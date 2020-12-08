Rachel Maddow ‘Will Never Be The Same’ After Her Partner Susan Battled Covid | Deadline | MSNBC

December 8, 2020

 

Speaking with Nicolle Wallace about her latest book, “Bag Man: The Wild Crimes, Audacious Cover-up, and Spectacular Downfall of a Brazen Crook in the White House,” Rachel Maddow also reflects on her partner’s fight with coronavirus and how it changed her outlook on the pandemic. Aired on 12/7/2020.
About Deadline White House: Before getting into cable news, Nicolle Wallace worked in politics, including as President George W. Bush’s communications director during his administration and for his 2004 re-election campaign. Those experiences helped contribute to the knowledge and unique point of view she brings to this program. Wallace leads dynamic discussions on the political stories driving the news cycle with Washington insiders and well-sourced journalists. She also provides in-depth reporting while delivering up-to-the-minute breaking news to viewers.

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

96 Comments on "Rachel Maddow ‘Will Never Be The Same’ After Her Partner Susan Battled Covid | Deadline | MSNBC"

  1. Maggie Hea | December 7, 2020 at 7:29 PM | Reply

    Hi Rachel. I hope Susan is feeling better! 😀

  2. Silence | December 7, 2020 at 7:31 PM | Reply

    A few of my relatives have it now. It’s really an awful disease…

  3. Chi Gal777 | December 7, 2020 at 7:31 PM | Reply

    God bless you all!

    • Danny Trump | December 7, 2020 at 9:25 PM | Reply

  4. Eastern Washington resident | December 7, 2020 at 7:41 PM | Reply

    When I watched Rachel talk about Susan, her love for her and urging people to resist the temptations of letting your guard down as it relates to Covid…I was so touched. I also felt fortified as I have been having these same talks with family members on why they cannot come from out of town and visit.
    6 years ago I adopted my grandson…my SON..He and I both are immunity compromised. I made a promise to always protect him. My family members have actually yelled at me for not letting them visit but a will not waiver until it is safe.
    Thanks Rachel for letting me feel for a bit that I have back up regarding my stronghold in my safety decisions!

    • Jack Vance | December 7, 2020 at 10:10 PM | Reply

      @Trump! The Socialist destroyer fact
      All the MAGAt crap is manufactured in China. Trump hires Chinese developer’s for his properties.
      Trump owns 120 properties in China.
      Ibanka has 18 Chinese patents, including 1 for
      COFFINS. Maybe she knew something we didn’t??

    • Jack Vance | December 7, 2020 at 10:12 PM | Reply

      @Trump! The Socialist destroyer fact
      You know what you can do with your gUnZ right?? right??

    • Dana Sleeper | December 7, 2020 at 10:16 PM | Reply

    • Kay Madrid | December 7, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

      @jdax21 yes indeed. No reason to not ever play it safe in any situation.

    • Kay Madrid | December 7, 2020 at 10:29 PM | Reply

      @Trump! The Socialist destroyer fact he’s not a hero, but he’s not guilty of murder. I wish people would stop glorifying what he did, he still broke the law.

  5. John Brown | December 7, 2020 at 7:43 PM | Reply

    Government is of, for and by the people…
    Not of, for and by the corporation

  6. Erik the Blue | December 7, 2020 at 7:44 PM | Reply

    Oh no Rachel, he is still INDIVIDUAL ONE. That states Trump tried to flee will depose him. I hope your love Susan is making it through her COVID recovery okay.

  7. todd prifogle | December 7, 2020 at 7:50 PM | Reply

    He can not be allowed to evade justice . The law and order president can not be above the law .
    If trump is above the law then so am I .

  8. Sierra | December 7, 2020 at 7:51 PM | Reply

    I’m glad Susan is better. I think most people understand what Rachel Maddow went through. Her emotional appeal to people was moving and should have been taken to heart.

  9. McD5791 | December 7, 2020 at 7:59 PM | Reply

    I just found out that one of my uncles in Detroit passed away due to COVID…

    Trump and his acolytes now have our family’s blood on their hands. 😭

  10. Cat Magic | December 7, 2020 at 8:09 PM | Reply

    Usually they cut off the last part of Rachel, just after she she says “Now we have something great for you!” This time they cut off the start, which it seems was really important. When will MSNBC get it together and not cut Rachel off? She is the best they have, and the most popular. Why are they so sloppy?

    • Wen Chai | December 7, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

      cut, he has to go to the john

  11. Reed A. Brooke | December 7, 2020 at 8:18 PM | Reply

    Just say *no* to COVID-19: stay out of school kids.

