TOPICS:
October 30, 2019

 

Former Rep. Sean Duffy, R-Wis., on Tuesday openly questioned the patriotism of National Security official, Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman, who gave testimony on Trump's Ukraine call. How did we get here? Aired on 10/30/19.
47 Comments on "Questioning Loyalty Of A Combat Vet: How Did We Get Here? | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. C Weeks | October 30, 2019 at 12:01 PM | Reply

    This is why the president doesnt get the respect that all of the other presidents get, he should have got booed and he will always be hated when he leaves the office

    • Becca Boo | October 30, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      Biasly Unbiased 😆 President BoneSpurs

    • William Peterson | October 30, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      He will only be considered worthwhile by those who believe lies – in others words he will be reviled by those capable of thinking -forever!

    • Adventure54 | October 30, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      @Biasly Unbiased Are you having problems comprehending the English language? You’re preaching to the choir, cupcake. Everything I stated was in support of Obama, Einstein…..highlighting the difference in which both presidents handled the capture of the #1 terrorist leader during their respective administration & the difference in crowd response.

    • SuperbeNain | October 30, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

      @Becca Boo-…don’t mind the maggots!!

  2. David Rees | October 30, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

    These Trump enablers need to get on the right side of history and condemn him for his criminal behaviour.

    • adamf663 | October 30, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      @The Wiz pollywannacracker?

    • Eric F | October 30, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      @Rod Allen Remember how the sides flipped? And that in the modern day Abraham would be considered a liberal? Lol. Good try though

    • Gwendolyn Williams | October 30, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      @The Wiz you are irrelevant and delusional. You are posting here. Makes you brainless

    • Gwendolyn Williams | October 30, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      @The Wiz you sound ridiculous stupid.

    • Dharma | October 30, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

      @The Wiz If you wanna take advantage of the coming American recession you should sell your stocks now as the really big investors have begun to do. Recession is coming to USA. The stock market is gonna collaps as it did in 2008. Many Economists expect not only a recession but a depression. Thank you for being to stupid to understand economy, disgusting Antichrist NaziPig in chief.

  3. anybodycanart | October 30, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

    And this is why he got boo’d!!?

  4. wombat | October 30, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    anyone helping trump should be thrown in prison .

    • adam guy | October 30, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      @T’Town Tim so when trump doesnt go to jail, doesnt get impeached and the country continues to have a booming economy and become stronger in every way… will you finally vote for trump in 2020?

    • Rod Allen | October 30, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      wombat The Democrat Party is helping Trump with their impeachment circus! He will win 2020 in a landslide.

    • Patrick Kennedy | October 30, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      I’d be happy if they were banished and exiled to Russia or NK for life.

  5. Jeff Zabelski | October 30, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    How we got here? A genital grabbing racist… that’s how.
    Just ask an EvenGenital KKKristian RepublicKKKlan… it’ll be like Fox Spews mantra.

  6. maria booboo67 | October 30, 2019 at 12:06 PM | Reply

    Trump attacks all war heroes they make him feel inadequate. Bone spurs right?

  7. joshua | October 30, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    Sean Duffy spent his best years on mtv binge drinking and partying while Mr Vindman spent his best years fighting for his country. ‘Nuff said !

  8. Andy | October 30, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    Trump feels so inept in himself that to ridicule others almost boosts his moral.

  9. Creator | October 30, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    *THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE IS DISCRIMINATION.*

  10. Wilmo Mee | October 30, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    IMPEACH AND INCARCERATE…
    DONE WITH ALL THIS NONSENSE.

  11. Cindy C4 | October 30, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    First PRESIDENT to be facing IMPEACHMENT on the internet for all to see…😊

  12. David J | October 30, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

    NEVER VOTE REPUBLICAN!!!

  13. ADE 1960 ehrg | October 30, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

    Dosen’t surprise me; durring the “electiin” he called our troops; “losers!”

  14. Real Talk76 | October 30, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

    When you’re questioning the loyalty and patriotism of a combat veteran and too far right for John Bolton??? You have entered a whole “nother” dimension of politics.

  15. Kruut Von Trendkilla | October 30, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

    President bonespurs saying somebody doesn’t have what it takes the man is a complete joke.

  16. Whit Tong | October 30, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

    Some generals don’t have what it takes – bone spur that is.

  17. Bonnita Claus | October 30, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    Remember this is a draft dodger. He never served in the military. And he never volunteers

  18. Dittzx | October 30, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    First lady Melanoma was born in a Slovenia, Eastern Europe in the Soviet block. So, the First Lady Maligned Melanoma, the mother of his youngest?….she might be a a spy as well.🤔🙄

  19. Ben Younger | October 30, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    Right off, it’s great to see Mika over ride Joe’s attempt to interrupt her opening statement. 😊

    • Linda Houston | October 30, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      Ben Younger he does do that a lot! 😂 And I want to hear her comments too. I like Joe, but he’s got a bad habit of cutting her off!

  20. Keith Pieterse | October 30, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    “..How Did We Get Here?…” Very elementary my dear Watson. We made Major-General Bonespurs Commander-in-Chief. The question is: Quo vadis?

