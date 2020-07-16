‘Pure Hypocrisy’: Kamala Harris On GOP Opposition To coronavirus Relief Bill | All In | MSNBC

TOPICS:
‘Pure Hypocrisy’: Kamala Harris On GOP Opposition To coronavirus Relief Bill | All In | MSNBC 1

July 16, 2020

 

Sen. Harris on GOP: “You want to talk about a deficit? Let’s talk about the deficit created when they passed that tax bill benefiting the top 1% and the biggest corporations of America. It’s pure hypocrisy on their part. This is about investing in the American people.”
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

‘Pure Hypocrisy’: Kamala Harris On GOP Opposition To coronavirus Relief Bill | All In | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

53 Comments on "‘Pure Hypocrisy’: Kamala Harris On GOP Opposition To coronavirus Relief Bill | All In | MSNBC"

  1. Jaqen Higar | July 16, 2020 at 9:56 PM | Reply

    Banks=trillions in bailouts
    Citizens=you’re on your own
    Welcome to America

  2. Dwayne Rose | July 16, 2020 at 10:01 PM | Reply

    Citizens of America, the republicans could give a rats a$$ about you. They only care about the 1%.

  3. George Almaraz | July 16, 2020 at 10:01 PM | Reply

    They are grabbing your ankles, turning you upside down, and shaking every last cent out of the bottom 75% of people.

  4. LISA PUCHTA | July 16, 2020 at 10:01 PM | Reply

    The republicans are so dumb, they always vote against their own interest

  5. Dittzx | July 16, 2020 at 10:04 PM | Reply

    If it’s good for the country count on “The Sasquatch Moscow Mitch” actively resist or refuse to comply with..🙄

  6. ღSwnsasyღ _ | July 16, 2020 at 10:06 PM | Reply

    Yet in Kentucky he’s up in the polls. How does that make any sense when he keeps screwing the people? Why on earth would they put McConnell back in office?? What on earth is wrong with people?
    The rich can quarantine on their yacht while we have to rot on the streets..

  7. Randall Luetkemeyer | July 16, 2020 at 10:07 PM | Reply

    The Republicans will take us all down with them

    • amira hollans | July 16, 2020 at 10:35 PM | Reply

      hahahahahh better check again loser

    • Brad Canning | July 16, 2020 at 10:38 PM | Reply

      Does it not concern Americans that the Republicans and Trump aren’t acting as politicians would just before and election? Doing everything to get voters angry including killing them with a virus. It’s almost as if they don’t think there will be an election. Is that possible in any way?

    • Just A Comment | July 16, 2020 at 10:47 PM | Reply

      amira hollans I like how you support people that wouldn’t care if you were going homeless.

  8. Tom White | July 16, 2020 at 10:11 PM | Reply

    Anyone that votes for any republican is a fool.
    BLUEWAVE2 🏄

  9. Mahad aka SHABEEL | July 16, 2020 at 10:14 PM | Reply

    Moscow Mitch : Let them eat cake

  10. Marchant2 | July 16, 2020 at 10:14 PM | Reply

    The trump virus coupled with the trump depression will take years and years to bounce back from.

  11. Richard Thomas | July 16, 2020 at 10:15 PM | Reply

    MOSCOW MITCH says that he needs a few months to think about it… Trumps Senior advisor “Ivanka” has an answer and that simply is to “Try something new” ……………………………………………………..

  12. Meredith McNutt | July 16, 2020 at 10:16 PM | Reply

    If Kentucky re-elects Moscow Mitch they’ll be responsible for giving him a free pass on all of his negligence since he was re-elected the last time. Washington sycophants all have to GO!

  13. Truth Seeker | July 16, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

    Electricity, not just water. At least she has more common sense than these right wingers.

  14. Mahad aka SHABEEL | July 16, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

    Republicans: Bailouts is only for 1% Banks 30 trillion. Not for you and me

  15. Carriemchardy Carrie | July 16, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

    Trump and Republicans want a civil war – or worst marital law, they are not looking at leaving the WH.

  16. Dean Purcell | July 16, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

    Kamala Harris for president! She should never have dropped out.

  17. Heather Stahlnecker | July 16, 2020 at 10:29 PM | Reply

    REMOVE the 45th administration NOW. They do not care about WE THE PEOPLE.

  18. David J | July 16, 2020 at 10:29 PM | Reply

    Just tell republicans in the Senate to just pretend the money is going to corporations. Moscow Mitch would have the bill signed and passed before noon tomorrow.

  19. Football Nerd | July 16, 2020 at 10:29 PM | Reply

    Covid deaths today:

    New Zealand – 0
    Iceland – 0
    Greece – 0
    Croatia – 0
    Finland – 0
    Czechia – 0
    Denmark – 0
    Thailand – 0
    Vietnam – 0
    China – 0
    Norway – 1
    Austria – 1
    Ireland – 1
    Switzerland – 1
    Netherlands – 1
    Japan – 1
    South Korea – 1
    Australia – 2
    Portugal – 3
    Spain – 3
    Belgium – 4
    Germany – 9
    Sweden – 10
    Poland – 11
    Canada – 17
    France – 18
    Italy – 20

    The USA – 963

    Donald Trump “The only reason we have so many cases is because we’ve done so much testing”

    Well how do you explain the deaths?

  20. AJ Rimmer | July 16, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

    Kamala Harris for VP. She’s got everything Biden needs to win and then dig the country out of the Trump hole.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.