    • Amanda Wilcox | December 7, 2020 at 9:55 PM | Reply

      @Danny Trump Yawn. Lying in ALL CAPS doesn’t bring any of your worn-out nastiness closer to truth. Still all lies.🇺🇸

    • Danny Trump | December 7, 2020 at 10:04 PM | Reply

    • Wen Chai | December 7, 2020 at 10:23 PM | Reply

      no way, we want to play

  12. Annie Corbin | December 7, 2020 at 8:21 PM | Reply

    I Am That Scared! After months of trying to get my adult son to wear a mask, he is sick and coughing. He tested this morning but won’t know for 3 days. Please say a prayer for him.

  13. Gillian Dutton | December 7, 2020 at 8:25 PM | Reply

    There is a silent epidemic growing within frontline healthcare. These people are only human after all. If they fall you fall.

  14. Irene Klauber | December 7, 2020 at 8:26 PM | Reply

    In the coming years we will find hundreds of people who died alone, at home, and never had a test for covid.

  15. Benjamin Sandoval | December 7, 2020 at 8:36 PM | Reply

    I understand what she went through, my wife and daughter, son and I contracted the coronavirus, my wife and daughter are in the hospital and are family feared the worst, my wife is still on oxygen, daughter has multiple health problems now I still get winded and my son also gets winded. It’s not just a two week and over it’s longer then that

    • Benjamin Sandoval | December 7, 2020 at 9:37 PM | Reply

      @Danny Trump Tell that to the 278,000 that died due to Trumps IDIOCY of handling the coronavirus

    • Henrik | December 7, 2020 at 9:38 PM | Reply

      @Benjamin Sandoval *400,000

      Confirmed death toll is a vast vast undercount of the true toll of this disease.

    • Amy Sternheim | December 7, 2020 at 9:53 PM | Reply

      @Benjamin Sandoval
      You’re responding to a 7 day old fake account.

    • Cat Magic | December 7, 2020 at 10:11 PM | Reply

      @Benjamin Sandoval Bless you and your family. I hope all recover quickly and completely. Take good care of yourself. My heart goes out to you all. ❤💕

  16. Kay Madrid | December 7, 2020 at 8:39 PM | Reply

    Now imagine all those people who don’t have their partners because of covid.

    • Kay Madrid | December 7, 2020 at 10:38 PM | Reply

      @Frail Bones Biden no he just watches and grabs them by the vagina. I think he wishes it was his own daughter most of all. Let’s not forget how many times he’s sexualized his own daughter(s) in interviews. The numerous times he’s walked in on young woman during pageants to “inspect the girls” (his words). How about the 42 standing allegations he has against him currently? Maybe talk about the payoffs his own attorney admitted too? More deflection.

    • Maria Helena Tietjen | December 7, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      @josef mengele , how perverted are you tô use the name of Josef Mengele as your alias

    • Frail Bones Biden | December 7, 2020 at 11:32 PM | Reply

      @Kay Madrid Soytits, Let’s not make up accusations and focus on the VIDEO PROOF of Dementia Joe Kid Touch! JUST ADMIT YOU LOVE THIS #BIDENTOUCHINGKIDS

    • Daniella McGee | December 8, 2020 at 12:12 AM | Reply

      @josef mengele I don’t think you realize that anyone can get AIDS, including babies of heterosexual couples. Is that God’s gift, too?

      Also, I am sad that you don’t recognize genuine love when you see it, as Rachel cannot help but show when speaking of her beloved partner, Susan. You obviously haven’t been loved enough to see it in others. Which might explain your vitriol,, and username. May you know what it is to be loved for the essence of who you are. May you know the power of being connected with your heart. May you have enough self esteem to not squash others down to feel a greater person than them. May you learn about others who are different to you, and find peace and happiness within yourself.

    • Ron K | December 8, 2020 at 12:15 AM | Reply

      Rudy Giuliani is declining, his situation is perilous 😬

  17. Ralph York | December 7, 2020 at 8:42 PM | Reply

    It is real … it kills … and Republicans just don’t care. Their 7 month run of serial disinformation around COVID was sociopathic and criminal.

  18. Chicago Boy | December 7, 2020 at 8:48 PM | Reply

    *⚡”putin has discovered the defective gene that causes trump!” The cure will be available Jan 20th!*

    • Wen Chai | December 7, 2020 at 10:26 PM | Reply

      2024!

  19. Sue Allen | December 7, 2020 at 8:58 PM | Reply

    I was so beyond touched when Rachel told her story that evening. I will never forget. The absolute truth that we literally go through when a loved one is sick. We are changed forever. We all are.

  20. Kartier Supreme White | December 7, 2020 at 9:22 PM | Reply

    Rachel is a great human being.

