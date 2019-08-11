Questions Raised After Epstein Dies After Being Taken Off Suicide Watch | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Questions Raised After Epstein Dies After Being Taken Off Suicide Watch | MSNBC 1

August 11, 2019

 

The FBI and Department of Justice’s inspector general are opening investigations surrounding the circumstances of Jeffrey Epstein’s death by apparent suicide in his Manhattan jail cell. Epstein, accused of sex trafficking, had been recently taken off suicide watch. NBC News’ Tom Winter reports.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

86 Comments on "Questions Raised After Epstein Dies After Being Taken Off Suicide Watch | MSNBC"

  1. Shawn Owen | August 10, 2019 at 3:55 PM | Reply

    How convenient. Let’s get some outside investigators to verify this “suicide ” claim.

    • Anthony Spanjich | August 11, 2019 at 11:01 AM | Reply

      @yaggyplantationproductions Early on – before anyone knew about this kid pants grabber garbage Epstein, Trump hitched a ride on one of his jets (I think it was to Los Angeles). This would not be uncommon between business people with no knowledge of “dark secrets” at that point. Epstein was later banned for life from a Trump golf course because he was touching up a teenager and this became knowledge to Trump. BILLY BOY CLUNTON however flew on Epsteins jet to “Epstein island” 26 times? Mmmm, I wonder why? Anyone apart from a Zeti Reticulan (even Tom Cruise) with no knowledge of the English Language would have enough common sense to realise that this was a pro hit job…… No one should be proud of that….. Justice has been “conveniently avoided”. Jam it to these animals Mr Trump…..

    • Chris Avram | August 11, 2019 at 11:55 AM | Reply

      @thiskidkatits where was Bar last night?

    • Noah Namey | August 11, 2019 at 12:01 PM | Reply

      Sung to the Beverly Hillbillies:

      Come and listen to my story ’bout a man name Jeff,
      A wealthy billionaire, with a fancy private jet.
      He’d fly around the world picking up the rich elite,
      And take ’em all back to his paedophile retreat…
      Young girls… Orgies… Blackmail…

      Well then one day, Ol’ Jeffrey got accused.
      Oligarchs around the world were shaking in their shoes…
      If this went to court, he’d surely spill the beans!
      So they neutralized the threat by alternate means…
      Wet work… Cover Story… Media compliance…

  2. Verruca | August 10, 2019 at 3:56 PM | Reply

    Somebody did a deal. I smell bribery.

    • Ash Roskell | August 11, 2019 at 7:48 AM | Reply

      Club Soda : What’s up? You in mourning, now? Wasn’t he on suicide watch? I guess they watched, and decided his suicide was awesome? 😁

    • Ash Roskell | August 11, 2019 at 7:50 AM | Reply

      arnold jayeola : Most of the guards were just, “relieved,” when he showed up dead. Put his body on public display, WATCH his bank accounts, and break up his estates, to be shared among his VICTIMS, is what I say. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone, but I don’t have to feel sorry for the SOB

    • Verruca | August 11, 2019 at 8:28 AM | Reply

      @Ash Roskell These people, whoever is involved, have sufficient money and power to provide fake evidence, DNA results, whatever it takes. The truth of this will never be known.

    • Ash Roskell | August 11, 2019 at 8:34 AM | Reply

      Verruca : Maybe. Probably, even. But, there are some pretty remedial steps to be taken, here? Including that writ, and an autopsy, supervised by trusted officials. It won’t happen. But, that doesn’t mean it’s physically impossible? So, given that we know someone has awkward questions to answer; don’t, “want,” anything to happen, just watch closely, what DOES happen, right? Best we can do . . .

  3. T Dot Cool | August 10, 2019 at 4:00 PM | Reply

    It must be hard going from being the predator, to being the prey. Especially for cowards.

    • BlueCollar Gamer | August 10, 2019 at 10:31 PM | Reply

      @Dustin James this.

    • elijah mikle | August 11, 2019 at 12:06 AM | Reply

      He was murder. No is buying suicide. Especially being as he was put on a suicide watch list. And if he was taken off it, whoever did it is obviously part of the cover up. I wonder if this goes away, because people don’t want to know the full truth of who is on that client list.

