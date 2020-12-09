Rachel Maddow joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss her new book out today on Richard Nixon's first Vice President, Spiro Agnew, called "Bag Man: The Wild Crimes, Audacious Cover-Up, and Spectacular Downfall of a Brazen Crook in the White House." On the parallels between Agnew and Trump. "I do think Agnew is under-appreciated as the first modern draft of the type Republicanism that ultimately brought us I think Sarah Palin…and Donald Trump. It's a specific type of Republicanism that deviates from what that party brought us in the past." Aired on 12/08/2020.
Rachel Maddow Draws Parallels Between Spiro Agnew & Donald Trump In Her New Book 'Bag Man' | MSNBC
Trump’s cult of personality is destroying the Republican Party.
It couldn’t happen to a more deserving group…
You need to get off the CNN & MSNBC addition. It makes you mucho tupido….This is what the corporate news media does. They lie, or at least fail to do anything resembling due diligence as long as what they are reporting hurts Donald Trump and then they clarify. That is not responsible journalism. There is no doubt that millions of people will continue to believe this lie that was corrected in under in less than two hours. As the old saying goes, lies travel the globe before the truth can get its pants on. Make no mistake this vaccine and others, as well as therapeutics, are deeply tied to the president’s efforts on Operation Warp Speed. It doesn’t matter how much anybody hates Donald Trump, the truth is the truth….https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/09/media-lies-about-pfizer-partnership-with-trump-administrations-operation-warp-speed/
destroyed . past tense. there, I fixed it for you.
@cattycorner Trump is a Russian stooge and so are you.
@cattycorner I’ll bet you didn’t donate/loan/give t-slime a dime for his ‘legitimate’ voter fraud fund drive.
@BostonBruins 88 if BLM is a terrorist organization – like the PLO – then the Republican Party is like the Wehrmacht.
So, we haven’t learned from our previous mistakes. Wow.
@Springs & Sprockets …OR THE SYSTEM OF WHITE SUPREMACY RACISM FOR THAT MATTER..!!! #AMERICANFAILURES
LETTING CRIMINALS WALK IS DANGEROUS
@Springs & Sprockets It is taught; people (Trump followers) fail to learn. You can lead the horse to water but you can’t make it drink = Dunning-Kruger effect.
You haven’t learned .
Yeah, in spite of our repub-vaunted exceptionalism, as a group we’re kinda slow on the uptake, and childishly impressionable. Thus fat-donnie’s bluff & bluster.
I don’t remember a great amount of detail from Agnew’s days, but I do know the Secret Service used to count the silverware every time he left the White House.
i remember agnew quite well… he claimed that america had no organized crime.. lol …. he was organized crime..
I remember him and his famous complaint about the press: “nattering nabobs of negativism.” Yeah, going after criminals is just sooo negative! /s
I like Rachel Maddow. I think she’s pretty classy.
She is very classy, smart, and empathic.
I agree 👍
@cattycorner She reports only the truth. Too bad you cannot realize it.
RACHEL NEEDS TO BRING BACK oberman
@cattycorner
Stop trying to mislead everyone in to thinking that you ever liked Rachel Maddow. You’re just a pesky little troll.
Georgia VOTE FOR DEMOCRAT Jan 5 2021!
Tony Soytits, YOU LOVE THIS LIKE A DOG! #bidentouchingkids
Tony Soytits, Biden is a joke and breaks bones just walking! It would not have been a fight Trump would have killed Dementia Joe Kid Touch!
Bruce Jenner, YOU LOVE THIS #bidentouchingkids
@Bruce DaBuc irrelevant . Not needed or expected . The constitution . Read it.
@Frail Bones Biden #trumpsarapist #trumprapingkids #trumpsupportersareracist
DICTATORSHIP COUNTRIES HATE DEMOCRACY AS MUCH AS REPUBLICANS . REPUBLICANS ARE TRYING TO OVERTHROW OUR DEMOCRACY . THE PEOPLE’S VOTE . WAKE UP AMERICA .
@WRK You tards support the most corrupt party on the globe this is 100 percent proof. This is the most alarming evidence i have ever seen of corruption in my entire long lifetime. Joe is in big with china and all those fraud ballots were brought over through the southern border from china the proof is here 100 percent.
@#j G what happened the scotus just denied the pennsylvania Republicans it stands Biden winner of all Pennsylvania electoral votes tell that to your chinese communist friends own that’s got to hurt
@Patrick Cioffi They are all corrupt its not iver yet Texas has the large suit
We live in the most corrupt country in the world. They even have proof millions of fraud ballots were sent through the southern border and they continue ftom China. A whisle blower even showing them being made in China. Biden is in with China its all right here live today. I hope war break sout and million die because that may be what we have to do
@#j G Do you really get paid for writing this pathetic garbage, Svetlana? Путину, Маленькому Владу Пригожину, СВР РФ и группе Вагнера нужно прыгнуть в кучу дымящегося свиного помета! (Putin, ‘Little Vlad” Prigozhin, the SVR RF, and the Wagner Group can take a flying leap into a pile of steaming pig dung!)
