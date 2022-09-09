Queen Elizabeth II has died. See highlights from her life September 9, 2022 67 comments Tagged with cnn, Elizabeth II, England, Happening Now, king charles, latest News, Max Foster, monarchy, prince charles, Prince William, queen died, Queen Elizabeth, royal family, UK, United Kingdom Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
Elizabeth was a real one! 💯She’ll never ever be forgotten! Historical legend, there will never be another like Queen Elizabeth 💙
@Dan Boyd she built her wealth off of the backs of indigenous people, off of African slaves and used black people as capitol. Sure it wasn’t her but her family built wealth and she benefitted from it and the structure can forget the harms and promote the family.
@Sadie Nailed it The idea of charity is not a way to atone for millions tortured, removed from families as children, raped, tortured, forced to work for free and used as capitol. If they really wanted change they would structurally support the countries they harmed by removing debt for leaving the monarchy, allow the countries it colonized to decide their own fate, not this idea of charity that in many cases upholds the structure and creates a Perception of “help” instead of systemic, structural change.
That’s the story of Europe not just the British royal family.
However, it was Britain and the might of the British Navy who stopped the Atlantic Slave Trade in the 19th Century.
WHILE EVERYONE IN ENGLAND HAS BAD TEETH , THE QUEEN STILL HAD ALL OF HERS AND ALL THE MONEY ON EARTH.
Hello Emilia, how are you doing today? hope you’re having a Good day?
This news is so sudden and sad. My prayers and deepest sympathies are with her family, the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and the world. Her Majesty will never be forgotten and will always be in our hearts.
@Ben Smiley most old people have lived to like 101
Someone explain to me how/why people insist on propping up a family whose majority wealth was stolen through violent colonialism…
Its like if the Manson family came into money as a direct result of their murders… than decided to do some “publicly identified” charitable work, directly funded from the crimes of their family.
Someone PLEASE explain it to me without all the rampant, dismissiveness of comments like: “you’re being rude” “just mourn” “she was a great queen'”. Those declarative statements have zero explanatory backing.
Thanks in advance.
@Gary Chubs that is what public relations will do. They have a whole system of media that surround the monarchy, that plant stories and that built the family into a loving body allowing the horrors to be downplayed. Many countries do this – it’s kind control
It was a long reign, and historic. RIP Queen Elizabeth.
@Magic Mordecai Why would you want Turdoh or live long?
@Zu Su stop it!
Yes in terms of slavery
In the wake of Liz’s passing away, I wonder what existential anxiety will raise amongst the staunch supporters of the Britt’s monarchy, inside and outside the UK. For my part she is just another human that my own long life has taught me must eventually pass away, including my own. Such is the real and ever present fate of our existence. Farewell fellow traveller.
You can’t throw out a historical world tradition kings and queens have always been just another human but the majesty and it’s kingdom is something that has lost its power through presidents and prime ministers but it’s historical not to be forgotten
When the death of a the head of a family occurs.. the Skeltons the family had kept in the closet always comes out.
Queen Elizabeth’s legendary life， She’ll never ever be forgotten! Historical legend
Yep, other than just presiding over loot and murder of millions Black and Browns in British colonies her life is legendary.
Nazis should be condemned, Slavery should be condemned but Colonialism should be celebrated!
Elizabeth who?
In terms of a descendent of owning slaves – enslaving countries?
Gorbachev. Now the queen.
Can’t help but feel the symbolism of their passing during a time of big changes.
The world is shifting in front of our eyes. We’re watching an era die and a new one take place.
right. i was just as shocked that gorbachev died
May she rest In peace., she wasn’t just a queen., she was a monument. 💕🕊
@nephewG7416 😂 I’m glad someone caught that.
Legacy of slavery too
a monument to what?
Why do I have a tightness in my chest and tears in my eyes that I’m fighting to hold back? I’ve been an American Anglophile for decades. I’ve been visiting England since the early 1990s. I love everything British: Art, history, film, literature, poetry. I love it all. I’ve toured the Queen’s art gallery 3 times and Buckingham Palace. I stayed up all night (Pacific time) for Chuck & Diana’s wedding; I remember vividly exactly where I was when learning of Diana’s death. I’ve been a huge fan of HM QEII. I will miss her. May she Rest In Peace. God Save The King.
@Dreamcatcher Is my life Support someone outside of Britain who loves British culture
Really? I’m a world traveler, hiker, gourmet cook, gym rat; I entertain large parties and numerous house guests, grow an annual vegetable garden, enjoy wine tasting trips with friends; I tent camp and RV. I go on cruises around the world. You only wish you had my life.
Because of the long legacy of slavery that built the monarchy?
@ColorMeOakland pretty sure that’s not her fault. Anyways she’s the queen, so she gets a pass
Rest in peace.
may she Rest In Peace 😕🕊
RIP to a pop culture icon.
My condolences to all of England from a Louisiana man. Rest In Power Queen Elizabeth II 🤍💙❤️👸🏼🏴
I’m French , not a royalist in any ways but I can definitely recognize how important she was as a figure to the United Kingdom and all the Commonwealth of nations and how her death is seen as a tragic news for our dear neighbors I know our respective countries have always shared a complicated history but I wanted to express all my sincere condolences to our British allies in honor of a woman whose existence will for sure be graved in the history books . Take care in those difficult times British friends
Merci mon ami 👍 🇬🇧 🇫🇷
A representative of inherited opulance stolen through the violent colonialism her family perpetrated around the world. I’ll weep with joy when the rest are gone.
@Gary Chubs “I’ll weep with joy when the rest are gone”. I’m sure you would, Gary. And what would you replace them with? More importantly, how far would we trust them?
It’s always sad when someone passes. Queen Elizabeth was 96. King Philip was 99. They both lived long lives. My Mother passed at age 70. I’d give anything to have had an additional 26 years with her. I would have her with me still today! My Mother was my Queen.
Same here. She was more of a queen than the evil Elizabeth.
@Jimmy H yes I know right ! And yet youtube doesn’t do anything to block these true trolls after reporting and blocking them
My mother passed this year at the age of 88.
RIP Queen Elizabeth II…💕 from the USA.
R.I.P Queen Elizabeth 👑 🕊✝
Love and respect from Canada. God save our gracious Queen.
I’m in denial. Very sad 😔 Her Majesty The Queen, I will miss you. I admire the love that you had for all, your kindness, your admiration to duty, you dedicated your life to serving, you demonstrated unconditional love as a mother and grandmother. I looked up to you. I’m broken. My upmost condolences 💐 to the family.
@ColorMeOakland why can not one person answer my question. Of what did she actually for the uk??
@R A She led the nation. She was an unshakeable figure, a truly iconic leader that provided guidance and advise to many people.
@ColorMeOakland My father was killed by a man in the 1800s. Should I receive compensation and an apology from their great great great great granchild?
@Tim Brush u think she knew about what her son was up to?
@R A Which one?
Ever since I’ve born, The Queen was always everywhere through the news and TV, even in Asia. It will be very sad without the Queen around in our live again. RIP Queen…
