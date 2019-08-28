Puerto Rico Resident ‘Very Worried’ As Island Braces For Tropical Storm Dorian | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Puerto Rico Resident 'Very Worried' As Island Braces For Tropical Storm Dorian | MSNBC 1

August 28, 2019

 

Nearly 2 years after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, island residents are preparing for the worst as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches.
23 Comments on "Puerto Rico Resident ‘Very Worried’ As Island Braces For Tropical Storm Dorian | MSNBC"

  1. Brandi Taylor | August 28, 2019 at 11:51 AM | Reply

    please hurricane pass by them

  2. MsEvolving63 | August 28, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

    Prayers going up☹

  3. Gary Gilbert | August 28, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

    When will one of your reporter’s stand up and call trump a liar to his face

  4. WINAMP MP3 320 | August 28, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

    I’m in Florida and I’m very worried about this storm too but lucky I’m on THE WEST COST!

  5. Jason Cuevas | August 28, 2019 at 12:01 PM | Reply

    whether its puerto rico, florida…..why do people make settlements along these shorelines knowing this happens every year?

  6. Ciara ooh | August 28, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    Puerto Rico needs a break! Let it hit Mar a largo; tRump is NO president of ours! Puerto Rico is part of America! A lot of Puerto Rico still needs to rebuild from Maria.

  7. chrislaustin | August 28, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    Much love & support to PR, as you guys showed the rest of us how to take to the streets to get change to happen. You guys are more American than most, and deserve your proper due and share of what this country has to offer. Hopefully the rest of us can make that happen for you in 2020, God Bless & Good Luck!

  8. d d | August 28, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

    Poor president Trump. He shouldn’t have to endure the inconvenience of another natural disaster in Puerto Rico.

  9. David J | August 28, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    Trump wants to buy the island of Greenland, and he can’t even take care of the tiny island of Puerto Rico located just a 1000 miles from our coast. I bet if Puerto Rico was loaded with oil, minerals and other natural resources, Trump would have made sure that Puerto Rico received the biggest relief effort known to mankind. He would have been in Puerto Rico every week.

  10. foreigner fan | August 28, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    Puerto Ricos government has been so corrupt for decades. Hopefully that changes. For their same

  11. ruth depew | August 28, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    More than the storm, they should fear the Mad Twitter and how he will abuse the survivors.

  12. ruehlstud | August 28, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    🙁 poor people ugh.

  13. Power corrupts | August 28, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    Thousands died in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Maria in 2017. Catastrophic impacts to the infrastructure also contributed to the historic devastation that effected over three million people.

    The orange one showed up three weeks after the storm with paper towels.
    He’s still lying about the money today.

    There’s a storm coming.

  14. She's my President | August 28, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    MSNBCannibals care more about Puerto rico thanthey do Americans because to MSNBCannibals , caring about predominantly white America is RACIST .. MSNBCannibals worship their home country of CHINA