    • Ash Roskell | August 11, 2019 at 7:51 AM | Reply

      T Dot Cool : Put his body on public display, writ of Habeas Corpus, WATCH his bank accounts, and break up his estates, to be shared among his VICTIMS, is what I say. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone, but I don’t have to feel sorry for the SOB

    • Dearly Diane | August 11, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      Joe says it was Russians!

  4. Shock Top | August 10, 2019 at 4:02 PM | Reply

    I know why he was taken off suicide watch… I’m clairvoyant so don’t worry…. He was taken off suicide watch because…. Drumroll….. …..dead men keep secrets well……

  5. April N | August 10, 2019 at 4:08 PM | Reply

    You can’t simply make this go away by removing this man. I believe many big names will be coming down as soon as more details arise.

    • TheSlowbosambo | August 11, 2019 at 3:36 AM | Reply

      Everything has been put in place. Gitmo renovations are complete and is on standby, A.G. Barr has reinstated the federal death penalty. The signing of the human trafficking bill. There has been more pedos arrested then anytime in American history. He’s just getting started. Stay vigilant there will be attempts to spin the news cycle.

    • Perro dehont | August 11, 2019 at 4:45 AM | Reply

      @Roger Out lol.

    • Alex? | August 11, 2019 at 5:18 AM | Reply

      They know people have a short attention span, but I think this is getting a little too big and sketchy for us to forget so soon.

    • TheSlowbosambo | August 11, 2019 at 5:33 AM | Reply

      Alex? Just look at these comment sections. I haven’t seen this much unity on msm in over a decade. Since the A.G has already launched 2 investagations before the body even hit room temperature I’d think so.

    • Scooters Videos | August 11, 2019 at 7:30 AM | Reply

      nah. the news will sweep it under the rug and someone will give us something else to focus on

  6. okir rama | August 10, 2019 at 4:13 PM | Reply

    Now the Epstein’s “Elites of friends” can now sigh of relief

  7. Everblue Freediving | August 10, 2019 at 4:14 PM | Reply

    Lets see the surveillance vid…. oh, yea… dept of corrections is lawyering up… probable assassination…

  8. Dave Johnston | August 10, 2019 at 4:16 PM | Reply

    Q: I thought Epstein was on suicide watch? A: We watched, we watched!

  9. Amber Ambwee | August 10, 2019 at 4:21 PM | Reply

    I hate that I have weird doubts about him actually being dead.. it’s absolutely a first for me to ever doubt a suicide.

    • Ash Roskell | August 11, 2019 at 7:42 AM | Reply

      Amber Ambwee : Good point. His corpse should be put on Public Display. And, his estate should be shared out, among his victims

    • Erick Willams | August 11, 2019 at 7:55 AM | Reply

      @no name Daym that makes perfect sense !who are you? Columbo. Kojak. Murder She Wrote,Csi Miami and New York?😉🤗

    • no name | August 11, 2019 at 11:25 AM | Reply

      @Erick Willams seems pretty obvious the games these people play

    • Erick Willams | August 11, 2019 at 11:36 AM | Reply

      @no name not to all of us especially the ones that fall for media propaganda not all of us are Keen to certain things. Some stuff can go completely under the radar

    • no name | August 11, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

      @Erick Willams never trust any media, they are always guiding down one direction while there is always another direction in play

  10. brave heart valiente | August 10, 2019 at 4:22 PM | Reply

    Wow wow easy dead the coward dead the case … Show his body …a lot powerfull people are happy now …

  11. Chris Lee | August 10, 2019 at 4:25 PM | Reply

    Epstein was a dead man walking the moment he got arrested. 👹👹👹

  12. President NotSure | August 10, 2019 at 4:30 PM | Reply

    Let’s see what the NSA records have to say about Epstein’s communications. That’s why the illegally spy on us right?

  13. Rudy Centeno | August 10, 2019 at 4:33 PM | Reply

    sure dude go” suicidized”, but by whom? what’s next cremation to hide evidence of the suicide?

  14. John Jay | August 10, 2019 at 4:46 PM | Reply

    The story will go silent for a couple days. That’ll give the prison time to solidify their story.

