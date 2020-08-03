“We’re talking about losing our own people, but the Republicans double down,” says Rep. Raskin on the GOP coronavirus response. “They’re just letting these people go. It’s like a policy of mass human sacrifice.” Aired on 7/31/2020.
Raskin: It's Like GOP Has 'A Policy Of Mass Human Sacrifice' On Coronavirus | All In | MSNBC
So , let me get this straight: A bankrupt billionaire who believes in a crazy doctor who believes in Demon sperm and Alien DNA , gave a failed photo company like Kodak a $765 million loan to make a life-saving Covid19 drug and tries to smear the name of a successful well respected scientist? You cant fix this much stupid ..
Chicken wing love affair with blue cheese You Forgot donnie Dump- he was the DEMON SPAWN OF VILE FREDDY! (Krueger)
@Pink Rose give it to Trump first
Jeanne 54 This is an excellent article! Thanks for linking it in. Haven’t completely read through it. Hoping it points out that often the enablers see that they can profit from the situation in the short term. Don’t think any of these are long-term thinkers.
And yet there remains an unbelievable number of people who STILL support him despite witnessing the ridiculous word salad that comes directly out of Trumps mouth. It’s almost cult like where Trump could murder their whole family in front of them (and somehow blame it on China and Obama) and they would still follow him.
Masha Spikego 👍💯💥💥💥
Science sounds so much better when it comes from a medical professional rather than Dr. Trump.
Trump sold us out to the Evangelicals, he will do anything they say to get the Court picks and the next Supreme Court pick (RBG death watch). Evangelicals believe in talking snakes but not science.
David Jimenez trump is trying to be a genius quack/witch doctor. 😛
Dave C great idea.
EVILgelicals days are numbered
Dr. Trump? You mean Captain Clorox?
Poor Dr Fauci, he just wants to do a good job and give good medical advice, not get caught up in politics.
@David Jimenez Jordan was. I cannot believe he was elected. The Republicans keep promoting him!
Dr Fauci is a close personal friend of Hillary, hardly a guy “outside of politics”…
@D King BS
@D King Who cares who he knows? That’s got nothing to do with his area of expertise nor he refusal to call BS when he sees it.
JJ Teacher right on! Respect Dr. Faucci for his brilliance and patience putting up with the crap he has to go through!!
I love this guy. He is so sharp.
My Congressman
Yes, glad he represents my state and I voted for him!
Truly this is The Age of Madness. The leader is a madman (imoo). And 30% of the country instantly does whatever the madman says, no matter how insane. Its a Death Cult.
Factsthat Hurtfeelings you don’t vote? You have no say in politics then. Stay out . You’re useless to us. You wear a mask because it’s a law? Is it an actual law? Really? You seem to lack common sense, decency and perception of reality.best of luck with your dangerously deranged ideologies.
D King So when trump blamed Obama for not having testing for COVID, did the media spin that or am I slow?
Whatever you say about tRump you should know he really knows a lot about 5G!
He should do!
He spends many hours every day SMELLING those 5 G-Strings he stole from Stormy!
@Tessmage Tessera when someone says their keeping it real , look for a bridge in the background, cause their a troll, and of course a russian wont be voting in america
Pure death cult.
the US can only defeat Covid by inventing a vaccine against stupidity
@Doug Richardson No its made of Batskin PLA propagandist how about yours ?
@Uriah Heep your 2 month old account speaks for itself. Fake as the propaganda. The real people of america know.
@David Merrick Lol , think so Leftist ? I think it the other way around as MANY Americans cant wait until The Democratic party will cease to exist after Nov 3rd Midterms you say ? You will be annihilated and you know it Leftist.. anyways , Good Luck !
@Uriah Heep how many more accounts you going to log into? You are what destroyed what it means to be a democrat
@Gabe Dudley YOU destroy what it means to be a human being, lightweight.
OMG, the Doctor must be so sick of politicians by now.
We all are.
Especially the dummkopf ones at least. I mean How can so many dummkopf belong to just one party?????
I wouldn’t blame him if he just quit and moved to France or something. He has been treated very unfairly by an ignorant and ungrateful public.
@Smoove J
France wouldn’t let an American in, not until trump pulls his finger out and does something clever like put Fauci in charge
James Harris That’s right. I forgot America is now the world’s leper colony.
”Everything Trump touches dies”.
@John Mcsorley Other people are stupid, but you can’t tell the difference between your and you’re? Got it–nice use of that art history degree.
@Kittykitty Katt EXACTLY! This is why we need to elect John Biden this Novebmer!!!!
@T The art of history do you mean English ? and yes I can. I thought maybe I should have done the you are lol but I couldn’t be bothered really and didn’t think it would be that much of a problem, it isn’t for me anyway. If that’s all you’ve got don’t bother.
@T you and s must rake in those “troll for sale” bucks, if not you have been gypped ….. so do they pay you by the word, or are you really this willfully ignorant, and unable to face reality ……
T 🙄👎
The viruses we need to cure are covid 19 and orange 45.
