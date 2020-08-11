Putin says Russia has approved ‘world first’ Covid-19 vaccine

August 11, 2020

 

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the approval of a coronavirus vaccine for use on Tuesday, claiming it as a "world first," amid continued concern and unanswered questions over its safety and effectiveness.
  1. Jon Drexhage | August 11, 2020 at 12:44 PM | Reply

    And it’s citizens are going to test the untested vaccine like lab rats.

  2. You Tube | August 11, 2020 at 12:51 PM | Reply

    In mother Russia, you don’t get vaccine, vaccine get you!

  3. r385671 | August 11, 2020 at 12:56 PM | Reply

    I believe that Putin’s daughter took the vaccine as much as I believe Trump was taking hydroxycloroquine.

    • Mr S | August 11, 2020 at 9:09 PM | Reply

      @jeck jeck show me where, names and events proving the democratic party and Republican Party “switched places”.

    • Mr S | August 11, 2020 at 9:10 PM | Reply

      @jeck jeck Show me what quote, action or combination proves Trump is “racist”.

    • jeck jeck | August 11, 2020 at 9:20 PM | Reply

      @Mr S
      Read back and look:/ I’m not doing same thing twice for a trump trash.

    • Mr S | August 11, 2020 at 9:33 PM | Reply

      @jeck jeck you never gave any facts or examples. You just called him more racist than Biden. You never gave dates, places, occurrences or names for examples to your ‘Mad Hatter’ claim of parties switching places.

    • Mr S | August 11, 2020 at 9:37 PM | Reply

      @jeck jeck you only made claims, sweetheart.
      Example: If I said “Babe Ruth scored 8 touchdowns in one game.” I would have to explain when he played football, in what game he scored the touchdowns and what day (at least an estimate). Just saying it does not make it true.

  4. Ryan Nicholson | August 11, 2020 at 12:58 PM | Reply

    I wonder how many people turned into anti-vaxxers when they heard Russia has a “cure”.

    • Erika Johnson | August 11, 2020 at 7:52 PM | Reply

      Should I go to Russia if I want to get immunized before school starts ?

    • No Smoke | August 11, 2020 at 7:56 PM | Reply

      I’m not taking a Russian cure that’s for damn sure!

    • Rafael | August 11, 2020 at 8:40 PM | Reply

      African countries like Madagascar been having their own vaccine and is natural and 97% proof.

    • NKOSI STRAIN BULLIES | August 11, 2020 at 9:47 PM | Reply

      @En myrdet politibetjent om dagen holder tyrani væk so there are no pedos in the Republican party?

    • En myrdet politibetjent om dagen holder tyrani væk | August 11, 2020 at 10:46 PM | Reply

      @NKOSI STRAIN BULLIES Noone has ever said that. The amount of pedos among republicans is a mirror of the general society, because there is no doctrine of pedophilia in Cionservative parties anywhere in the western world. There IS a doctrine of pedophilia in DNC, however. Given their religion, Feminism, which has such doctrine. Look up on google
      *the sexual revolution and children: how the left took things too far*

  5. Sarah Wesberry | August 11, 2020 at 1:16 PM | Reply

    I would take it for Putin. I trust Putin knows what he is doing 😘😘🇷🇺

  6. yllbardh | August 11, 2020 at 1:20 PM | Reply

    so says ras *putin* to his daughter(read: queen)

  7. Shadow Walker | August 11, 2020 at 1:25 PM | Reply

    And this is exactly how the zombie apocalypse happens

  8. Mary Noellia S | August 11, 2020 at 1:41 PM | Reply

    We’re in the year of 2020 vision, all lies will be exposed.

  9. Tony Eiras | August 11, 2020 at 2:25 PM | Reply

    Well If Trump wants to have the Vaccine ready by the elections he can be one of the first to try it

  10. darth otxoa | August 11, 2020 at 2:27 PM | Reply

    “Yes you inject this my sweet babuskas” -Vlad the Impaler

  11. TCL Tcl | August 11, 2020 at 2:51 PM | Reply

    Putin will name the vaccine after his puppy Donnie..

  12. Rusty Shackleford | August 11, 2020 at 3:20 PM | Reply

    If you don’t trust a domestic government made vaccine, try one made by adversaries governments there Alex.

  13. Grilled Cheese PhD | August 11, 2020 at 3:29 PM | Reply

    Here comes the “jab in the arms race”. Now we’re in a new “colds war”. 🥴

  14. cal blank | August 11, 2020 at 3:37 PM | Reply

    I wouldn’t be surprised if Russia beats us considering How much of a mess the west is right now.

