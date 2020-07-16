Sen. Harris on GOP: “You want to talk about a deficit? Let’s talk about the deficit created when they passed that tax bill benefiting the top 1% and the biggest corporations of America. It’s pure hypocrisy on their part. This is about investing in the American people.”
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
‘Pure Hypocrisy’: Kamala Harris On GOP Opposition To coronavirus Relief Bill | All In | MSNBC
Banks=trillions in bailouts
Citizens=you’re on your own
Welcome to America
UTTERLY DISGUSTING THIS ADMINISTRATION !
Welcome to trumpikkka
Yes welcome to capitalism.
Citizens of America, the republicans could give a rats a$$ about you. They only care about the 1%.
I HAVE HAD ENOUGH!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3uKvNKAg_bs
#REPUBLICANSAGAINSTTRUMP
Fauci says Masks Don’t Work.
60 Minutes Interview.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=prujdWuCxa8
@Christine King Amen dude.
@Computer User 28 million americans homeless would be really, really bad. It’s harder to break out of homelessness than to prevent it. All of those angry people ….
They are grabbing your ankles, turning you upside down, and shaking every last cent out of the bottom 75% of people.
The republicans are so dumb, they always vote against their own interest
@Grim Reefer : Yes, she is, and neither one of us want the democrat / liberal alternative we are witnessing right now. Now THAT is a whole different topic than just bashing Trump 24/7.
@thisbarb : “Your President ” ? I take it you’re not EVEN in the U S !
@joe Cappello : Hillary better ? You’ve got to be kidding me.
I HAVE HAD ENOUGH!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3uKvNKAg_bs
Gary Campbell some people live in the US and some people live in a civilised country instead
If it’s good for the country count on “The Sasquatch Moscow Mitch” actively resist or refuse to comply with..🙄
Yet in Kentucky he’s up in the polls. How does that make any sense when he keeps screwing the people? Why on earth would they put McConnell back in office?? What on earth is wrong with people?
The rich can quarantine on their yacht while we have to rot on the streets..
@Swnsasy, If you can get a poor white man to believe he is”better” then even the poorest black’s will vote for you every time … this quote is attributed to LBJ
Why!? Because of the dangerously divisive misinformation of fox news !!! Real patriots🧐
@KrystalOcean I voted for him. >.< She is a Republican lite but I do feel like that will help get some GoP votes. We need those to win sadly.
I HAVE HAD ENOUGH!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3uKvNKAg_bs
I agree with you and I’m going to vote against mcconnell this November so hopefully everyone else will to he just doesn’t do anything for us.
The Republicans will take us all down with them
hahahahahh better check again loser
Does it not concern Americans that the Republicans and Trump aren’t acting as politicians would just before and election? Doing everything to get voters angry including killing them with a virus. It’s almost as if they don’t think there will be an election. Is that possible in any way?
amira hollans I like how you support people that wouldn’t care if you were going homeless.
Anyone that votes for any republican is a fool.
BLUEWAVE2 🏄
ANd anyone who votes for a DEMOCRATS is a COMMUNIST
@amira hollans You support Putin so who is The COMMUNIST FOOL!
Moscow Mitch : Let them eat cake
Good one. Also, don’t forget Ivanka Antoinette.
The trump virus coupled with the trump depression will take years and years to bounce back from.
provinding we all live long enough to see the end of this……….
MOSCOW MITCH says that he needs a few months to think about it… Trumps Senior advisor “Ivanka” has an answer and that simply is to “Try something new” ……………………………………………………..
Ivanka Antoinette.
If Kentucky re-elects Moscow Mitch they’ll be responsible for giving him a free pass on all of his negligence since he was re-elected the last time. Washington sycophants all have to GO!
If Kentucky is foolish enough to vote him in, we need to BLUE wave the senate so Moscow Mitch has no power!
Electricity, not just water. At least she has more common sense than these right wingers.
She said bills!
Republicans: Bailouts is only for 1% Banks 30 trillion. Not for you and me
Trump and Republicans want a civil war – or worst marital law, they are not looking at leaving the WH.
Kamala Harris for president! She should never have dropped out.
I really wanted her to stay in the race, she’s tough, intelligent and a fighter
REMOVE the 45th administration NOW. They do not care about WE THE PEOPLE.
How did you enjoy that Stimulus check stoopid. I bet you have your hand outstretched as we speak LOSER
@amira hollans You like name calling it seems
Just tell republicans in the Senate to just pretend the money is going to corporations. Moscow Mitch would have the bill signed and passed before noon tomorrow.
Covid deaths today:
New Zealand – 0
Iceland – 0
Greece – 0
Croatia – 0
Finland – 0
Czechia – 0
Denmark – 0
Thailand – 0
Vietnam – 0
China – 0
Norway – 1
Austria – 1
Ireland – 1
Switzerland – 1
Netherlands – 1
Japan – 1
South Korea – 1
Australia – 2
Portugal – 3
Spain – 3
Belgium – 4
Germany – 9
Sweden – 10
Poland – 11
Canada – 17
France – 18
Italy – 20
The USA – 963
Donald Trump “The only reason we have so many cases is because we’ve done so much testing”
Well how do you explain the deaths?
Kamala Harris for VP. She’s got everything Biden needs to win and then dig the country out of the Trump hole.
She has bigger fish to fry!
I’m with you AJ she’d keep Biden in line and whoever crossed her would be put in their place real fast.