59 comments
The more people they target that are close to Putin, the more damage they’ll do to him specifically. Putin himself shouldn’t be surprised by any of this, after all, what did he expect would happen?
Thank you, so much😀
@gray wybenga Ukraine would’ve fallen a long a time ago without us intervention
@Mirko Petrovic what about Ukraine?. They lost 75k troops and 500 were killed in there base in one day.
Who are we going to sell these yachts to where we can recover anything approaching their true value? Don’t get me wrong, it’s not so much about the money… but Ukraine isn’t going to be cheep to fix, when this is done, and I want to see Russia punished and I want to see them pay to restore what they broke.
Not many can afford them, better wreck/salvage and send the owner the video.
My Best wishes for your work Love and Peace to your family !😀
IT’S ABOUT TIME
ANYONE CONNECTED SHOULD BE SANCTIONED.
Why?
Overdue in my opinion
Thank you, so much😀
Worried about his feelings while thousands die, it’s criminal.
@Fuad Mammadov enough with the whataboutism.
Received , Thanks !😀
Thank you, so much😀
After all that he has done, this conversation sounds insane trying not to hurt his family or feelings or save face. Unbelievable.
Thank you, so much😀
The resistors have such courage. Please, God, give us some of that courage. May we not ignore the disaster that is happening in Ukraine and could spread throughout Europe and the rest of the world if we give in to fear and Putin’s threats.
My appreciation , i read this daily !😀
My best wishes to you ..😀
My gratitude , Thank you : )😀
Sanction the assets in storage of gold, art, expensive wine, cars etc., free of taxation and discovery in Switzerland AND elsewhere.
@Sajal Nath hmmm…’weally?
@William Gill weakly? Comment on my comment? Duh
Received , Thanks !😀
Thank you, so much😀
She needs to be sanctioned. Take control of her money and property.
you mean steal her money and property right
I don’t think sanctions will affect Alina Kabaeva because she’s pretty flexible.
Hahaha hohoho hihihi great American humor? 🤪👈
@Ruslan HI Alina ! hope you are enjoying Russia. you will be there for a while.
Those times long gone 🙂
lol
From the very day this guy started this war they were supposed to go crazy on him and who all is connected to him what are they thinking about what took them so long 🤔
It’s baffling she’s only included in 6th set of sanctions. Should have been in the 1st one.
Received , Thanks !😀
Thank you, so much😀
@Steel Rain not so petty when you understand how much of Putin’s money is in her name.
She was underaged back then.. all those months ago
If Anyone gets accused of war crimes, then they will push forward with the war. As they have nothing to loose anymore
Why is it taking so long to put sanctions on those people. They are either war criminals or those who cooperate with war criminals. This should be beyond discussion.
@Agantuk this is kinda true but your numbers seem made up. Can I get a source?
They might need to still add one more person to the sanctions list. A high profile dork named Donald.
@Jeannie May Crawford it’s been reported in many reports. One is global times. You can also count and take ratio. NY times says 65%-85% americans support war when they start the war. It falls sharply as it’s elongated. Example: vietnam war. Vox says America always struggled to win wars in spite of investing huge capital ang intelligence.
Sanctions must apply to any family past or present in Putins life! He should understand that he is not above the Laws of the World .. sound familiar!
Regardless of the efficacy of these sanctions, none will interfere with their lifestyles or support from other sources.
Received , Thanks !😀
It will
Whether she is his girlfriend or not, she and others who support Putin are still going to be punished and held accountable for his evil actions. #justice #helpUkraine
Received , Thanks !😀
The fact that it hasn’t Been done yet is sad and the fact that Russia hasn’t Ben labeled a state for sponsoring terror is just stupid.
@Andrea Madden No Russian Bot I won’t click you virus link.
Sanctions aren’t easy to implement if you want them to be affective.
Lol, she’s about the only that can make his life miserable and they know it.
Long live Ukrain. Salute the President and all those supporting Ukraine. Praying hard everyday for Ukraine and the victory of this great nation.