  15. Reggie Abernethy | August 10, 2019 at 4:47 PM | Reply

    Nobody believes this. We don’t know what happened, but we don’t buy this.

    • Alex? | August 11, 2019 at 5:16 AM | Reply

      @Perro dehont Lol last time he was sent to prison he was allowed to spend 90% of his time outside of it so he can work. Nah, the pressure was on this time, we brought up his connections to Clintons, Trump, and the Royal Family. A lot of people wanted him gone before he could snitch.

    • Perro dehont | August 11, 2019 at 5:49 AM | Reply

      @Alex? I know that and that is one of the reasons it’s possible that he did commit suicide , he must have understood that this time it would be a lot different , but than again he had loads of “elite friends” , so yes it’s fully possible they helped him on his way . The fact that he was not on suicide watch is raising serious questions . The answer will be clear , if the investigation bleeds death he was killed , the same if just some low profile friends are getting arrested , if on the other hand there will surface clear evidence against Bill Clinton or Allan Dershowitz (who claimed to have gotten a massage but he had his underwear on all the time lol) than it was suicide.

    • Noah Namey | August 11, 2019 at 9:44 AM | Reply

      @Chloe No… You’re a naive fool.

    • yaggyplantationproductions | August 11, 2019 at 10:06 AM | Reply

      Why not?

    • Chas | August 11, 2019 at 10:35 AM | Reply

      I agree 100%

  16. Angela TraumaMama | August 10, 2019 at 5:02 PM | Reply

    He would be one to protect at all costs because of what he knows. Let’s see the body. Drain the swamp!

    • 5657889 Adbskad | August 11, 2019 at 1:46 AM | Reply

      Less than 24 hours ago it was said one of the victims mentioned many top Democrats were involved with his dirty crimes including Clinton and now he is dead. There are also mentions of very few Republicans who might be involved as well. The Liberal Media is covering it all up.

    • Drew | August 11, 2019 at 5:11 AM | Reply

      5657889 Adbskad what’s the victims name? This would be really big?

  17. Jillzies | August 10, 2019 at 5:16 PM | Reply

    Oh how convenient that is to the rich pedophile elite of America, England, Europe, and especially Switzerland.

  18. One Love | August 10, 2019 at 6:07 PM | Reply

    Please my man is probably somewhere in South America by now.

    • GMS GDog | August 11, 2019 at 12:41 AM | Reply

      Israel.

    • Serena Bowles | August 11, 2019 at 5:37 AM | Reply

      I’m convinced he’s faked his death. Don’t forget about Ghislaine Maxwell – Epstein’s girlfriend. She’s the daughter of Robert Maxwell, the media mogul with links to MI6, KGB and Mossad. He died by ‘falling’ from his yacht (named after Ghislaine) in 1991. Some say he was murdered, some say he committed suicide – and some say he faked his own death to avoid the scandal he was embroiled in. Does that sound familiar?

  19. John Campbell | August 10, 2019 at 6:52 PM | Reply

    Fake news for the sheep. I don’t even think the sheep believe this one. I think they went too far on this one.

    • sixstringman | August 11, 2019 at 6:19 AM | Reply

      Yep even the facebook sheep dont believe this one.

    • Ash Roskell | August 11, 2019 at 7:44 AM | Reply

      John Campbell : WTF are you even TALKING about, Trump Tramp? 🤣

    • Anthony Spanjich | August 11, 2019 at 9:23 AM | Reply

      They had no choice – had to wipe this one out no matter how stupid it looks. Holy $hit…. they did it in max security??? Wow?? Ummmm…… this IS UNBELIEVABLE

    • One divbypi | August 11, 2019 at 11:19 AM | Reply

      Trump did it.
      Watch the far from complete denial on fox.
      Then ask yourself what would trump do?
      Well, he would run full page adds claiming he was guilty and when proven innocent he would exclaim !
      What was a white guy doing in the park anyway.
      Lock him up !

  20. DF Rellom | August 10, 2019 at 11:40 PM | Reply

    Why would he be removed from suicide watch, just a couple of weeks after his first incident. Seems a bit sketchy.

