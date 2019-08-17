Rattled? Unraveling? President Trump reacts to economic news – Day That Was | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Rattled? Unraveling? President Trump reacts to economic news - Day That Was | MSNBC 1

August 17, 2019

 

President Trump has been banking on a strong economy to help him win a second term. And now, in public and in private, the president is reportedly shaken by the prospect of an economic downturn.

81 Comments on "Rattled? Unraveling? President Trump reacts to economic news – Day That Was | MSNBC"

  1. Jason Robertson | August 17, 2019 at 10:09 AM | Reply

    Dump Trump 2020! He is killing Farmers and destroying investment accounts!

    • Dicky Jones | August 17, 2019 at 11:53 AM | Reply

      Farmers are getting subsidies paid by China so they okay.

    • Advocate Rucker | August 17, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

      @Dave Schultz Reagan was the beginning of a screwed up US. Because of Reagan the airline industry has never been the same (deregulation); mental institutions were shut down ergo the mentally ill now walking the streets like zombies across the country; and the issue of health care has been placed on a table from then until now.

    • Advocate Rucker | August 17, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

      @Dave Schultz 16 months us enough time to destroy a lot of people.

    • Advocate Rucker | August 17, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

      @Joyce Morison and that was the worst move they could have made.

    • Tom Long | August 17, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

      Yay! Let’s get another Democrat in there who will let China continue to bend us over on Trade!

  2. Flavius Stilicho | August 17, 2019 at 10:10 AM | Reply

    _Vote ALL republicans out of ALL federal and state political offices mercilessly and without remorse._ 2020!

    • thiskidkatits | August 17, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

      Ya who needs freedom anyways. If much rather give the money i make to government instead of providing a happy life for my family. I used to vote dem but the current ones are unhinged. They have completely exposed themselves. If you care about the safety of your family and your freedom, you vote republican these days.

    • Joel Mittelstaedt | August 17, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      Wow. Pretty hateful. What have Republicans done to you? You’re intolerant of more than half the country

    • Joel Mittelstaedt | August 17, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      @Kolin Mademe lol. So off base

  3. Warren Holly | August 17, 2019 at 10:11 AM | Reply

    TRUMP KNOWS THE END IS NEAR HIS PEOPLE DONT KNOW BUT HE REALIZES THE SHOW IS OVER!!!

    • William Stewart | August 17, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

      tt…(1.) Because they have been happening IMMEDIATELY upon his election and they did not happen in the previous 8 years. Lowest black unemployment EVER, lowest Hispanic unemployment EVER, highest consumer confidence EVER, highest small business confidence EVER, lowest female unemployment in 17 years, highest home values in 3 decades, creation of 5.3 MILLION jobs (and counting), GDP over 3% in consecutive quarters, soaring stock market, soaring 401(k) values, soaring retirement account values, tax cuts that lead to the repatriation of over two hundred BILLION…with a B…dollars that obammy chased overseas, tax cuts that lead to Apple pledging to invest three hundred and fifty BILLION…with a B…dollars into the US economy, tax cuts that lead to Apple creating 20,000 new jobs in the US, tax cuts that lead to Chrysler relocating back to the US, tax cuts that lead to over 200 companies sharing the wealth with raises/bonuses/expanding benefits/expansions (remember Pelosi et al saying that would never happen?), More people participating in the work force than EVER before, Wages rising…FINALLY, Yep, folks, TRUMP musta found that “magic wand”!!!!!! (2.) Because wages are rising, the market is soaring, job opportunities are increasing, and GDP is at Magic Wand levels.

    • William Stewart | August 17, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

      This hasn’t been answered, so I’ll ask again…roma…Cite the criteria that you believe allows you to make your comment about the economy. Cite jobs numbers, manufacturing numbers, wage growth, GDP growth…anything. You’ve made a big girl accusation, now be a big girl and substantiate it.

    • ashli prescott | August 17, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

      You must be fun at parties

    • William Stewart | August 17, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      Lowest black unemployment EVER, lowest Hispanic unemployment EVER, highest consumer confidence EVER, highest small business confidence EVER, lowest female unemployment in 17 years, highest home values in 3 decades, creation of 5.3 MILLION jobs (and counting), GDP over 3% in consecutive quarters, soaring stock market, soaring 401(k) values, soaring retirement account values, tax cuts that lead to the repatriation of over two hundred BILLION…with a B…dollars that obammy chased overseas, tax cuts that lead to Apple pledging to invest three hundred and fifty BILLION…with a B…dollars into the US economy, tax cuts that lead to Apple creating 20,000 new jobs in the US, tax cuts that lead to Chrysler relocating back to the US, tax cuts that lead to over 200 companies sharing the wealth with raises/bonuses/expanding benefits/expansions (remember Pelosi et al saying that would never happen?), More people participating in the work force than EVER before, Wages rising…FINALLY, Yep, folks, TRUMP musta found that “magic wand”!!!!!!

    • Andrew Gocken | August 17, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

      @Jay Lee oh well thank you Mr. Authority on the subject. How long did it take to interview everyone. Just wondering.

