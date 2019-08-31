Rep. David Cicilline, member of the House Judiciary Committee, talks about the timeline for when the committee might make a recommendation to begin impeachment proceedings, and the challenge of investigating impeachable offenses given the rate at which Donald Trump keeps committing new ones.

Rate Of Trump Offenses Outpaces House Impeachment Investigation | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC