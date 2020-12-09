Rachel Maddow joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss her new book out today on Richard Nixon's first Vice President, Spiro Agnew, called "Bag Man: The Wild Crimes, Audacious Cover-Up, and Spectacular Downfall of a Brazen Crook in the White House." On the parallels between Agnew and Trump. "I do think Agnew is under-appreciated as the first modern draft of the type Republicanism that ultimately brought us I think Sarah Palin…and Donald Trump. It's a specific type of Republicanism that deviates from what that party brought us in the past." Aired on 12/08/2020.

About Andrea Mitchell: Andrea Mitchell is NBC News’ chief foreign affairs correspondent and host of MSNBC's "Andrea Mitchell Reports," an hour of political news and interviews with top newsmakers that airs each weekday at 12 p.m. ET on MSNBC.

In addition to politics, Mitchell covers foreign policy, intelligence and national security issues, including the diplomacy of Secretary of State John Kerry, for all NBC News and MSNBC properties.

Rachel Maddow Draws Parallels Between Spiro Agnew & Donald Trump In Her New Book 'Bag Man' | MSNBC