    • The Wraith | August 11, 2020 at 8:07 PM | Reply

      @Pradeep Sagar 1994
      *west always loose with Russia.* ——– Is that why the Soviet Union collapsed?

      *I don’t understand that how America even consume this type of news* ——— Unlike the free and objective Russian news media….lol.

      *Every American lives in a hallucination that one day they are going to be rich* ——- Well…richer than the average Russian, which most Americans are.

    • Pradeep Sagar 1994 | August 11, 2020 at 8:43 PM | Reply

      @The Wraith I had seen a documentary I think one year ago that how an American becomes homeless after paying hospital bills🤣 And many afraid to even call ambulance unless they are almost dying because of fear of hospital bills.In Russia nobody even think of this situation.They call ambulance even for minor issues, but I am sure you are young and America dreams is too much over your head, but after twenty years you surely will feel my words. The USA is a country for big salesmen where they sell false promise and lies .On paper it looks average American earn three times more then average Russian but at the same time they forget that its ten times more expensive then Russia.Russian never struggle to pay their bills.Even average Russian travels a lots to other countries but average Americans Even not go from one state to other in their own country , go check ask people.Come to Moscow see for yourself its looks hundred times more beautiful then NYC

    • The Wraith | August 11, 2020 at 8:48 PM | Reply

      @Pradeep Sagar 1994 *but average Americans Even not go from one state to other in their own country* ——– BWAHAHAHA….yeah, I’ve only been to Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, New York, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky, Iowa, Nebraska, Wyoming, Montana and California.

    • rich5817 | August 11, 2020 at 8:49 PM | Reply

      Yeah it’s not like the USSR just collapsed a few years ago and had been a corrupt economic shithole since

    • Erik Swanson | August 11, 2020 at 9:39 PM | Reply

      Not the West. Just the US.

  15. Donald Trumpeldor | August 11, 2020 at 4:13 PM | Reply

    I thought hydroxychloroquine was already the cure? What happened Trumpy?

    • Jade Vu | August 11, 2020 at 6:24 PM | Reply

      They are flip flops. You know that. Whatever Putin and his puppet Trump says, they totally agree without using their own thinking.

    • Jade Vu | August 11, 2020 at 6:26 PM | Reply

      ls9mg9s you conflicted yourself. If it is hoax virus, why trump and Putin tried to look for vaccine.haha….

    • roy | August 11, 2020 at 9:03 PM | Reply

      liberals would rather die than taking this medicine. good for them

    • Ba Doai | August 11, 2020 at 10:20 PM | Reply

      yeshttps://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8

    • Chris Lucier | August 11, 2020 at 10:44 PM | Reply

      HCQ does work along with zinc dumb dumb. HCQ opens the cell membrane to allow the zinc to abort the virus. Don’t take it from me though only many many frontline drs that actually treat patients, unlike Fraudci who sits in front of a screen and has an invested agenda to undermine therapeutics that actually work. It must be taken before the late stages of the virus with zinc and zpak if needed. Since Orange Man Bad recommended though it must be considered dangerous and evil. You people not only route for a virus, but can’t even allow yourselves to listen to actual Drs with no political bias actually treating patients. It’s sickening, but we Patriots are not surprised by you communists wannabe ninja larpers at all anymore. Get a life so actual hardworking constitution loving AMERICANS can get back to ours. Your stupid wannabe pandemic is almost over along with the demise of your pedophile party and sleepy creepy little girl hair sniffing Biden. TRUMP 2Q2Q is coming and you virus routing Demonrats are terrified!

  16. Satya Richburg Ju | August 11, 2020 at 5:12 PM | Reply

    This vaccine makes Trump and Putin like Pinky and the Brain, “World Domination”.

  17. DALESH PRASHAR | August 11, 2020 at 7:23 PM | Reply

    𝘖𝘧𝘤𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘴𝘦, 𝘐𝘵𝘴 𝘤𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘥 𝘎𝘳𝘦𝘺 𝘎𝘰𝘰𝘴𝘦 𝘝𝘰𝘥𝘬𝘢.

  18. Hari Haran | August 11, 2020 at 8:24 PM | Reply

    it’s not just a person, he is trying to give people the confidence.

  19. Fabienne Mahi | August 11, 2020 at 8:49 PM | Reply

    Jesus conquered death he rose again he is alive eternally and he has the power to give eternal life to those who believe in him

  20. hero iam | August 11, 2020 at 10:29 PM | Reply

    Sputnik “V” omg this woman is a jounalist and doesn’t know roman numbers lol