@Charlene Vigne Demonrats👹🐀🐀🐁
What does thhe stock market and don the con’s claims of election Fraud have in common? Both are FALSE REALITIES! 🎈🎈 pop pop!!
@cattycorner No, not a fact at all. There are no facts as you claim, none at all. All of donalds cases have been thrown out, no evidence, no facts!
@cattycorner the only problem is, every time the trump organization has a court case, they can’t deliver proof AND skip “fraud”! Already more that 34 are thrown out, even by REPUBLICAN appointed judges…
Don’t you think IF there was ANY proof of that, it wasn’t already ALL over every front page? But still, ALL you hear is “we have tons of proof” followed by an ear deafening silence…..
But yeah, it works and trumpers give generously to trumps “defense wallet”.
I have to give it to him, he found a better and faster scheme then the TV evangelicals!!
Apparently you haven’t seen the video .
And the FACT these Crooked governor’s . Did not follow legislation rules for changing election rules .
Bumbling , Stumbling , child touching Biden will still when the popular .
Not the electro college .
@Jay Hildebran You do not make sense! Cheers!
Hey, I am a nurse and I feel that even though I want to get closer to my patients, I must think of my family by keeping myself from getting COVID.
Nothing wrong with that hero. You didn’t sign up for battlefield casualty rates. You’re all HEALTHCARE HEROES.
Autumn Meadows, i tested positive for covid Nov 16th and my sisister was hospitalized the same day. Thank all of you for caring for us and gratefully putting your own lives in jeopardy. I think you all should get a special bill simply because you do put your lives on the line for others.🙏👍
Rachel’s subtitle could have been “Blueprint for Dictatorship”… Stay safe ✌️🇨🇦😷
Dictatorship? lol. With a Biden administration, you will finally get a taste of true authoritarianism.
@cattycorner Must be cozy living under that rock.
I remember Agnew and Nixon…Trump is worse, far worse !
@cattycorner genetically.
Trump glories in his lawlessness instead of drying to cover it up.
I too remember, Mitch , but we were kids then , we weren’t that interested. Also, in the ’70’s things couldn’t get as bad as they can now because of the absence of the internet and mass, hysteria , media. Trump is far worse than Anything I remember.
Agnew in Trump DNA and enabler.
Nixon: “I am the most corrupt president ever.”
t’rump: “Hold my tax fraud indictments.”
Hoh wow
oh yes
@Jayanna Kelley Athlete’s Foot Face Dementia Joe Kid Touch knew about it!
@Chien Dang Biden supporters LOVE THIS #bidentouchingkids
Ro, Bill Clinton was like a president can’t get more disgusting than me and Dementia Joe Kid Touch said watch these kids rub my hairy legs and jump on my lap!
@Frail Bones Biden – just a troll looking for attention.. bye! 👋🏻
Listening to her talk, I thought she was talking about trump. Similarities prove history repeats itself.
Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.
@Aidan Margarson Only if you do not learn from history.
Yeap watching history channel on Hitler’s crazy talk like Pelosi and kamaalajalamala
@Michael Beelby “History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes.” Mark Twain.
I LOVED this exchange between Rachel and Andrea omg! So professional and yet so warm 💞 news doesn’t always have to be doom and gloom and watching these two women have a moment was moving.
Roy Cohn was the archetype. Always on the offensive. Never admit you’re wrong. Facts don’t matter. Laws are irrelevant. The golden rule: he who has the gold, rules.
I forgot about Agnew interesting read👋🏽💙Vote blue💙💙💙
brilliantly said and broken down, ty dr maddow and ms mitchell. 2 incredible human beings and great hosts! love you both!
one further point to ponder, both agnew and t**** have had strong support from the saudis…
Thank you for everything Professor Maddow.
“This is a witch hunt!”, cry the witches.
@ James Hall. …BEAUTIFUL ! VERY WELL PUT!!
Darn, just yesterday I saw a Rachel Maddow interview and was disgusted with myself for not buying her last book when it was in book stores…and now she has another one?
Shoot, my Christmas book list keeps getting longer and longer.
Rachel Maddows is one the best TV anchors. She is exceptional smart.
@Mike Graham “smarter” well you are showing your lack of intelligence. “Opinion”s are similar to butt holes and most stink. For supporting a traitor like Trump makes you a loser, also unAmerican!
@Grim Reefer a first grader could see through it, are you in Pre-K
@Mike Graham You support Trump, I need not say more. However, I had a 3.74 GPA in college when I was 35 yr old and complete a BS degree in 3 yrs, also retired when I was 47 yr old. How about you?
@Grim Reefer that’s Grim,. Feefer
@Mike Graham I see you lack education and intelligence. “Bless your heart”!