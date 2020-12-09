Rachel Maddow Draws Parallels Between Spiro Agnew & Donald Trump In Her New Book ‘Bag Man’ | MSNBC

TOPICS:
December 9, 2020

 

Rachel Maddow joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss her new book out today on Richard Nixon's first Vice President, Spiro Agnew, called "Bag Man: The Wild Crimes, Audacious Cover-Up, and Spectacular Downfall of a Brazen Crook in the White House." On the parallels between Agnew and Trump. "I do think Agnew is under-appreciated as the first modern draft of the type Republicanism that ultimately brought us I think Sarah Palin…and Donald Trump. It's a specific type of Republicanism that deviates from what that party brought us in the past." Aired on 12/08/2020.
82 Comments on "Rachel Maddow Draws Parallels Between Spiro Agnew & Donald Trump In Her New Book ‘Bag Man’ | MSNBC"

  1. John Keith | December 8, 2020 at 3:08 PM | Reply

    Trump’s cult of personality is destroying the Republican Party.
    It couldn’t happen to a more deserving group…

    • Vortex Thewind | December 8, 2020 at 7:35 PM | Reply

      You need to get off the CNN & MSNBC addition. It makes you mucho tupido….This is what the corporate news media does. They lie, or at least fail to do anything resembling due diligence as long as what they are reporting hurts Donald Trump and then they clarify. That is not responsible journalism. There is no doubt that millions of people will continue to believe this lie that was corrected in under in less than two hours. As the old saying goes, lies travel the globe before the truth can get its pants on. Make no mistake this vaccine and others, as well as therapeutics, are deeply tied to the president’s efforts on Operation Warp Speed. It doesn’t matter how much anybody hates Donald Trump, the truth is the truth….https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/09/media-lies-about-pfizer-partnership-with-trump-administrations-operation-warp-speed/

    • Green EGGSNHAM | December 8, 2020 at 7:53 PM | Reply

      destroyed . past tense. there, I fixed it for you.

    • Gabriel Strelecki | December 8, 2020 at 7:57 PM | Reply

      @cattycorner Trump is a Russian stooge and so are you.

    • Flossie's Arboretum | December 8, 2020 at 8:34 PM | Reply

      @cattycorner I’ll bet you didn’t donate/loan/give t-slime a dime for his ‘legitimate’ voter fraud fund drive.

    • Flossie's Arboretum | December 8, 2020 at 8:41 PM | Reply

      @BostonBruins 88 if BLM is a terrorist organization – like the PLO – then the Republican Party is like the Wehrmacht.

  2. Dawn Sperry Allen | December 8, 2020 at 3:11 PM | Reply

    So, we haven’t learned from our previous mistakes. Wow.

  3. Reelin' and Rockin' | December 8, 2020 at 3:12 PM | Reply

    I don’t remember a great amount of detail from Agnew’s days, but I do know the Secret Service used to count the silverware every time he left the White House.

  4. Jay Roy Sims | December 8, 2020 at 3:15 PM | Reply

    I like Rachel Maddow. I think she’s pretty classy.

  5. Susan Brooke | December 8, 2020 at 3:16 PM | Reply

    Georgia VOTE FOR DEMOCRAT Jan 5 2021!

  6. Spidey Senses 2020 | December 8, 2020 at 3:19 PM | Reply

    DICTATORSHIP COUNTRIES HATE DEMOCRACY AS MUCH AS REPUBLICANS . REPUBLICANS ARE TRYING TO OVERTHROW OUR DEMOCRACY . THE PEOPLE’S VOTE . WAKE UP AMERICA .

    • #j G | December 8, 2020 at 5:22 PM | Reply

      @WRK You tards support the most corrupt party on the globe this is 100 percent proof. This is the most alarming evidence i have ever seen of corruption in my entire long lifetime. Joe is in big with china and all those fraud ballots were brought over through the southern border from china the proof is here 100 percent.
      https://youtu.be/kIVmw3zfBP0

    • Patrick Cioffi | December 8, 2020 at 5:41 PM | Reply

      @#j G what happened the scotus just denied the pennsylvania Republicans it stands Biden winner of all Pennsylvania electoral votes tell that to your chinese communist friends own that’s got to hurt

    • #j G | December 8, 2020 at 6:17 PM | Reply

      @Patrick Cioffi They are all corrupt its not iver yet Texas has the large suit
      We live in the most corrupt country in the world. They even have proof millions of fraud ballots were sent through the southern border and they continue ftom China. A whisle blower even showing them being made in China. Biden is in with China its all right here live today. I hope war break sout and million die because that may be what we have to do
      https://youtu.be/kIVmw3zfBP0

    • athena icaria | December 8, 2020 at 7:03 PM | Reply

      @#j G Do you really get paid for writing this pathetic garbage, Svetlana? Путину, Маленькому Владу Пригожину, СВР РФ и группе Вагнера нужно прыгнуть в кучу дымящегося свиного помета! (Putin, ‘Little Vlad” Prigozhin, the SVR RF, and the Wagner Group can take a flying leap into a pile of steaming pig dung!)

