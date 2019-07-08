Random act of kindness goes viral after mother who lost children in N.S. fire misses bus

July 8, 2019

 

After witnessing a woman and 2 children miss the bus, a bystander was shocked to find out who it was when she offered a ride.

1 Comment on "Random act of kindness goes viral after mother who lost children in N.S. fire misses bus"

  1. Light Post | July 8, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    How nice we need more people like her.

