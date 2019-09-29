Queen + Adam Lambert Perform ‘We Are The Champions’ | MSNBC

September 29, 2019

 

Queen + Adam Lambert perform 'We Are The Champions' at the Global Citizen Festival 2019 in Central Park, NY. » Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives.

Queen + Adam Lambert perform 'We Are The Champions' | MSNBC

31 Comments on "Queen + Adam Lambert Perform ‘We Are The Champions’ | MSNBC"

  1. Hibo Maxamad | September 29, 2019 at 12:35 AM | Reply

    amazing wow 😍🙋

  2. Jill Cameron | September 29, 2019 at 12:41 AM | Reply

    Awesome performance!💯

  3. Elaine Goodloe | September 29, 2019 at 12:56 AM | Reply

    So so good! Where do we get a shirt like Brian is wearing?

  4. Lori Kendrick | September 29, 2019 at 1:02 AM | Reply

    This just makes me so happy.

  5. Charna Lewis | September 29, 2019 at 1:09 AM | Reply

    Where is the Alicia Keys footage?

  6. Simon Wilson | September 29, 2019 at 1:44 AM | Reply

    poor costume choice @adamlambert with great performance by Queen. Global ‘citizen’?

    • Si ms | September 29, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      Global citizen is an annual event I believe. It is enforcing the UN Agenda 2030 as something positive for the mass population. As a celebration type of an event, when in fact it is quite the apposite in my opinion.

  7. Neutral 69 | September 29, 2019 at 1:51 AM | Reply

    Adam is a good singer but he doesn’t compare 2 Freddie Mercury.

    • Susan Durrant | September 29, 2019 at 2:10 AM | Reply

      I think it’s aways very sad when people say things like that. The wonderful Freddie is no longer able to do the concert. I think anyone who songs Freddies songs, you or me in the car or this chap on stage are brilliant and honouring his name !

    • Neutral 69 | September 29, 2019 at 2:27 AM | Reply

      Susan Durrant, Adam doesn’t compare 2 Freddie Mercury, I didn’t say Adam is bad, he has a good voice but not great like Freddie.

    • Susan Durrant | September 29, 2019 at 2:50 AM | Reply

      @Neutral 69 thank you for your message, however I think you missed my point. It’s the need to compare that I think is not helpful or necessary. Freddie is no longer able to do this….anyway, peace ✌️

  8. Neutral 69 | September 29, 2019 at 1:55 AM | Reply

    RIP Freddie Mercury 🙏.

  9. Jack Martinelli | September 29, 2019 at 2:28 AM | Reply

    MSNBC – it’s all about the money. How much do you charge for political advertisements? And make it look like news? You can do that right?

  10. NPC #14977518 | September 29, 2019 at 2:47 AM | Reply

    Of course, they put a homosexual up on stage to sing, and liberals are there crying over him.

  11. Raging Monk | September 29, 2019 at 3:04 AM | Reply

    “I am Duncan MacLeod, born four hundred years ago in the Highlands of Scotland. I am Immortal and I am not alone. For centuries we’ve waited for the time of the Gathering, when the stroke of a sword and a fall of a head will release the power of the Quickening. In the end, there can be only one.”

  12. USA Arts | September 29, 2019 at 3:06 AM | Reply

    Amazing, Adam did Freddy proud. He did the song justice. 👍❤️🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸💥

  13. TheBeanie2k | September 29, 2019 at 4:05 AM | Reply

    I absolutely loved this and watched it live. So glad they did the little clips of Freddy .. Great performance .. Loved the whole thing…

  14. Ethiopis Abrahamovich | September 29, 2019 at 6:51 AM | Reply

    I love MSNBC honesty this makes me so happy. Look the demographics here black white Asians LBTQ so much happy faces, and NO HATE! ❤️❤️❤️

  15. Forage Forage | September 29, 2019 at 7:57 AM | Reply

    WHACKNUTS!

  16. Carol Muscarello | September 29, 2019 at 8:05 AM | Reply

    I thought that Adam Lambert was full of himself during his lackluster performance. Did anyone else notice that he may have stuck a sock in his pants?

  17. strzaskany alf | September 29, 2019 at 10:04 AM | Reply

    Marc Martel did it better

