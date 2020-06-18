Puppy given second chance after trauma | Animalkind

TOPICS:
Puppy given second chance after trauma | Animalkind 1

June 18, 2020

 

This sweet Chow Chow's future was hopeless until one couple saw a glimpse of who she could be. 'I said, 'Go get the dog. Please go get her.''

RELATED VIDEO » Veterinarian helps homeless pet owners for free:

Nala's leg was in need of serious medical care after a car accident and her future seemed hopeless. That was until a young couple saw her sweet smile on Atlanta Humane Society's website.

******************************************************************

Check out more Animalkind stories!
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

AND if you love Animalkind, subscribe to our other channels here:
–Feel-good stories? Check out Humankind!

–Love our troops?! Check out Militarykind!

–Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!:

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

11 Comments on "Puppy given second chance after trauma | Animalkind"

  1. Jilljetson Shumbusho | June 18, 2020 at 6:06 AM | Reply

    First I love the puppy btw OwO

  3. dinee cc | June 18, 2020 at 6:21 AM | Reply

    I feel so bad for this puppy. Its literally the cutest thing ever awww. I love dogs♥️🐶

  4. Carol Williams | June 18, 2020 at 6:25 AM | Reply

    The “owners” who never had the cast removed should have been charged with animal abuse and prohibited from taking in any future pets !!!

  5. Sofa King | June 18, 2020 at 6:55 AM | Reply

    I’ve had 2 dogs in my lifetime , both lived into their 13th year . My last dog was a Chow Chow , a Black Dog named Karac , I miss him dearly . He was Great with our son as he was growing up . When I saw this video I couldn’t help getting a bit teary eyed . I’m 56 and both of my dogs played a significant part of my life . It’s been about 20 years since
    my last dog passed and I would really enjoy sharing my last years with another special Canine . Thank you for giving this Beautiful animal a chance to Live , a chance to Love . Animals are great for the Human soul , ✌

  6. Nikesh Chaurasiya | June 18, 2020 at 7:11 AM | Reply

    So nice whats name this dog

  7. Alex Crawford | June 18, 2020 at 7:47 AM | Reply

    That’s not a dog. That’s a bear. A baby bear.

  8. Donna Hill | June 18, 2020 at 10:58 AM | Reply

    Beautiful eyes ; what kind of breed is the puppy? It was by the grace of God that these two wonderful people came into her life and saved her. It was truly a blessing. I can’t imagine what her previous owners were thinking when they so foolishly decided to not take her back to the vet to have the cast removed. What would be the point in taking her to vet after getting hit , to get treatment if they weren’t going to follow up with her care? They should be charged with neglect. Thanks to her new family, she will have a happy and safe life now. God bless ☺😇

  9. Eric Ocasio | June 18, 2020 at 11:52 AM | Reply

    Run NALA Run!

  10. CHIGGS 58TH | June 18, 2020 at 3:09 PM | Reply

    Looking after a dog is hard work – really hard work. If you’re workshy, please, don’t get a dog.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.