The FBI and Department of Justice’s inspector general are opening investigations surrounding the circumstances of Jeffrey Epstein’s death by apparent suicide in his Manhattan jail cell. Epstein, accused of sex trafficking, had been recently taken off suicide watch. NBC News’ Tom Winter reports.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Questions Raised After Epstein Dies After Being Taken Off Suicide Watch | MSNBC
How convenient. Let’s get some outside investigators to verify this “suicide ” claim.
@Abelis –>> https://youtu.be/r9t55fMD2SE
@stephane chretien –>> https://youtu.be/r9t55fMD2SE
@yaggyplantationproductions Early on – before anyone knew about this kid pants grabber garbage Epstein, Trump hitched a ride on one of his jets (I think it was to Los Angeles). This would not be uncommon between business people with no knowledge of “dark secrets” at that point. Epstein was later banned for life from a Trump golf course because he was touching up a teenager and this became knowledge to Trump. BILLY BOY CLUNTON however flew on Epsteins jet to “Epstein island” 26 times? Mmmm, I wonder why? Anyone apart from a Zeti Reticulan (even Tom Cruise) with no knowledge of the English Language would have enough common sense to realise that this was a pro hit job…… No one should be proud of that….. Justice has been “conveniently avoided”. Jam it to these animals Mr Trump…..
@thiskidkatits where was Bar last night?
Sung to the Beverly Hillbillies:
Come and listen to my story ’bout a man name Jeff,
A wealthy billionaire, with a fancy private jet.
He’d fly around the world picking up the rich elite,
And take ’em all back to his paedophile retreat…
Young girls… Orgies… Blackmail…
Well then one day, Ol’ Jeffrey got accused.
Oligarchs around the world were shaking in their shoes…
If this went to court, he’d surely spill the beans!
So they neutralized the threat by alternate means…
Wet work… Cover Story… Media compliance…
Somebody did a deal. I smell bribery.
Club Soda : What’s up? You in mourning, now? Wasn’t he on suicide watch? I guess they watched, and decided his suicide was awesome? 😁
arnold jayeola : Most of the guards were just, “relieved,” when he showed up dead. Put his body on public display, WATCH his bank accounts, and break up his estates, to be shared among his VICTIMS, is what I say. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone, but I don’t have to feel sorry for the SOB
@Ash Roskell These people, whoever is involved, have sufficient money and power to provide fake evidence, DNA results, whatever it takes. The truth of this will never be known.
Verruca : Maybe. Probably, even. But, there are some pretty remedial steps to be taken, here? Including that writ, and an autopsy, supervised by trusted officials. It won’t happen. But, that doesn’t mean it’s physically impossible? So, given that we know someone has awkward questions to answer; don’t, “want,” anything to happen, just watch closely, what DOES happen, right? Best we can do . . .
It must be hard going from being the predator, to being the prey. Especially for cowards.
@Dustin James this.
He was murder. No is buying suicide. Especially being as he was put on a suicide watch list. And if he was taken off it, whoever did it is obviously part of the cover up. I wonder if this goes away, because people don’t want to know the full truth of who is on that client list.
T Dot Cool : Put his body on public display, writ of Habeas Corpus, WATCH his bank accounts, and break up his estates, to be shared among his VICTIMS, is what I say. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone, but I don’t have to feel sorry for the SOB
Joe says it was Russians!
I know why he was taken off suicide watch… I’m clairvoyant so don’t worry…. He was taken off suicide watch because…. Drumroll….. …..dead men keep secrets well……
Shock Top
Theory is plausible, but we’ll know more after AG Barr has case investigated.
@kc Cox LoL, that’s a good joke. After Barr’s investigation…. Oh, wait your serious. How naive of you.
kc Cox That’s the funniest thing I’ve heard all day.
RUMOR HAS IT THAT SCULLY AND MOLDER WERE LAST SEEN LEAVING THE BUILDING.
You can’t simply make this go away by removing this man. I believe many big names will be coming down as soon as more details arise.
Everything has been put in place. Gitmo renovations are complete and is on standby, A.G. Barr has reinstated the federal death penalty. The signing of the human trafficking bill. There has been more pedos arrested then anytime in American history. He’s just getting started. Stay vigilant there will be attempts to spin the news cycle.
@Roger Out lol.
They know people have a short attention span, but I think this is getting a little too big and sketchy for us to forget so soon.
Alex? Just look at these comment sections. I haven’t seen this much unity on msm in over a decade. Since the A.G has already launched 2 investagations before the body even hit room temperature I’d think so.
nah. the news will sweep it under the rug and someone will give us something else to focus on
Now the Epstein’s “Elites of friends” can now sigh of relief
Nope the cases and the people will be persued they said.
They said that it won’t stop interfer with the investigation
@WifiGranny L. True and Trump was cleared. Go to Paul Joseph Watson and watch his video on this. Very educational
Lets see the surveillance vid…. oh, yea… dept of corrections is lawyering up… probable assassination…
shannon Really?? Failure of intellect or a Troll
Both are ignorant
They’ll just say like cops when they do wrong the camera malfunction at the time or was in process of being fixed just like JFK nobody will ever no the actual truth just guesses
Next the guard on duty will turn up dead.
