“We’re talking about losing our own people, but the Republicans double down,” says Rep. Raskin on the GOP coronavirus response. “They’re just letting these people go. It’s like a policy of mass human sacrifice.” Aired on 7/31/2020.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Raskin: It's Like GOP Has 'A Policy Of Mass Human Sacrifice' On Coronavirus | All In | MSNBC