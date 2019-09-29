Queen + Adam Lambert perform 'Bohemian Rhapsody' | MSNBC

Queen + Adam Lambert perform 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park, New York.
Man, those are some big shoes to fill
@Hector G. Freddie had the sound & heart, didn’t care for the replacement.
Adam doesn’t fill Freddie’s shoes, he brings his own. Brian & Roger LOVE Adam and vice versa. They have said many times he is a Gift from God and he can hit notes they didn’t even know existed. Also, they feel strongly that Freddie would not approve of Adam, but he would also be envious of his vocals. Their collaboration works very well.
@Noplay duh. if they could…they wold be freddy. he did better than i thought
Still handsome and talented! ❤️
Amazing how many years have passed and how relevant this song/Queen still are. 🤘
I first heard this song when “A Night at the Opera” came out in the mid ’70s, I got to hear it live at Madison Square Garden, twice, in the early ’80s. It will never get old!
I’ve got to hand it to Adam Lambert. He does Freddie proud. Respect.
That voice of Lambert blows the skies off. Great cause, great concert.
Loved it. Was a touch lounge-singerish though
@Mark Brantner and what is that?
Where the singer bends the notes in an attempt to make the song their own.
@Mark Brantner there was no attempt. It was a perfect example of owning the song. I guess you have never heard of soul music.
Beautiful to see the young generation singing one of the best classics in the world. ❤
Same.
Yes, and Adam is awesome. No comparison but Awesome nonetheless.
Did Mr Mercury proud. RIP Freddie. We miss you
Freddie smiling from above 🤘🏿🤘🏿🤘🏿
What I LOVE about Adam, besides that voice, is he is NOT trying to BE Freddie, he’s being himself and doing the songs justice. THE BEST!
He did it NO justice!! This was horrible to me. I guess that I’m biased. I’ve had the pleasure of seeing Queen live
@saigonbond MM doesn’t have the charisma or stage presence to pull it off. Plus he is butt ugly. You can always depend on MM fans trolling these videos. It’s really quite sad. Brian & Roger have said MANY times they wouldn’t want a Freddie impersonator singing in the band as it would be disrespectful to Freddie’s legacy.
But that mustache has got to be a nod to Freddie.
I 💜! Rami’s Look aproval!😢😂😘😍🎶💞💘
I’ve loved him since “The Pacific”.
Seeing Rami’s smile was like Elijah Wood’s at the beginning of the hobbit. Cried at both.
I like how he doesn’t copy Freddie
Marc Martel has left the chat~~~~~~
Greatest group ever, missing Freddie all the time 😭
Zepellin destroys them.
Brian May you slay me. Still the greatest guitarist alive or dead
Legend.
@Erin Cress Jimmy Page puts him to shame, even May admits that.
Freddie somewhere in the unknown is smiling.
good on you peeps here that leaving such good comments. this shook me. I have all the Albums. music matters
Hearing Bohemian Rhapsody still *”Sends shivers down my spine”!* Thank you, Queen!!!
💜💜💜💜😁💜💜💜💜
@Suzy Q, Greetings Internet Friend! Fun story about the song Bohemian Rhapsody. Once upon a time I played this song on the piano during the offertory in a church. Sans lyrics to be sure!
Afterward, people were praising the beauty of that ‘classical’ song up & down the aisles! I thought my poor little brother would stroke out trying to hold in the laughter!
Blessings friend & Beware the Trolls! 🌹☮✌🎈🤡😎
Yes there will never be another Freddie, but Adam Lambert is amazing, what a voice. Thank you MSNBC FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE evening with Carole King, Queen etc….
“When I’m dead, I want to be remembered as a musician of some worth and substance. I won’t be a rock star. I will be a legend.”
– Freddie Mercury 🎙️ A legend indeed!
He will be remembered for having aids and endangering every man he was banging.
Dan McFarland be gone troll
@Leave me alone Well said! Beware the Trolls have all come out from under their bridges with all of the videos of this Event of which they know zero! Here’s one, that rolled my eyes in the nether zone,
“Is hunter Biden a citizen of {sic} *the* Ukraine?” 😵😎🎈🤡🔥🤘💨💨💨
I’m just so impressed how many kids are singing along to Queen. They are lucky to be in the presence of rock’n’roll royalty.
Wow! Was just shouting the same thing.
I was thinking the exact same thing every time the camera panned out into the audience. Nobody from our generation, but just the kids. WoW!
Those kids have no idea
Hate adam all you want. But you have to admit it. Without adam this crowd wouldn’t exist. Come at me marc martel trolls.
Ricky Hawlen ♥️♥️♥️♥️
* birds chirping, no trolls show up * someone’s mad they didn’t get a reaction 😂🤣