Puppy given second chance after trauma | Animalkind

This sweet Chow Chow's future was hopeless until one couple saw a glimpse of who she could be. 'I said, 'Go get the dog. Please go get her.''

Nala's leg was in need of serious medical care after a car accident and her future seemed hopeless. That was until a young couple saw her sweet smile on Atlanta Humane Society's website.

