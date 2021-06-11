Protest in Westmoreland | Man Believed to Be Dead Shows Up | TVJ Midday News – June 11 2021

Residents of Gordon District in White House, Westmoreland are upset with their MP after he issued a stop order on work on a bridge in the community.
Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
32 comments
Represent Jamaica
.
Also that story about the gentleman is interesting. Try going back to bagwalk till your back on your feet
I fear that a revolt may happen soon in Jamaica. The ppl are just too oppressed and the place is plagued with too many social issues.
Sister I here what you saying but what can they do in this time … and what the Government is doing to help the ppl …
What’s new.. Is it worst than anywhere else
@ERROL GORDON collect money from off the poor. sigh….. seeing a man walking on the road by himself or driving into his car and will lock him up for not whering masks. the joke is I don’t see the police doing temperature test or given the people masks all they do is bring them were other people is. so what’s the point? what if one of those person have the virus what them saying they trying to protect us from? smh this don’t make any sense
So y they don’t give him back his things?
Right
When come back Mister Manning’s, we’re done Shaggy and spice keep up the good work
Jamaica
is a sick society as the man gone people take over his house what happened to his family carelessness
What family.
Probly is the family tek his stuff , u never know
I’m happy the man is Ali and well, but my question is, why don’t the people who took his furniture and other things return them instead of asking for assistance.
Are you saying. they are the same people
Who took it
They are crazy, they had no right to presume the man dead without proof. On top of that, they stole all he had. I say restore the man his belongings back! Outa ardor!
Right their are wicked
Give the man back all of his belongings. As soon as someone dead, Jamaican people just take. Madness to highest level.
Where does this MP in Westmoreland get the powers from to intervene in repairing of the bridge. These MPs in Jamaica they are something else.
My question is where was that man for 4 months??
Look how quick they took over the man’s house smh
3:10. So why you never tell dem where yah go.
tell the ppl fi return your things
Once a man, twice a child
Thanks for bringing us the news, Anthony. Nice to see you, Simon.
So nobody where he was staying never hear they reported him missing smh. What a thing
Some years ago in New York City. they killed a family. and took over the apartment
For their self. People would say only In Jamaica because they don’t get much negative news about other countries.
Lazarus is back …that should be a happy ending
I will always respect the elderly
Him can go back to Bog Walk. They didn’t even want him to leave. He needs someone to take care of him.
True
Regarding the missing man. It’s so much like some jamaicans after death of a family member to show up for dead left. The takers should return his property. They’re disgusting.
Right their wicked
What away them move out the man things fast. Welcome back, sir. All the best.
They need to give the man back his things they share it up