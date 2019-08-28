Nearly 2 years after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, island residents are preparing for the worst as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches.
Puerto Rico Resident 'Very Worried' As Island Braces For Tropical Storm Dorian | MSNBC
please hurricane pass by them
Yes, please wipe out Mar Lago instead.
Prayers going up☹
When will one of your reporter’s stand up and call trump a liar to his face
I’m in Florida and I’m very worried about this storm too but lucky I’m on THE WEST COST!
whether its puerto rico, florida…..why do people make settlements along these shorelines knowing this happens every year?
Oh you don’t know.
@Ciara ooh no
Are you legal? Trump 2020 MAGA build that wall! Now
@Jason Cuevas go look through human history…. We’ve always settled by water….
Puerto Rico needs a break! Let it hit Mar a largo; tRump is NO president of ours! Puerto Rico is part of America! A lot of Puerto Rico still needs to rebuild from Maria.
Much love & support to PR, as you guys showed the rest of us how to take to the streets to get change to happen. You guys are more American than most, and deserve your proper due and share of what this country has to offer. Hopefully the rest of us can make that happen for you in 2020, God Bless & Good Luck!
Poor president Trump. He shouldn’t have to endure the inconvenience of another natural disaster in Puerto Rico.
Trump wants to buy the island of Greenland, and he can’t even take care of the tiny island of Puerto Rico located just a 1000 miles from our coast. I bet if Puerto Rico was loaded with oil, minerals and other natural resources, Trump would have made sure that Puerto Rico received the biggest relief effort known to mankind. He would have been in Puerto Rico every week.
Exactly.
Because Puerto Rico isnt our problem lmao. They wanted independence, they got it.
You know Trump has been president only for 3 years…….
Puerto Ricos government has been so corrupt for decades. Hopefully that changes. For their same
More than the storm, they should fear the Mad Twitter and how he will abuse the survivors.
Exactly.
🙁 poor people ugh.
Thousands died in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Maria in 2017. Catastrophic impacts to the infrastructure also contributed to the historic devastation that effected over three million people.
The orange one showed up three weeks after the storm with paper towels.
He’s still lying about the money today.
There’s a storm coming.
MSNBCannibals care more about Puerto rico thanthey do Americans because to MSNBCannibals , caring about predominantly white America is RACIST .. MSNBCannibals worship their home country of CHINA