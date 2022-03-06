Recent Post
89 comments
Powerful. I hope the Ukrainians pull thru this dark time.
@TooSlowTube yes but they’ll need F-15s before they can safely hand over any Russian planes. No country is going to offer most of it’s air force especially Poland who is the next target in a further invasion. also Poland only has 23 MIG-29’s even if they gave all of them and Ukraine had more than 23 ace pilots that’s over 10’1 odds. and this isn’t even considering Russian Anti-Air troops and vehicles.
@Investigative Audit Shame on this liar who doesn’t talk about millions of Christians murdered by Zionist Ukrainian government.
@NotSoDeadpool15 You say “lose lose lose” what happens when China realizes that the world did nothing but impose sanctions while a dictator imposed his will on an innocent country and stole everything from them? China will realize that they can take Taiwan with only sanctions to worry about. Once China controls the semi-conductor supply and Russia controls the oil they will care less about sanctions. Iran, North Korea, Iraq, Palestine, Afghanistan, and many others will join forces and the west will no longer hold any power and the hope for a free world will disappear.
@Truth 4tufftimes I guess poland will send them a bunch of old migs if the Us agrees to sell them our stuff.
God bless ALL innocent people who suffer through this war.
No silly those are Christian brothers the Ukrainian people are being misled by the same Marxist anti Christ that killed 40 million Christian Russian and Ukrainian brothers.
@Jamestib kirk Very true. Please read my new report on Ukraine.
@Skydaddy Myth-Busters well said 👏 They are vile individuals who care not about the blood shed in ww2 against fascism so they could grow up in a free western democracy.Stupid & repugnant.
@ertret yutuu Do not click on this. It is paid Russian propaganda.
God also bless Innocent Crimeans who were deprived of water Amen.
This is heartbreaking.
Wow. This thread degenerated fast.
What about Yemen? Somalia? Oh but their African and not blue eyed blond hair angels like nbc recently said live on TV.
@Irene Haralabatos didn’t ask Karen
This hurts my heart !!! I stand with you Ukraine 🇺🇦
Your heart must be neo nazi-check out Azov and C14
@Tiff’sTravels2012 that is if there is Ukraine by the end of the week hahha
@Roy Batty Crimea river Ukraine is ours
@Roy Batty Brandon touching kids
@SirLuffy when Putin walks Brandon crawls
‘Truth’ IS the currency and ‘Freedom is Yours’. Sending love, deepest respect & compassion ‘To The People Of The Sovereign State Of Ukraine’ 🇺🇦 💙💛🇬🇧
@Travel Crawl 🤦♀️💩🤡👹💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩
When it comes to wars rabbis know a lot
@ertret yutuu Slava Ukraine! Alright, they should do more. How does Russia like their people assaulted? Yes!! Their property blown up and burned! The next two weeks, zing!!!boom!!!! Lights out!!!!!Frozen pipes!!!!!
WWIII
It Begins!
Will America Survive as the Rise of The One World Leader. IRAN, Syria, China Attack on Israel
“World War 3 Here comes China and Iran Behind Russia” on YouTube
That poor old lady. Fled the 4 horsemen themselves, only for another of the devil’s bastards to lead them back to her doorstep. I hope she’s ok.
Peace to both Ukraine and Russian Christian brothers
@Jamestib kirk This is a liar Zionist rabbi. Puppets of Soros.
@The Grim Reaper speak for yourself man! I’m a very oldskool Conservative, but I think all of this Nazi bull💩 is a f*ck*ng abomination. There’s plenty more people just like me, around here atleast.
Russian pogroms against Jews – 1860s, 1900-05, period ,1918 period, and some Stalin work. I do not recall exact dates.; adding the STATED intent fo Hitler toward ALL Slavs and Jews, no industrial revolution generation has seen peace throughout their lives.
Ukraine, like the USA with its trumpists, suffers from a relatively small fringe violent fascist/nazigroup presence, temporarily adding to Zelenskyy’s military against third Russian invasion THIS century.
“BIDEN’S State of The Union Address:
WWIII Begins”
Will America Survive as the Rise of The One World Leader. IRAN, Syria, China Attack on Israel
“World War 3 Here comes China and Iran Behind Russia” on YouTube
In solidarity with the people of Ukraine and their President. 🇺🇦
Раз так его поддерживаете, то в следующем грузе помощи, отправьте ему героин, говорят у него заканчивается.
I love to hear you cry. 🇷🇺#GoRussia
Gee, let me see… Russia and/or China forms an alliance with Mexico and installs military bases there… Gee, I wonder what would happen next? Hmmm… Gee…. Hmmm… Gee… You absolute imbeciles! *WE* started this war!
Russianphobes are so mad lol
@ertret yutuuFirst of all we know you’re a Russian Troll posting lies!! But I hope Ukraine is able to fire as many missiles as possible at Russian Nazis!!
I salute this Rabbi and would be there if I could.
