Recent Post
- Memphis police permanently scrap SCORPION unit following Tyre Nichols video
- Trump takes aim at DeSantis in first major campaign swing
- Protesters block highway after police release Tyre Nichols video
- Father charged with killing his wife and son. See his interview with investigators
- Graphic videos show moments that led to Tyre Nichols’ death
69 comments
Wow those full blown haymakers to the face! Unfkgbelievable! People with mental issues shouldn’t be cops ! You see how out of breath they were after the beating? Life in prison for these animals.
@Dante I these cops were barbaric. They treated Tyre horribly. Omg. I’ll call them animals. My heart breaks for his mom.
Gonna cry, complain and try to defend these facts snowflakes/racist black people? 😘😂. O boy here we go again. Taking up for a person cause he’s black 🙄😂. Guarantee if he was a white person, none of this wouldn’t be on the news. Think about it, he would of been fine had he not resisted arrest. It’s coming sense not to resist law enforcement or stuff like this will happen but only the uneducated ones and racist black people will take for him either if he was good or bad just cause the color of his skin 😂😂😂💀💀💀
@Leader of the Gelgameks lmfao. You trolling i Hope.
Surely you not that stupid
@Daniel Brewington um, just wait and see. This will become a racial issue. And yes, the people are that stupid.
@Mike Robinson it does not justify 3 min beating when he is in cuffs on the ground don’t be stupid dude grow up it was inhumane if you see other wise you are on the enemy side and will be taken down with the rest of the corrupt pigs when the time is right.
Policing is getting worse everywhere, here in the UK a police officer is serving life for kidnapping, raping and murdering a young woman and then another officer has just been suspended after spending 20 years terrorising and attacking women. The chief always says there will be great change, things will change. another woman was being terrorised by her husband, she told the police SIX TIMES, the police officers binned evidence and the husband killed her while she was pregnant. I hope tyres family gets justice for his death, this is getting ridiculous. Police need to understand that just because they have a role with a badge and gun it DOES NOT GIVE THEM THE RIGHT TO DO THIS CRAP. An officers job is to serve and protect.
Hey Genius, why didn’t he comply with police instructions 🤔? Let me guess, ” Because the black police officers are racists”, right!?
Gonna cry, complain and try to defend these facts snowflakes/racist black people? 😘😂. O boy here we go again. Taking up for a person cause he’s black 🙄😂. Guarantee if he was a white person, none of this wouldn’t be on the news. Think about it, he would of been fine had he not resisted arrest. It’s coming sense not to resist law enforcement or stuff like this will happen but only the uneducated ones and racist black people will take for him either if he was good or bad just cause the color of his skin 💀💀😂😂
WTF is wrong with those cops?!? It’s NOT racism, but something is very very wrong with them. Are they real cops? What training did they get? NONE? Hell, you don’t have to be a cop to know right from wrong. I can’t watch the video. Just the beginning was too upsetting. I feel so bad for his family.🙏🙏🙏
Racism is certainly a factor.
Gonna cry, complain and try to defend these facts snowflakes/racist black people? 😘😂. O boy here we go again. Taking up for a person cause he’s black 🙄😂. Guarantee if he was a white person, none of this wouldn’t be on the news. Think about it, he would of been fine had he not resisted arrest. It’s coming sense not to resist law enforcement or stuff like this will happen but only the uneducated ones and racist black people will take for him either if he was good or bad just cause the color of his skin 😂😂😂💀💀💀
No. It is racism. CNN said so. And no, I’m not kidding.
@Tsol , absolutely.
@Bret Thomas , no. But c nn was kidding
there are no excuses. Cops go to school, are trained, swear an oath, are given the privilege to serve… They should be far more accountable for what they do, not less.
All about that absolute power and acting with impunity……until they get caught.
@J GetsCensored many academies are obviously the local donut shop.
Donald Trump said most cops are high school losers
https://youtu.be/RV9PJQUXsKM
Here is the trump dirty deeds link
https://youtu.be/RV9PJQUXsKM
@HiPo The afro american cops in memphis that killed that guy are gang bangers in disguise
This is how every cop who takes an innocent life should be dealt with
These polices need to go to prison for along time.and the FBI need to bring charges on them also .these guys are evil and young in prison where thy should say for the rest of there life
Facts. Only because they are black doesn’t mean they can’t be racist, in my experience they are the most violent and racist group of people
Here is the recommended clip that say it :
https://youtu.be/gEC-yYhKFH4
polices lol
And another thing we need to be asking is when can citizens defend themselves from cops?
@Byron Shepherd I could see major metropolitan departments like LA, NYC, Chicago, DC maybe sending specialized units for anti-terrorism training or something similar. But there’s a million cops in America and I’d be shocked if 0.5% have ever been to Israel.
Just Africans being Africans. These are the kind of people that rounded up other Africans and put them into cages to be sold around the world as slaves. Do not blame White people.
Good question..this is changing my
Mind about not owning a weapon??
Now Citizens must arms themselves
To protect themselves from Polices?
These guys have did this before 100%
I said the same thing. He was yelling for his mom cause he hoped she heard him. Thanks for that confirmation 😭😭😭😭😭😭
Who cares
Where were the lights and sirens for his medical emergency after they beat him like they did? This is so inhumane. I want to hear what was said to dispatch. This has to stop!!!! 🛑 He didn’t have a chance in hell.
