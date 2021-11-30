Queen Removed | Time Jamaica Name New National Hero | TVJ Midday News – Nov 30 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews
31 comments
Jamaica need to do this too
INDEED FRIEND BUT THIS IS THE LAST THING ON OUR CORRUPTED POLITICIANS MINDS, THEY WANT TO KEEP THE STATUS COE.
In most cases Jamaica wait until persons are dead to honor them.
RIRI NATIONAL HERO SOOOO HAPPY FOR HER …GIRL POWER
I’m so amazed a woman is the first President of Barbados, hats of to you Barbados. Rihanna, you have done your country proud.
She was a prime minister now she’s a President.
Yes Jamaica don’t need the queen
Congrats to you rihanna my god shines his love for you
Big up hun..nuff respect to our black queen..
Live and in living color…
U go girl..shine brite like a diamond…
Anyone that can bring the murder rate down to zero in Jamaica can be the next national hero. The competition is on now.
You can never have zero murder in any country that’s impossible…you’ll need a brutal dictator to get close to that..
The queen did already plan to let go off most of the Caribbean countries they own.anyway I love this move
Jamaica doesn’t need a next hero..We need a safe and peaceful island.
We av let the significant of the honor in Jamaica so non chalaunt, no one av no respect anymore so what’s the use we add more heroes..
Why does it have to be either or? Kmt
King Tacky needs to be a national hero & while we’re at it remove Bustamante
@Jill’s Sandwiches Oh please Mr Afrika obsessed.
@Jill’s Sandwiches Find your inner you and worship that and stop worshipping people tht you been TOLD about
With no question Bob marley and Louise Bennet should have been national heroes long time.
I am proud for the Barbados
for declaring there true independence
Jamaica needs a living hero come on now a lot of true heroes are alive in Jamaica recognize them.
Shaggy
Me and all the single mothers
I thought Jamaica was gonna be the first to do so. but it looks like Jamaica is a thousand years backwards
All the best wishes to you RiRi and the people of Barbados.. Island people am so so proude of unnu..Jamaica brings it home for all of us a few months ago
Big up and Bless up my CARIBBEAN PEOPLE… Kings and Queens nuff repect and love
Wow, Rhiana, a National Hero, goose bumps, congratulations
Yes, Bob Marley and Louise Bennett Coverley deserve to be called National Heros.
Is a disgrace Barbados
have Independent 1966,.Jamaica get Independent 1962 and Barbados leave the Queen before Jamaica Barbados gone a lead ahead of Jamaica just because of those termites we have as politicians
On behalf of all us Caribbean women, THANK YOU Rihanna for becoming someone we can model & look up to. I’m proud of you & Barbados
. Now, as it relates to churches getting involved in crime fighting solutions, I disagree with that. Jamaica needs recreational centers across the island for the youths & adults. Turn it into a membership program to join that comes with life coaches. Yes, it cost $ but we created the mess we’re in -this is the price we pay for being corrupt, dishonest, & selfish. It’s worth it though. Football, basketball, skateboarding, swimming, hiking, a studio to DJ/sing, playground, & a gym will be an alternative to running the streets.
Barbados
asserts their independence with dignity!