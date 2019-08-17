The Day That Was: President Trump has been banking on a strong economy to help him win a second term. And now, in public and in private, the president is reportedly shaken by the prospect of an economic downturn.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Rattled? President Trump Reacts To Worrisome Economic News | MSNBC
Nothing new here. Feel the Bern!
Not going to happen……Biden/Harris 2020
Trump worried because the economy all he has
Everything CRIMIINAL TRUMP said WERE ALL LIES!!!! THESE DEPLORABLES BASE CAN KEEP THEIR CRIMINAL WHITE NATIONALIST LEADER!!!!! IF THEY WANT TO KEEP HIM LEAVE AND MOVE TO LAND THAT WOULD MAKE HIM KING AND SEE HOW HE WOULD STILL CARE AND PROTECT YOU ALL!!!!!
MSNBCCCP once again pretending to know what and how President Trump thinks.
MSNBCCCP…give it up…you are FOOLS.
The orange POS…
And his MAGA CULT of INBREDS
Are a thing of the past.
YOU will lose 2020 racist filth…