Jarad kuschner cancelled funds for Trump virus because he said it would only help the blue States – NY and California. What a swamp. And these do nothing Republicans still support him and will vote him in again. They are not for our country but only themselves. Vote them out! Please
Its quite sad to have a country with some of the brightest medical scientists answering questions like “Does disinfectant cure covid 19”.
@Colin Mahoney What do you think light is there dex? Its electromagnetic radiation.
@Delph Zouzou
but do you really know what IS in the vaccines? The ingredients? Whata are they?
@Ian McDonald Non, i don’t. Do you ?
@Delph Zouzou
No, I don’t but I want to know.
Although I did access one Australian (my turf) gov page that details things like formaldehyde, aluminium related items in vaccines, and some other things – but can’t seem to relocate it at the moment.
Some things to consider:
1. The Pharmaceutical industry if very very Big business. Billions $$
2. There is always an official line – “our products are safe”.
3. Transparency does not come easy to Big Business, including the Pharma giants.
4. Big Business has a very imbalanced leverage – influence, on government and its agencies – like FDA.
5. Pharmaceutical companies tell doctors that their products are “good and safe”; most doctors repeat this to their patients. Some doctors are more caring for their patients and give genuine advice, like side effects (as happened to us when we took our 6yr olf boy to the specialist to; he told us that there were about 30 side effects to the recommended treatment for the problem; although we got the prescription, we decided in the end not to subject our son to those S/effects; eventually the problem cleared all by itself)
6. Big Business is not always willing to debate the standards and the safety of their products; and in many cases opposing voices are stifled or silenced.
and in too many cases, years later, diligent searching by honest truth seekers uncovered cover ups and lies, etc.
7. Freedom of Speech??
In the West we still have some degree of freedom of speech, but that is gradually being whittled away on many fronts and no less so on this matter of vaccines, by pressure from Big Bus..
8. Vaccines going directly into the blood stream, bypassing the stomach where enzymes naturally break down ingredients the body does not recognize, and also bypassing the liver which is a God-made filter that helps reject unwanted, unnecessary or foreign material to the body.
9. Truth can stand up to investigation, examination. Where open examinations are ridiculed, maligned, or squashed, where threats and intimidations occur, one has to ask – Does “someone” have something to hide?
There is nothing wrong with honest questioning. Truth can stand it; Lies can’t.
This is one video (there are a few) that seeks to bring some balance to the issue of Pharma -medicines – vaccines.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnZ_o5cpwkHJuEYjPtM0j5A
Also: On Jan 15, 2020, the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons,… filedsuit against Adam Schiff for censoring debate on vaccines. There are a number of links on this story.
@Ian McDonald I’m ok with all of that, but there is still no disinfectant, or bleach.
There can be tons of other things though.
Republicans are very proud of their ignorance and corruption.
The Republican Party don’t either care about their own voters much let Democratic Party if people die/losses their home they can blame on someone else their seem to pick that up from Trump 45 blame these other guys I hope when people vote them out office in 2020 I hope that will be just fine with the results in 2021,
@evelyn hopklnson
Reagan put all blame on Democrats ,
George (New World Order)Bush blamed Democrats,
George (shoe dodger) Bush blamed
Democrats,
and this
Putin Fart of Agent Orange is blaming democrats for the curruption they commit.
If you are not part of the massive child trafficing rings being exposed, seperate yourself from the left.
@Gabe Dudley stop injecting Dr. Trump’s snake oil. It has done serious damage to your brain.
@norman sabel deflect it on trump as much as you wish. We all know its not about him. This has been going on long before. Are you protecting them? One of them? Or just programmed by means of thinkless self and ego? Is your mind really so simple you cant grasp whats happening? I doubt it. You are part of it
We need to vote. This virus is telling us to vote.
The virus ain’t telling you to do anything. People who are dead need nothing from you. They dead are better off than you are.
@Factsthat Hurtfeelings you brought up the dead. Calm down. Put your feelings aside for a moment. I speak for the living, ok troll.
@Factsthat Hurtfeelings feelings that hurt facts.
@William Walker I was talking to you and Thomas both. I was hoping she would see that part of the message. I know you never mentioned dead but she did. Lol. Once I die I could care less if somebody votes democrat. Just saying. The only thing you said wrong is about the virus telling you to vote. That was hilarious and that’s a fact.
@William Walker you do know painting that poor cat yellow is animal cruelty right. Just kidding that was a bad attempt at humor.
the GOP are the death panels they cried about during the debate over obama care.
Ikr, but that seems to be ok with them now
Raskin’s strong intellect and ability to articulate his thoughts are refreshing.
I love Raskin. I became a fan during the Trump impeachment hearings.
OH PLEASE…RASKIN IS A DEMOCRAT PUPPET AND A TRUMP DOWNER.
@Julie Hake The same could be said of most Republicans. I think that you are confusing intelligence with political affiliation. This is a common mistake. It is fair to disagree with political views, but enlightened Republicans and Democrats recognize impressive intellects such as that demonstrated by this Harvard graduate.