    • Veronica Wilson | December 8, 2020 at 11:41 PM | Reply

      @Charlene Vigne Demonrats👹🐀🐀🐁

  7. Go Fish | December 8, 2020 at 3:22 PM | Reply

    What does thhe stock market and don the con’s claims of election Fraud have in common? Both are FALSE REALITIES! 🎈🎈 pop pop!!

    • WaterBoardTrump Gitmo | December 8, 2020 at 4:40 PM | Reply

      WHATS REAL IS LETTING CRIMIMALS WALK
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S9Mo5_cgkKo&feature=youtu.be

    • Go Fish | December 8, 2020 at 4:59 PM | Reply

      @cattycorner No, not a fact at all. There are no facts as you claim, none at all. All of donalds cases have been thrown out, no evidence, no facts!

    • Joop Vlam | December 8, 2020 at 6:13 PM | Reply

      @cattycorner the only problem is, every time the trump organization has a court case, they can’t deliver proof AND skip “fraud”! Already more that 34 are thrown out, even by REPUBLICAN appointed judges…
      Don’t you think IF there was ANY proof of that, it wasn’t already ALL over every front page? But still, ALL you hear is “we have tons of proof” followed by an ear deafening silence…..
      But yeah, it works and trumpers give generously to trumps “defense wallet”.
      I have to give it to him, he found a better and faster scheme then the TV evangelicals!!

    • Jay Hildebran | December 8, 2020 at 6:45 PM | Reply

      Apparently you haven’t seen the video .
      And the FACT these Crooked governor’s . Did not follow legislation rules for changing election rules .
      Bumbling , Stumbling , child touching Biden will still when the popular .
      Not the electro college .

    • Go Fish | December 8, 2020 at 7:46 PM | Reply

      @Jay Hildebran You do not make sense! Cheers!

  8. Autumn Meadows | December 8, 2020 at 3:30 PM | Reply

    Hey, I am a nurse and I feel that even though I want to get closer to my patients, I must think of my family by keeping myself from getting COVID.

  9. Brian Donald | December 8, 2020 at 3:35 PM | Reply

    Rachel’s subtitle could have been “Blueprint for Dictatorship”… Stay safe ✌️🇨🇦😷

  10. Moscow Mitch | December 8, 2020 at 3:38 PM | Reply

    I remember Agnew and Nixon…Trump is worse, far worse !

  11. Ro G | December 8, 2020 at 3:40 PM | Reply

    Nixon: “I am the most corrupt president ever.”
    t’rump: “Hold my tax fraud indictments.”

  12. Edison Moore | December 8, 2020 at 3:42 PM | Reply

    Listening to her talk, I thought she was talking about trump. Similarities prove history repeats itself.

  13. Kitchen TableTalk | December 8, 2020 at 3:44 PM | Reply

    I LOVED this exchange between Rachel and Andrea omg! So professional and yet so warm 💞 news doesn’t always have to be doom and gloom and watching these two women have a moment was moving.

  14. Robert Poen | December 8, 2020 at 3:57 PM | Reply

    Roy Cohn was the archetype. Always on the offensive. Never admit you’re wrong. Facts don’t matter. Laws are irrelevant. The golden rule: he who has the gold, rules.

  15. Neci Eden | December 8, 2020 at 3:57 PM | Reply

    I forgot about Agnew interesting read👋🏽💙Vote blue💙💙💙

  16. mary jones | December 8, 2020 at 3:59 PM | Reply

    brilliantly said and broken down, ty dr maddow and ms mitchell. 2 incredible human beings and great hosts! love you both!

  17. E Hole | December 8, 2020 at 4:08 PM | Reply

    Thank you for everything Professor Maddow.

  18. James Hall | December 8, 2020 at 4:11 PM | Reply

    “This is a witch hunt!”, cry the witches.

  19. Howard Kerr | December 8, 2020 at 4:16 PM | Reply

    Darn, just yesterday I saw a Rachel Maddow interview and was disgusted with myself for not buying her last book when it was in book stores…and now she has another one?
    Shoot, my Christmas book list keeps getting longer and longer.

  20. TC | December 8, 2020 at 5:02 PM | Reply

    Rachel Maddows is one the best TV anchors. She is exceptional smart.

    • Grim Reefer | December 8, 2020 at 8:27 PM | Reply

      @Mike Graham “smarter” well you are showing your lack of intelligence. “Opinion”s are similar to butt holes and most stink. For supporting a traitor like Trump makes you a loser, also unAmerican!

    • Mike Graham | December 8, 2020 at 9:17 PM | Reply

      @Grim Reefer a first grader could see through it, are you in Pre-K

    • Grim Reefer | December 8, 2020 at 9:31 PM | Reply

      @Mike Graham You support Trump, I need not say more. However, I had a 3.74 GPA in college when I was 35 yr old and complete a BS degree in 3 yrs, also retired when I was 47 yr old. How about you?

    • Mike Graham | December 8, 2020 at 9:43 PM | Reply

      @Grim Reefer that’s Grim,. Feefer

    • Grim Reefer | December 8, 2020 at 9:56 PM | Reply

      @Mike Graham I see you lack education and intelligence. “Bless your heart”!

