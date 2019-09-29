Queen + Adam Lambert Perform ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ | MSNBC

September 29, 2019

 

Queen + Adam Lambert perform 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park, New York.

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives.

48 Comments on "Queen + Adam Lambert Perform ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ | MSNBC"

  1. Jason Alvarez | September 29, 2019 at 12:21 AM | Reply

    Man, those are some big shoes to fill

    • Richie Rich | September 29, 2019 at 9:42 AM | Reply

      @Hector G. Freddie had the sound & heart, didn’t care for the replacement.

    • Lovely Rita MeterMaid | September 29, 2019 at 11:20 AM | Reply

      Adam doesn’t fill Freddie’s shoes, he brings his own. Brian & Roger LOVE Adam and vice versa. They have said many times he is a Gift from God and he can hit notes they didn’t even know existed. Also, they feel strongly that Freddie would not approve of Adam, but he would also be envious of his vocals. Their collaboration works very well.

    • P K | September 29, 2019 at 11:47 AM | Reply

      @Noplay duh. if they could…they wold be freddy. he did better than i thought

  2. Carol Kent | September 29, 2019 at 12:21 AM | Reply

    Still handsome and talented! ❤️

  3. GTOHawg | September 29, 2019 at 12:22 AM | Reply

    Amazing how many years have passed and how relevant this song/Queen still are. 🤘

    • Vern Hoke | September 29, 2019 at 9:36 AM | Reply

      I first heard this song when “A Night at the Opera” came out in the mid ’70s, I got to hear it live at Madison Square Garden, twice, in the early ’80s. It will never get old!

  4. Peter S | September 29, 2019 at 12:23 AM | Reply

    I’ve got to hand it to Adam Lambert. He does Freddie proud. Respect.

  5. peter pan | September 29, 2019 at 12:26 AM | Reply

    That voice of Lambert blows the skies off. Great cause, great concert.

  6. Wannabe Yoga | September 29, 2019 at 12:32 AM | Reply

    Beautiful to see the young generation singing one of the best classics in the world. ❤

  7. Diana Davis | September 29, 2019 at 12:41 AM | Reply

    Did Mr Mercury proud. RIP Freddie. We miss you

  8. Insomniac Maniac | September 29, 2019 at 12:42 AM | Reply

    Freddie smiling from above 🤘🏿🤘🏿🤘🏿

  9. Cate Malone | September 29, 2019 at 12:46 AM | Reply

    What I LOVE about Adam, besides that voice, is he is NOT trying to BE Freddie, he’s being himself and doing the songs justice. THE BEST!

    • Nattie | September 29, 2019 at 10:10 AM | Reply

      He did it NO justice!! This was horrible to me. I guess that I’m biased. I’ve had the pleasure of seeing Queen live

    • Lovely Rita MeterMaid | September 29, 2019 at 11:23 AM | Reply

      @saigonbond MM doesn’t have the charisma or stage presence to pull it off. Plus he is butt ugly. You can always depend on MM fans trolling these videos. It’s really quite sad. Brian & Roger have said MANY times they wouldn’t want a Freddie impersonator singing in the band as it would be disrespectful to Freddie’s legacy.

    • I'm Aimée Miami | September 29, 2019 at 11:50 AM | Reply

      But that mustache has got to be a nod to Freddie.

  10. Crystal Pistey-Lyhne | September 29, 2019 at 12:49 AM | Reply

    I 💜! Rami’s Look aproval!😢😂😘😍🎶💞💘

  11. Dixie Cup | September 29, 2019 at 12:50 AM | Reply

    I like how he doesn’t copy Freddie

  12. Jayme Ann | September 29, 2019 at 1:03 AM | Reply

    Greatest group ever, missing Freddie all the time 😭

  13. Jayme Ann | September 29, 2019 at 1:05 AM | Reply

    Brian May you slay me. Still the greatest guitarist alive or dead

  14. TheMoonchild1969 | September 29, 2019 at 1:08 AM | Reply

    Freddie somewhere in the unknown is smiling.

  15. Steve Hall | September 29, 2019 at 1:09 AM | Reply

    good on you peeps here that leaving such good comments. this shook me. I have all the Albums. music matters

  16. Suzy Q | September 29, 2019 at 1:20 AM | Reply

    Hearing Bohemian Rhapsody still *”Sends shivers down my spine”!* Thank you, Queen!!!
    💜💜💜💜😁💜💜💜💜

    • Maggie Rezac | September 29, 2019 at 11:36 AM | Reply

      @Suzy Q, Greetings Internet Friend! Fun story about the song Bohemian Rhapsody. Once upon a time I played this song on the piano during the offertory in a church. Sans lyrics to be sure!
      Afterward, people were praising the beauty of that ‘classical’ song up & down the aisles! I thought my poor little brother would stroke out trying to hold in the laughter!
      Blessings friend & Beware the Trolls! 🌹☮✌🎈🤡😎

  17. Suzanne Stoughton | September 29, 2019 at 1:23 AM | Reply

    Yes there will never be another Freddie, but Adam Lambert is amazing, what a voice. Thank you MSNBC FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE evening with Carole King, Queen etc….

  18. Suzy Q | September 29, 2019 at 1:29 AM | Reply

    “When I’m dead, I want to be remembered as a musician of some worth and substance. I won’t be a rock star. I will be a legend.”
    – Freddie Mercury 🎙️ A legend indeed!

    • Dan McFarland | September 29, 2019 at 8:29 AM | Reply

      He will be remembered for having aids and endangering every man he was banging.

    • Leave me alone | September 29, 2019 at 10:46 AM | Reply

      Dan McFarland be gone troll

    • Maggie Rezac | September 29, 2019 at 11:30 AM | Reply

      @Leave me alone Well said! Beware the Trolls have all come out from under their bridges with all of the videos of this Event of which they know zero! Here’s one, that rolled my eyes in the nether zone,
      “Is hunter Biden a citizen of {sic} *the* Ukraine?” 😵😎🎈🤡🔥🤘💨💨💨

  19. Corrine Vermette | September 29, 2019 at 3:17 AM | Reply

    I’m just so impressed how many kids are singing along to Queen. They are lucky to be in the presence of rock’n’roll royalty.

  20. Ricky Hawlen | September 29, 2019 at 3:52 AM | Reply

    Hate adam all you want. But you have to admit it. Without adam this crowd wouldn’t exist. Come at me marc martel trolls.

