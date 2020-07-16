Sen. Harris on GOP: “You want to talk about a deficit? Let’s talk about the deficit created when they passed that tax bill benefiting the top 1% and the biggest corporations of America. It’s pure hypocrisy on their part. This is about investing in the American people.”

‘Pure Hypocrisy’: Kamala Harris On GOP Opposition To coronavirus Relief Bill | All In | MSNBC