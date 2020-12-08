Rachel Maddow ‘Will Never Be The Same’ After Her Partner Susan Battled Covid | Deadline | MSNBC

Speaking with Nicolle Wallace about her latest book, “Bag Man: The Wild Crimes, Audacious Cover-up, and Spectacular Downfall of a Brazen Crook in the White House,” Rachel Maddow also reflects on her partner’s fight with coronavirus and how it changed her outlook on the pandemic. Aired on 12/7/2020.
A few of my relatives have it now. It’s really an awful disease…
When I watched Rachel talk about Susan, her love for her and urging people to resist the temptations of letting your guard down as it relates to Covid…I was so touched. I also felt fortified as I have been having these same talks with family members on why they cannot come from out of town and visit.
6 years ago I adopted my grandson…my SON..He and I both are immunity compromised. I made a promise to always protect him. My family members have actually yelled at me for not letting them visit but a will not waiver until it is safe.
Thanks Rachel for letting me feel for a bit that I have back up regarding my stronghold in my safety decisions!
Oh no Rachel, he is still INDIVIDUAL ONE. That states Trump tried to flee will depose him. I hope your love Susan is making it through her COVID recovery okay.
He can not be allowed to evade justice . The law and order president can not be above the law .
If trump is above the law then so am I .
I’m glad Susan is better. I think most people understand what Rachel Maddow went through. Her emotional appeal to people was moving and should have been taken to heart.
I just found out that one of my uncles in Detroit passed away due to COVID…
Trump and his acolytes now have our family’s blood on their hands. 😭
Usually they cut off the last part of Rachel, just after she she says “Now we have something great for you!” This time they cut off the start, which it seems was really important. When will MSNBC get it together and not cut Rachel off? She is the best they have, and the most popular. Why are they so sloppy?
Just say *no* to COVID-19: stay out of school kids.
I Am That Scared! After months of trying to get my adult son to wear a mask, he is sick and coughing. He tested this morning but won’t know for 3 days. Please say a prayer for him.
There is a silent epidemic growing within frontline healthcare. These people are only human after all. If they fall you fall.
In the coming years we will find hundreds of people who died alone, at home, and never had a test for covid.
That’s already happening… I monitor 911 radio traffic professionally and Ohio and Tennessee are my core markets. EMS—Picking up doas on 911 calls made for welfare check requests by family, friends , neighbors… it’s more horrifying than many realize and the other calls are being delayed by the volume. Additionally there are many people that are so large, it takes two crews to load them for transport…😂🦠🕳
I understand what she went through, my wife and daughter, son and I contracted the coronavirus, my wife and daughter are in the hospital and are family feared the worst, my wife is still on oxygen, daughter has multiple health problems now I still get winded and my son also gets winded. It’s not just a two week and over it’s longer then that
Now imagine all those people who don’t have their partners because of covid.
It is real … it kills … and Republicans just don’t care. Their 7 month run of serial disinformation around COVID was sociopathic and criminal.
*⚡”putin has discovered the defective gene that causes trump!” The cure will be available Jan 20th!*
I was so beyond touched when Rachel told her story that evening. I will never forget. The absolute truth that we literally go through when a loved one is sick. We are changed forever. We all are.
Rachel is a great human being.