Queen Removed | Time Jamaica Name New National Hero | TVJ Midday News – Nov 30 2021

31 comments

    1. INDEED FRIEND BUT THIS IS THE LAST THING ON OUR CORRUPTED POLITICIANS MINDS, THEY WANT TO KEEP THE STATUS COE.

  3. I’m so amazed a woman is the first President of Barbados, hats of to you Barbados. Rihanna, you have done your country proud.

  8. Anyone that can bring the murder rate down to zero in Jamaica can be the next national hero. The competition is on now.

    1. You can never have zero murder in any country that’s impossible…you’ll need a brutal dictator to get close to that..

  9. The queen did already plan to let go off most of the Caribbean countries they own.anyway I love this move

    1. We av let the significant of the honor in Jamaica so non chalaunt, no one av no respect anymore so what’s the use we add more heroes..

    2. Why does it have to be either or? Kmt King Tacky needs to be a national hero & while we’re at it remove Bustamante

    4. @Jill’s Sandwiches Find your inner you and worship that and stop worshipping people tht you been TOLD about

  14. I thought Jamaica was gonna be the first to do so. but it looks like Jamaica is a thousand years backwards

  15. All the best wishes to you RiRi and the people of Barbados.. Island people am so so proude of unnu..Jamaica brings it home for all of us a few months ago
    Big up and Bless up my CARIBBEAN PEOPLE… Kings and Queens nuff repect and love

  18. Is a disgrace Barbados have Independent 1966,.Jamaica get Independent 1962 and Barbados leave the Queen before Jamaica Barbados gone a lead ahead of Jamaica just because of those termites we have as politicians

  19. On behalf of all us Caribbean women, THANK YOU Rihanna for becoming someone we can model & look up to. I’m proud of you & Barbados . Now, as it relates to churches getting involved in crime fighting solutions, I disagree with that. Jamaica needs recreational centers across the island for the youths & adults. Turn it into a membership program to join that comes with life coaches. Yes, it cost $ but we created the mess we’re in -this is the price we pay for being corrupt, dishonest, & selfish. It’s worth it though. Football, basketball, skateboarding, swimming, hiking, a studio to DJ/sing, playground, & a gym will be an alternative to running the streets.