Q: I thought Epstein was on suicide watch? A: We watched, we watched!
SpankyPants aka CadetBoneSpurs had good pedo friend Epstein permanently silenced & murdered!
Linda Williams that was a quote from Hillary Rodham during the Benghazi hearings. Of course I believe this should be investigated. I believe he managed to hang him self but still would like to know why he wasn’t on suicide watch.
You have to be kidding…… They can snuff someone in max security in the US? now I’ve heard it all
@Redwood Madrone –>> https://youtu.be/r9t55fMD2SE
@jeeperstiger —>> https://youtu.be/r9t55fMD2SE
I hate that I have weird doubts about him actually being dead.. it’s absolutely a first for me to ever doubt a suicide.
Amber Ambwee : Good point. His corpse should be put on Public Display. And, his estate should be shared out, among his victims
@no name Daym that makes perfect sense !who are you? Columbo. Kojak. Murder She Wrote,Csi Miami and New York?😉🤗
@Erick Willams seems pretty obvious the games these people play
@no name not to all of us especially the ones that fall for media propaganda not all of us are Keen to certain things. Some stuff can go completely under the radar
@Erick Willams never trust any media, they are always guiding down one direction while there is always another direction in play
Wow wow easy dead the coward dead the case … Show his body …a lot powerfull people are happy now …
Epstein was a dead man walking the moment he got arrested. 👹👹👹
SpankyPants had pedo friend Epstein murdered we all know!
d fobroy the cult of Wahhabi scum that the Nazi Trump supports and funds. You mean YOUR Saudi puppets?
d fobroy it’s rich coming from someone who funds ISIS with American dollars.
@Rizwan Ahmed this.
Let’s see what the NSA records have to say about Epstein’s communications. That’s why the illegally spy on us right?
President NotSure
NSA exists to target freedom fighters and patriots, not real criminals.
sure dude go” suicidized”, but by whom? what’s next cremation to hide evidence of the suicide?
Redwood good to know that he was in a Democrat consoled state where Democrats have no power or influence
@P J Transvestite “Rachel” was mysteriously away when it happened.
Mindless Mind : All awhile you are whacking off behind your keyboard at your Siberian gulag troll farm.
This is bordering on the most ridiculous hit job in history. Wow!!!
The story will go silent for a couple days. That’ll give the prison time to solidify their story.
It already is
John Jay : “He was on suicide watch . . . We watched . . . It was awesome.” 🤣
Nobody believes this. We don’t know what happened, but we don’t buy this.
@Perro dehont Lol last time he was sent to prison he was allowed to spend 90% of his time outside of it so he can work. Nah, the pressure was on this time, we brought up his connections to Clintons, Trump, and the Royal Family. A lot of people wanted him gone before he could snitch.
@Alex? I know that and that is one of the reasons it’s possible that he did commit suicide , he must have understood that this time it would be a lot different , but than again he had loads of “elite friends” , so yes it’s fully possible they helped him on his way . The fact that he was not on suicide watch is raising serious questions . The answer will be clear , if the investigation bleeds death he was killed , the same if just some low profile friends are getting arrested , if on the other hand there will surface clear evidence against Bill Clinton or Allan Dershowitz (who claimed to have gotten a massage but he had his underwear on all the time lol) than it was suicide.
@Chloe No… You’re a naive fool.
Why not?
I agree 100%
He would be one to protect at all costs because of what he knows. Let’s see the body. Drain the swamp!
Less than 24 hours ago it was said one of the victims mentioned many top Democrats were involved with his dirty crimes including Clinton and now he is dead. There are also mentions of very few Republicans who might be involved as well. The Liberal Media is covering it all up.
5657889 Adbskad what’s the victims name? This would be really big?
Oh how convenient that is to the rich pedophile elite of America, England, Europe, and especially Switzerland.
@henk koonstra 🙂 I think you’re spelling your name wrong.
@henk koonstra Nice try. Like I said try spelling it with a C.
@Frankie Shaw no i didnt
@Frankie Shaw apperantly he took the plane to new york not to the island
Please my man is probably somewhere in South America by now.
Israel.
I’m convinced he’s faked his death. Don’t forget about Ghislaine Maxwell – Epstein’s girlfriend. She’s the daughter of Robert Maxwell, the media mogul with links to MI6, KGB and Mossad. He died by ‘falling’ from his yacht (named after Ghislaine) in 1991. Some say he was murdered, some say he committed suicide – and some say he faked his own death to avoid the scandal he was embroiled in. Does that sound familiar?
Fake news for the sheep. I don’t even think the sheep believe this one. I think they went too far on this one.
Yep even the facebook sheep dont believe this one.
John Campbell : WTF are you even TALKING about, Trump Tramp? 🤣
They had no choice – had to wipe this one out no matter how stupid it looks. Holy $hit…. they did it in max security??? Wow?? Ummmm…… this IS UNBELIEVABLE
Trump did it.
Watch the far from complete denial on fox.
Then ask yourself what would trump do?
Well, he would run full page adds claiming he was guilty and when proven innocent he would exclaim !
What was a white guy doing in the park anyway.
Lock him up !
Why would he be removed from suicide watch, just a couple of weeks after his first incident. Seems a bit sketchy.