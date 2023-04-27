Recent Post
Yet the MP’s can afford a 6% raise for themselves. Figure that out.
The union wants like 13.5%. Pretty big difference.
@Bat Tech that’s 4.5 each year for 3 years. Mp salary bumped up 15k just for this year.
@Kwading You started talking percentages, why switch? 😅
@Kwading mp got 6% over 3 years. TBS is giving psac members 9% over 3 years. Don’t bring mps into this you’ll just lose
Where is the diversity? Do men know anything?
Ya this is a highly subsidized womens only job to sit at a cozy desk do their job poorly and rake in a govt pension most workers do not get. They are practically skill less. Go ahead if you can get more in the free market go on then.
Members will not except 9%, they are very prepared to strike as long as necessary, months if needed
waaan waaaaaaan waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaan
wan?
@E Mail waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaan.
The public is not on the side of the PSAC they got to keep there jobs during the pandemic they lost nothing plus they got to work from home,now they want a 13% raise over 3 years at tax payers expense,why should they get more money and work in there pijamas while we struggle everyday to eat and pay rent?plus they are holding our taxes and gouv services hostage while they’re still getting paid on strike?
Not getting paid while on strike. The union supplies a meagre strike pay of $75 per day which is barley minimum wage.
“while they’re still getting paid on strike” — it’s $75 a day, they have to picket to get it, and it is literally their own money being paid back to them (it was deducted from all their past paychecks).
Yes they kept their jobs…someone had to keep those checks rolling.
@stivi k What do you mean “keep those checks rolling” — it’s their own previously deducted money being given back to them.
@stivi k Yup 75 CRA employees collecting both CERB and pay check, those checks
The federal government is still paying them until May 10.
Not true, members are on leave without pay. Workers are paid for the work done before the strike.
Gov employees get paid 2 weeks late. So it makes sense yes
No. April 26 — today — was the last pay day, and it was for work done before the strike.
So because private members of the public didn’t get a raise no one should? Perhaps the public can change their attitudes when they go to one of those offices for assistance and stop being ignorant to the staff. Canadians can be rude pricks and serving them is not fun for most In that line of work. I am not employed by then but close friends and family are. What the public should do is support these workers to show what the standard should be, then fighting for their own raises will be much more easy.
Sorry what’s that you say PSAC is on strike. Oh my, hadn’t noticed.
Why nobody talks about the generous pensions the public service have. Tax payers are on the hook for paying a public servant for the REST of his/her life!
You have to spend over 30 years to get the pension plus each paycheque you have to contribute towards it.
A government employee pays 10% of their paycheck into their pension which gives an average return of 6% a year. A private worker can pay 10% of their paycheck into rrsp and invest in a standard index fund like s&p500 which gives average of 10% return. The paycheck government workers give gets invested so it greatly benefits the country
Public Servant’s pensions are s**t.
You want to work from home…then a wage reduction is required! Get back to work or be replaced!
2:22 “These public servants who had the opportunity to stay employed during the pandemic” — another way of looking at it: those public servants offered up their homes to keep the government running during the pandemic.
Work from home is just a pretext to stay at home making money for free, and working way less hours than if they go to the office.
They just put a heavy object on top of the CTRL key on the keyboard, and it looks like they are busy, when in reality they are at away from the computer doing other things but working and being honestly earning their salary
. It is not the pay raise that causes the problem. It is the huge demands for increased benefits, and the lack of performance on the jobs, that hurt so much. The Conservatives are for less government, so it would be wise for the Conservatives to leave this whole fight alone and not take sides. Later the Conservatives can discipline these employees by making some of them redundant.
I find it hard to believe that these folks are striking . NO NO work from home stuff. We’d all like to stay home in pajamas but perhaps real life intrudes ?????
The 9% reference is such sloppy reporting. So if we freeze wages for 10 years, at 3% a year technically that’s a 30% salary increase? This figure is used in such a problematic and incorrect way.
Remember: that’s 3% each year for 3 years, when inflation in 2022 alone is 6.8% (Bank of Canada). So actual inflation is higher than what the Trudeau govt is offering over two years.
I’ve lived in Europe and the rhetoric is so different there. Workers (the middle class) see worker rights as something that everyone deserves. There isn’t this toxic thinking that: we should all ask for less, we should not complain or speak up, we should take less real wages, we should do more with less – while CEOs are making record profits. Do you all remember how much the stock market rose during the COVID pandemic????
Finally, why are public servants anyways compared to the saddest private sector Canadians who all seem to be laid off during COVID, cannot telework, and have no benefits. I look at my private sector friends who have comparable education and experiences, and: most are paid much better than me, many have annual bonuses that are 10-25% of their salary, many telework (some working overseas during COVID!), and a few collected CERB so they could “take a break” while doing side jobs taking cash. And many of them have more flexible benefits packages where they get a set amount and can use it for any category they want (vision or massage or whatever you actually need). I have back issues and we get 2.5 massages a year, and need a doctor’s note!
So this very biased comparison to an imaginary group of worst off Canadians is not very helpful.