NBC News' Keir Simmons asks Russian President Vladimir Putin about potential Russian interference in the 2020 U.S. election. Putin mocked the possibility of future election interference, saying sarcastically, "yes we will definitely intervene." Watch Simmons discuss with MSNBC's Hallie Jackson. Aired on 10/2/19.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Putin Makes Joke About Russia Gearing Up To Interfere In The 2020 Election | Hallie Jackson | MSNBC