Oy vey if he did he would know the international bankers the Rothschilds financed their cousin Karl Marx to bring antichrist Marxism to Russia killing 40 million Christians
You can be there. Please go
Please help Ukraine immediately
@Real Angel 777👼👼. да эта ракета делается в городе Днепр, Украина
Best thing about this program; he let’s his guests speak without interruption.
@Merle Wayne what would change? Acosta would lose his job?
Bull 💩
@Piper Mastiff if that is professional he needs to quit his job.
Gee, let me see… Russia and/or China forms an alliance with Mexico and installs military bases there… Gee, I wonder what would happen next? Hmmm… Gee…. Hmmm… Gee… You absolute imbeciles! *WE* started this war!
He asked the question but he then threw in disgusting 🤮, he was answering his own questions
Man this is the first video where I actually cried. She reminded me of my grandma.
My oma had to live under Hitler my mom was born under Hitler im thankful they are not her to witness this and my dad served this country FOR WHAT. STAY STRONG UKRAINE 🇺🇦 💪 💙 💛
@ThunderAppeal Not Russia, Ukraine. And this segment was on Jewish news days ago. Stop being so racist.
@Mr Blonde Where have you been over the last 8 years when kiev was bombarding civilians in eastern ukraine?
15k killed by ukrainian army, including women, children, grandmothers.
Where have you been?
The UN knows but has ignored it.
Where have you been?
What makes you think you have the moral high ground?
@Boxer Blvd Ukraine can go straight to HELL.
Ukro-nazis use humans as shields in desperate attempts to run from the Russians.
This Rabbi is a fraud.
Exactly.
It hurts me to see these women suffering horrors of war twice in their lives! FREEDOM and PEACE🧡🇺🇦🙏
@John L Brandon touching kids
Last year Ukraine supporting Israel invading Palestine. Now why should complaining when invaded.
So true! God bless the brave people in Ukraine 🇺🇦 🇩🇪
Glory to Ukraine ! Incredibly BRAVE PEOPLE. 💙💛 The world honors Ukraine !
Thank you Jim, for giving the Rabbi the time to talk and say all he needed to say. I was fixed to his messaging.
This Rabbi is a brilliant guest to listen to. Those ladies should be enjoying their golden years after surviving such horror. Putin’s actions towards Ukraine are abhorrent. Glory to Ukraine 🇺🇦🌻
@Investigative Audit Neo-Nazi is the new name for TrumPutinists.
@Gambit Odsey Take your meds sizzlechest
@Mr Blonde LOL im neither right or left liberal 🐕🐕🐕
@ Inspector Pip the only folk iv seen calling all Ukrainians “nazis'” are either Russian trolls or gullible American right wingers so you saying that is just parroting propaganda & before you say yes there are a small minority of awful Ukrainians who are racist or fascist exactly the same as virtually every other country,including America.
It would be like saying America supports nazis just because of the actions of a small minority.
Pure kremlin propaganda but hey since you enjoy the freedoms of a western democracy you can spew whatever trash you want,democracy and freedom in action.
@homie got everything wrong that flag is hurting my eyes
Great point about being afraid to think, explains a lot about Russia.
Yep
I experienced the same when our school class visited the GDR (East Germany) in the eighties. People get used to controlling their thoughts when they cannot speak freely.
Imagine having the most powerful armed forces ever assembled & just watching Ukrainian people fight a war for you.
All the whilst you send ‘condemnations’ & give out standing ovations.
You can’t invade truth
You can’t enslave Freedom
You Can’t Bomb Belief into oblivion
Or Break the Back of the Bold.
You Can’t from me what I do not give
And today I do not give you my house, my home, my family. Country or my trust.
Today I Stand up and for those who stand with me. We stand for the right and desire for self governance and independence. A right we needn’t ask permission to exercise for it was not granted by you nor created by you. To fight us, and attempt to bully, bombard and belittle the Ukrainian people, will expose your own insecurity, fear and inhumanity.
We will not be humiliated but you will. You have come at us 3 ways and you will flee 7 ways. You will be stopped from within and without and your own nation will rise to turn you back inward.
Kiev Not Taken!
God Help The Ukraine !
I’m with her. The cost will never be to high to stop this. We owe it to humanity.
Yep, owe it to humanity to stop this but allowed Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and Yemen to happen. It’s the blonde hair blue eyes and white skin.
@ThunderAppeal you mean that you’re a fraud and you have no credit.
thank you for this, meant a lot that you let him speak without interruption. i can’t stop watching updates and every time i do i cry, i want their success and safety so bad. Ukraine really are the revolutionaries of the 20st century. what a brave and wonderful country.
I can’t remember the last time I heard Babi Yar mentioned outside very specific circles. The massacre there deserves a lot more attention in the West than it receives, and Rabbi Bleich mentioning how long it took before the place was memorialized says a lot about the Soviet and Russian government, their attitudes towards the ethnic groups in countries and areas in and around the west of Russia, and how hard they (particularly the Soviet government of course) worked to keep what they did there a secret.
When Putin walks Brandon crawls