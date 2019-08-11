The FBI and Department of Justice’s inspector general are opening investigations surrounding the circumstances of Jeffrey Epstein’s death by apparent suicide in his Manhattan jail cell. Epstein, accused of sex trafficking, had been recently taken off suicide watch. NBC News’ Tom Winter reports.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

Questions Raised After Epstein Dies After Being Taken Off Suicide Watch | MSNBC