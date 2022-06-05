Recent Post
41 comments
Queen Elizabeth II god save the Queen
She ain’t no human being 🎶
God save the country.
@reality sex pistols lol
We love our 🇬🇧💂👑Queen Elizabeth ❤️
God bless your majesty 🎉👏🕊️🙌
💥historical moment 5th June 2022💥
When the Country throws a BIG party in your honor, at some point you put in an appearance .
What are you talking about? She was there at the start and at the end, people know she’s 96, she doesn’t have to be at everything. This is something that will, probably never happen again, especially not Charles, William or George non of them will make 70 years as Head of State.
She’s 96 AND post covid, many are having PASC* who got sick in her age group. I’m so glad HMTQ is able to engage and remain in touch with her countrymen, indeed in touch with the world. (*POST ACUTE SEQUELAE SARS COV19)
Sending healing and grateful thoughts and prayers to HMTQ. She has been such a reliable role model for her family, her country and the world. A precious and grateful reminder however she is still flesh and blood.
Perhaps now she can rest easy knowing how revered and loved she is by many. Now if her family members might do an intervention with those that hurl hurtful and mean spirited accusations at HMTQ. I don’t think she is capable of the kind of “tough love” Harry and his wife need.
Thankyou
What did she ever do besides live off the people’s money?
@life is a carnival she was a Wren during WW2, she was a mechanic who helped fixed vehicles.
What have you done?
I’m not for or against having a royal family but anyone who archives 70 years in doing a job deserves a party, respect and well wishes
@Jo Sm can you please list some of her contributions to society because society has given her and her welfare happy family billions for basically doing nothing
@S Coral they’ve given millions. Billions have gone to welfare recipients etc for doing nothing.
She is head of hundreds of charities, is an ambassador for British industry and people, she provides consistency and focus.
Just because you’re a bitter waste of flesh doesn’t mean others are.
@KAP Trucking evidence please.
Long live the Queen 🇬🇧👸 I was happy to see Her Majesty, drinking tea with the Paddington bear 🐻😀
Blessings to a great lady your a strong woman and have come a long way in life stay well
What accomplishments make her great?
Good for HM Queen Elizabeth!! I am sorry she has not been able to be present for more of the festivities! Why did they not have her seated while Trooping the Colours? That would have aided her comfort and health! I so hope she, Charles, William, Harry, and their families can meet together in an informal manner and enjoy each other! They need to make a great effort to heal their differences!
She is 96 and unable to walk at all well and one thing our dear Queen would hate, would to be seen in a wheelchair. She appeared on Friday and that was too much for her.
An integral part of the ceremony is that the Queen shows respect to the Colour, which symbolises the history and honour of the regiment, by standing as it is carried past her when she takes the salute. Her Majesty is a stickler for correct military protocol and she would die rather than be seated as the Colour passed her; that’s why she asked Charles to deputise so that proper respect could be shown to the Colour.
@Jump Start Her mother was seen in a wheelchair towards the end, yes she might not want to, but it might also help those who are wheelchair bound in our country and elsewhere see a Head of State use one
Regardless of unpredictable challenges that come with an old age, she still honors her PLEDGE! What an ethical leader!
Thats so over stated.
@Noniboo Her pledge to do what, live on the dole for 70 years?
@life is a carnival Sigh..
I’m so happy she’s doing good she has a long life and lived as long as my grandmother passing maybe her age soon and I’m so happy she has had that and is taking more time to relax 70 years of service is a long time she deserves it and first deserve as much speculation into her life at this age I hope the media and county gives her that!
I’m not under her reign but from what I know she’s a key player in our modern history. I wish her good health.
How is she a key player?
It was Wonderful. Congratulations Your Majesty ❤️👍🙏❤️
I am a patriotic American, but I respect the Queen. She has given her life in dedicated service to her country. God Save the Queen!
I am a Harry and Meghan fan but the Queen has given a life of service without missing a beat. Even the Bible say give honor where honor is due. Long live the Queen! 👑👸💂🇬🇧
I thought it was nice when the crowd started singing the Queen’s anthem, Charlotte looked at the Queen and when the Queen waved, Charlotte waved. Then as she looked at the crowd, she continued singing as if she knew it was her duty to honor her Queen. Amazing!!!
That’s about the extent of the Queen’s work for a lifetime.
*Loved the part when the protestors stormed her parade with crowns attached to their heads I laughed like hell* 😂
Even the monarchies children understand that the time for monarchs are over.. but these old farts just keep hanging on.. 2022.. pathetic
Beyond any doubt, she will do her very best in her capacity till her last breath. Respect!
QUEEN ELIZABETH WE LOVE YOU DEARLY LIKE A RELATIVE: CONTINUE IN GRACE & JUSTICE! STILL BEAUTIFUL YOU REMIND ME OF MY FOREVER LOVED STRONG 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸GRANDMOTHER. ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏🥰🥰🥰🥰
How absolutely lovely. The Queen is an inspiration.
For what? Living off other people’s money while doing nothing?
The Jubilee celebration was amazing! God Bless Her Majesty The Queen!❤️🇬🇧❤️
I enjoyed this.
Life spans can be surprising, in this decade.