@ck1986 🐑
We’re those 5 Black Officers hired on Merit or to diversify the PD?
This was personal, they wanted him and him alone.
@Dee Men HOLD UP! THIS WAS RACISM FULL STOP! THEY WHITE SUPREMACIST MAGA POLICE WHO BEAT THAT FINE BLACKMAN TO DEATH NEED TO FACE HATE CRIMES CHARGES! JUSTICE FOR TYRE! SAY HIS NAME!!!!
@mile_high_topher the truth always hurts. I know 😉
Their FALSE “reckless driving” stop should be considered INTENT to HARM. Jack those charges up to 1st DEGREE MURDER. ‼️‼️‼️
This is a disgusting lack of response. Every single individual on scene should be fired and charged. How can a public safety officer not render aid to Tyre when they arrive? Any decent citizen would certainly do so. And how is this gang unit not disbanded? They are clearly outlaws. Police visibility is not increased by unmarked cars and non-uniformed cops.
They were fired and charged with second-degree murder two days ago
@Ronald Emerick only 5 of them were
@James Atkinson The main guy doing all the beating should get 1st-degree murder. The other ‘on lookers’ might need to be suspended, but nothing else. No ONE can just JUMP IN to a violent fight like this. They too could have been killed. If you were a neighbor who was standing there, would you have jumped in??? If so, then you would also be beaten.
@Deplorable Libertarian dude watch the bodycam video. He barely resisted and then he was pepper sprayed until he couldn’t even see or talk. Even once he was in handcuffs they continued to beat him
The two firefighters should be arrested and charged with negligent homicide for failing to render aid.
R.I.P. to Tyre✝️🙏 My condolences to the family✝️🙏
L
Hearing him scream ‘mom’ gave me a cold chill. He was so near home and maybe thought his sweet mother would hear him . I hope she never watches this . I found it so traumatising, losing her son is very traumatic for her and watching the brutal way in which he was murdered and hearing his voice calling out for her . Would be worse for her ..
lol this crack head thug aint no saint
The most disturbing and infuriating thing is NOBODY there cared to help him immediately or even intervened to stop the inhumane and cruel beating poor Tyre suffered. ALL of them should be reprimanded, punished and be held accountable for their inactions as well. To NOT do anything is cruel! It broke my heart when he kept calling for his dear Mom. Truly heartbreaking…
WE’RE COMING FOR THE POLICE !
Just because the perpetrators are black cops, nobody is crying BLACK LIVES MATTER???
@Ghilbz Vilgadz why is it always ABOUT race? The cops are clearly black ? This aint abour race this about police brutality
No what is more disturbing is the the fact this happened over two weeks ago, and the news can’t give it a rest. There have been many truly innocent people, who have been killed, far more recently, but it doesn’t matter to the news. They won’t give this old story a rest, until a few stores have been looted, or innocent people killed.
Just Africans being Africans. These are the kind of people that rounded up other Africans and put them into cages to be sold around the world as slaves. Do not blame White people.
I am so disgusted with the way the cops pulled him out of his car and tried to force him to lie face down on the ground. That is ridiculous. There was no reason for them to demand that he should lie down on the ground. If they intended to arrest him, all they had to do was handcuff him. There were enough cops on the scene to get that done without injury to Tyre Nichols or to the officers.
@Alabama Man….yeah man, those black officers were definitely being racist 🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴
@Charles Wright perhaps he should have done as the police asked
You sound like you been in the police force for 50 plus years and know what you’re talking about. You should train all police officers because you make it sound so easy. A lot of people with no real police training watch a lot of movies and they would apply it into the real world but not you… Oh wait…
The black community needs to unite against all this out of control black on black violence. 👨🏽✊🏽
Tyre screaming out “Mom! Mom! Mom!”, my heart hurt, ached, broken. I dreamt of him, I woke up thinking of his adorable, beautiful face, and he’s a complete stranger to me.
What savages are these “guardians of the public” who stand joking and laughing as a man is drifting in and out of consciousness? He was just steps from the safety of his home. This one is particularly unbearable. Requiescat in Pace🙏 Tyre, may perpetual light shine upon you.
💔😓
He’s my sons age this hurts
All this out of control black on black violence in America is so disgusting it makes me sick to my stomach. 🤮
fool
The reporter misquoted his mother. He didn’t say “hello family” when he came home. According to his mom, he would always say “hello parents” How does a CNN reporter get simple quotes wrong?
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🙏✊⚖️SO FREAKING SAD, WRONG AND UNJUST – WE CAN’T ALLOW COPS TO KILL US THIS WAY ANYMORE – REFORM , CHANGE AND OVERSIGHT ACCOUNTABILITY IS REQUIRED – AND LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS SHOULD BE HELD TO A HIGHER STANDARD WHEN THEY COMMIT CRIMES AGAINST WHOM THEY SWORE TO PROTECT – THEY MUST BE PUNISHED HARDER FOR VIOLATING THE OATH AND THE PUBLIC TRUST ⚖️✊🙏🙏🙏🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
💔💔💔 GOD BLESS AND UPHOLD THIS FAMILY AND GIVE THEM GREAT VICTORY 💔💔💔
In most of these cases from what I’ve observed in these situations there is either a racial component triggering police brutality, an escalation verbal or physical or a personal connection. Obviously race and an escalation in videos we’re not a factor. So if they didn’t know him personally and treated him that way that’s pretty scary. ..