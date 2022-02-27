73 comments

    3. @TYRONE POWER No, the worst thing that has happened to us as a species is EVIL/HATE itself. The exact opposite would be GOOD/LOVE and that’s exactly what we need to give each other as a species.

    1. @Kiziro Russia is struggling against Ukraine and has taken losses they never expected. Their soldiers don’t even want to fight this war.

    2. Thugs and Rogue rejimes are Emboldened to do whatever they want after Mr DEGRADED BRAIN came to office, as they dont see any preventive force against them.
      Thats why have to say “LETS GO BRANDN…”

    3. They cannot join unless they meet the standards and sort out their institutional corruption what is not clear about it? the level of corruption in Ukraine equals African countries. They simply can’t skip all the rules and become nato member

    4. @MAB visuals while that may be true, NATO has jumped in and fought for non-NATO members before. Kosovo for example. Whether it was right or wrong, that sets a precedent of sorts.

  3. “I don’t know with what weapons World War III will be fought, but I do know World War 4 will be fought with sticks and stones” Albert Einstein

    2. @Mogadon 1 lol, pretty sure Russians aren’t in the comment section on vaushes channel and considering vaushes fanbois are all teenagers it wouldn’t make a difference. You’re talking to yourself buddy.

    1. @George Sudeep people are impulsive because they give into irrational fear as a strange way of coping. To acknowledge the harsh realities that oppose their views is to accept their lack of control or understanding of the world. Much of what people “know” are lies and they prefer to keep it that way to protect their egos. Ego is the enemy of growth.

    2. When you voted for a 100 year old denial addled man you thought ” the nuclear codes are safe with him”?
      I bet when President Trump was in your were all pearl clutchey ” he’d going to start a nuclear war standing up to No.Korea.
      And when he made Nato members to pay the amount they agreed to you were all nato is over.

  5. I’ll never understand why anyone, civilian or military, would sacrifice other people and their own families and friends to any madman. While they hide safely somewhere else.

    2. They don’t have a choice bruh. It’s hard to against this mad man unless you want to die. Look at what happened to the anti-war protest in russia.

    2. @Craft Paint if he loved Russia, Russia would not be as poor as it is now, grandmothers climb through garbage cans in search of food

    3. @Alien Riiiiiight because the economy went in the shitter in 2019…. Hmmmm who was the president at that time??? Tronald Dump? Couldn’t even handle a pandemic let alone a war, good riddens, he praised Putin and would do nothing to stop him. On the subject of socialism do you think being owned by mega corporations is any different? Literally if you let capitalism go unchecked without any government regulation than we will just be slaves. Why do you think politicians are “bought”? We let capitalism go too far. You need a healthy balance of democracy in all aspects of a country and let me tell you kid thats sadly not the conservative way. Neither is it the socialist way but I’m saying you are delusional if you think conservative values aids this country. The last 2 conservative presidents have crushed the economy on the way out.

    4. @zzXMookysXzz It’s actually amazing how Trump completely broke you people. You’re so obsessed with him, can’t stop thinking about him.
      He lost, you can move on. It’s sad at this point.

    2. @Martini No. It’s okay if it isn’t a democracy. Non democratic countries have no rights because their people have no rights.

    4. Lets just take a moment to remind ourselves…

      9/11/2001 Terrorist plane hits the World Trade Centers, Pentagon, and other GOV buildings.
      10/07/2001 – 09/30/2021 War in Afghanistan

  10. World leaders are just not very good at actually answering the question they’re being asked. Politician is gonna politic

  11. “It remains to be seen whether Russia… is willing to accept the sovereignty of Ukraine.”

    It amazes me how politicians can’t see what’s right in front of their faces. You think any of this happens if Russia respected the sovereignty of Ukraine?

    4. NWO under the guise of Ukrainian sovereignty. With intent on destroying Russian sovereignty

  12. It just shows that the Ukranians are doing a great job in defending their country and repelling Russians military offensive in Ukraine. Slava Ukraini!🇺🇦

    1. Yes we understand what a threat Putin is. It’s time for a Beat down. China is watching what we do how are we gonna respond to this nuclear threat. pull out your inner Kennedy Joe Biden!

  15. It’s a shame that the good, strong and hearty Russian people don’t have a leader who represents their views. I hope it doesn’t come to nuclear war. Ukraine and the surrounding nations who will be impacted have a beautiful culture that should be allowed to prosper.

  16. Putin is concerned with “agressive comments”.
    The rest of the world is concerned about Putin’s “agressive ACTIONS”!

    2. Putin is just mad his name sounds like he’s POOTING and he has to prove that he’s more than that but goes way over the top and absolutely nobody likes him and he’s gonna get whats coming to him

    3. surrounding russia with 20 nato countries on their border with troops and missiles pointing at them, after promising nato countries will never go past germany, might just be why he is pissed off.

    4. @Dustin Best yeah Donald Trump got fiddle by Putin according to the left wing liberal radical media such as CNN But don’t forget when Donald Trump was in the office nobody was making any moves no one China Russia Iran no one was fucking around with the United States now with Biden in the office wow just wow Russia on the move China on the move sooner or later Taiwan will be number one problem in the world

  17. Four days into his attack on Ukraine he’s already threatening nuclear weapons because he’s taking a beating. A saber rattling threat that reeks of desperation. He’s pathetic!

  18. Everyone’s life & soul are of equal value whether you are American, Ukrainian, Russian etc……Let us pray to God that the largest possible amount of souls are saved throughout this conflict.

  19. US military is at DEFCON 2 (FAST PACE), the highest nuclear alert level it has ever been at. The last time it was this high was during the Cuban Missile Crisis in October 1962. For reference, 9/11 was one level lower than where we are at _RIGHT NOW_ so this is a significantly bigger deal than 9/11.