@Julie Hake I’m a Trump downer too, and becoming more so with every traitorous thing he does or says. So, Mr Raskin’s voice is welcome in my world.
One of my work mates lost 3 family members within weeks. She lost her brother, uncle and nephew. As she said, COVID-19 is not a hoax. It is very real.
I lost 2 uncles and a sister
@PROPHETESS VIRGINIA CONEY that’s crazy. Sorry
Yes, ive lost 2 that I know of one last week. It hurts a lot I grow angrier by the day… give her my condolences 🙏 😔
@PROPHETESS VIRGINIA CONEY so sorry…😭
Trump and his administration are ignoring the fact that EVERY number is a person who was loved and important to someone. So tragic.
I trust Dr Fauci, the man who has spent his entire life studying viruses. Not Donald Trump, the man who has been outsmarted by an umbrella twice.
@Mike B It’s the only peer-reviewed study in existence, yet to be refuted through any actual empirical scientific study. Learn the facts, they’re out there for anyone to research, no excuse for ignorance of actual science and data except for the incredible amount of junk political science and media to go around the globe millions of times a second..
Who knew being president of the US could be so hard?!? /s
@BrynPoo KCBesides anybody with a brain, you mean? Remember when trumpy said “Nobody knew health care was this complicated, nobody knew that!” Everybody, of course, knew that! He’s probably the only person in the entire world over the age of about 10 that didn’t know that health care was complicated!
😂😂😂
You don’t become an epidemiologist because you want to be famous or get Twitter followers,,
_”It’s not one deranged person anymore.”_
There you have it in a nutshell
Yeah, I think we’re in real trouble here. I think the GOP is about to go full Nazi on us and cancel our democracy. I’m starting to doubt that we’ll be able to peacefully vote our way out of this.
agreed…the left is America has become a deranged cult
@Jarry Sciligo Lmao…who are the ones rioting, looting, and committing arson in the streets again? Is that what you insane leftists consider peaceful democracy? You liberals are beyond indoctrinated…utterly degenerate hypocrites
@Charles Charlemagne
_”….the left is America…”_ ? Sorry, I don’t know what you mean. Now I know it wasn’t a typo meaning: “The left IN America”, since we all know that having a left wing view is anti-authoritarian and thus bows down to no cult leader. Such servile obsequiousness is the preserve of the rabid right, as “gloriously” exhibited in technicolour detail by the cowardly sychophants within the US Republican Party vis-à-vis their “Dear Leader”, Trump.
So can you please explain what you mean?
The GOP are actively killing people. That’s facts.
@Johnny one why are you people so obsessed with abortion? You’re pro-birth, not pro-life. It’s sick and neurotic.
@Johnny one I just really don’t get it at all. Are you perfectly fine with child sexual slavery, the powerful elite molesting and raping kids, foreign espionage, misinformation campaigns, the death penalty, homeless people dying in our streets, drug usage being criminalized,
socialism for the wealthy but suddenly not okay with abortion to the point that you fixate on it and let it completely distort your view of reality? I don’t mean to be upset, but this is not what Christ lived and taught. What is the point of this absolute obsession with abortions?
@Powder Stone Apparently you are upset. Why I have no clue,maybe your conscience? We’re responding to a comment claiming GOP is actively killing people. I responded to an obvious situation effectively killing people. Commenting is not an obsession. I don’t understand how you bringing up a multitude of other topics is even relevant. It appears you have a lot to work out with your own understanding and stance.
Yes, that is what the virus does. Most of the rest of the globe shut down and got Covid-19 under control. The US did not and here you are….. Get well ok?
…regardless, right wingers pro- birth platform is lacking the same long game plan that the Republican held Senate and executive branch are in their approach to COVID-19.
“It’s not one deranged person anymore, it’s the whole Republican Party.” Well I’m glad someone’s finally saying that out loud.
If I were American – as I’m not – I’d be tempted to send every Republican congressman a little make-up mirror.. They should be taking a long slow look at themselves.
Wake up and educate to the facts everyone! Covid19 has a virulence of 0.4% normal flu 0.2% (CDC own data) https://www.wcnc.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/data-cdc-estimates-covid-19-mortality-rate/275-fc43f37f-6764-45e3-b615-123459f0082b ( Due to mass testing the death rate (%) has gone down significantly since the release of this article. Actual (RO) 0.3- 0.2% , very close to par with seasonal flu and nothing more!)
Nicky Denning Even if Biden wins, the orange maggot will be in office until January 20!?!?! And MAD 😡 Just imagine what could happen …
Elizabeth Larsen Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities. (Voltaire) It’s done one tiny step at a time. Enough Americans are too smug, overconfident, and too busy enjoying themselves to notice.
@BrynPoo KC only the brainwashed among us the 45s if they steal the election watch out world.
Trump Is trying to send everybody else’s kids back to school, and his son can’t go back until Oct. If his can’t go back, ours should not go back.