in America and Europe, so why Jamaica doesn’t ban them.
Them always protesting when these murderers are killed stop shielding the criminals
OK!! MAKE TESTING
AVAILABLE AND FREE!
OPEN UP TESTING SITES!!! WHY? IS THIS SO HARD TO DO !!!
Good work police keep up the good work 👏