  4. NATIVE LATINOS Fook TRUMP | August 17, 2019 at 10:12 AM | Reply

    🍔I’m like a smart person I know the biggest words believe me I’m a very stable genius and they still voted for that nut bag

  5. Mission Blonde | August 17, 2019 at 10:14 AM | Reply

    He sounds like a broken record. But most of all he’s out for himself 😏

  6. Rhimera lemuse | August 17, 2019 at 10:15 AM | Reply

    “You’ve gotta vote for me!”, #HelltotheNo we do NOT

  7. human beings | August 17, 2019 at 10:17 AM | Reply

    Hopefully, he will not be re-erected. Just let the world rest for a while.

  8. Gh Gh | August 17, 2019 at 10:17 AM | Reply

    Bro look up Trump’s 4th of July Speech. He said there were airports in the Revolutionary War😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

  9. Ronald Holt | August 17, 2019 at 10:18 AM | Reply

    I think it’s the economy and the southern district of New York that’s got him rattled, the threat of prison hanging over his head has to do something.

    • Logical Conservative | August 17, 2019 at 11:55 AM | Reply

      2017 – the senate committee will get him!
      2018 – okay the senate found nothing, but Mueller will get him!
      2019 – Okay, so Mueller found nothing, but how about New york?
      (takes a nervous gulp of soy milk)

    • Dicky Jones | August 17, 2019 at 11:57 AM | Reply

      Sure dummy and you still waiting for impeachment too… LOL !!!

    • Tom Long | August 17, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

      @Shirley Brown That’s the problem with Leftists who only watch Leftist news. They hid the part where Mueller found nothing, and the only thing we managed to uncover was that Democrats tried to rig the 2016 election, and the biggest scandal was the DNC colluding with Russia, the state department and the FBI.

    • Jonathan Villalobos | August 17, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

      @Janet Masiello Tough question, there’s so many!! The SDNY will be waiting for your Orange god come 2020!

  10. Troy Stevens | August 17, 2019 at 10:19 AM | Reply

    News Flash: Reality TV stars look as good or as bad as the producers decide. He was never a good businessman.

    • Terri Jones | August 17, 2019 at 11:49 AM | Reply

      Shh we weren’t supposed to notice that.

    • Advocate Rucker | August 17, 2019 at 11:49 AM | Reply

      @trashcanman71 buy taking advantage of others, not paying for the services that he swindled out of other businessmen, creating fake universities, and the list goes on & on.

    • D Me | August 17, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

      “Star?”. Your satire needs some reality. Donnie Dickhead wasn’t a star. He barely remembered what was going on.

    • swagswagify | August 17, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      @thebillis1 well obviously not as dumb as you. Tax records aren’t the only way finding out a person’s net worth. I used Bill Gates as an example to show that he is a billionaire but you haven’t seen his tax records. Seriously thought you were smart enough to understand that.

      Also notice how I didn’t insult you while writing that original comment.

  11. G P | August 17, 2019 at 10:32 AM | Reply

    As lifelong republican and retired Naval Officer, I will vote of anyone who runs against Trump. He is a draft dodging narcissist and has brought shame and discredit to our nation!

  12. Michelle Tapia | August 17, 2019 at 10:32 AM | Reply

    He is a professional Bankruptcy mogul. Thats what they teach at Trump university!

    • Janet Masiello | August 17, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

      @Annnora C
      You actually just said- Trump is for his adversaries and not his own people. THIS is how I know that you’re a brainwashed mental case.
      And you’re too stupid to know that the division isn’t coming from Trump who’s called for nothing but Unity,
      it’s coming from the mainstream media who is brainwashing you !!!

    • Janet Masiello | August 17, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

      @CynAnne1
      The Chicago Tribune…
      that’s what’s really sad

    • Janet Masiello | August 17, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

      Trump owns around 500 businesses and Forbes has him at 3.2 billion dollars.
      And although there are around 3,000 US companies in Russia,
      none of them are Trump’s.
      👍🇺🇸

    • DDKaraokeOutlaw | August 17, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      @Janet Masiello What’s sad about the Chicago Tribune? It’s a right-center bias publication.

    • Caller ID | August 17, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      @Janet Masiello Trump is a con man.

  13. Red Roy | August 17, 2019 at 10:38 AM | Reply

    Omarossa calling trump “Sharp, intelligent, articulate.”…He never was. I question anyone’s intelligence who would describe trump, in that way, at any point of his life.

  14. Bytor 1001 | August 17, 2019 at 10:38 AM | Reply

    Trumpy the rattled clown is showing his true inner self more and more. He thinks he saved Christmas. Flush this delusional clown in 2020.

    🚽🍊💩🤡

  15. Long Quang | August 17, 2019 at 10:40 AM | Reply

    Too much hair dye might of effected his brain lol. Also maybe dementia

  16. Deborah Romilly | August 17, 2019 at 10:40 AM | Reply

    Trump is a malignant sociopathic narcissist. He is stark raving mad, look into his eyes.

  17. Harry Steele | August 17, 2019 at 10:42 AM | Reply

    😂Donald John Trump could commit an unforgettable historical event by being incarcerated after office. 🤣
    👀It’s why I like to watch.

  18. ramos1258 | August 17, 2019 at 10:52 AM | Reply

    Most corrupt crook RepubliKKK’con trump administration in history. Vote them out.

  19. J Padilla | August 17, 2019 at 10:57 AM | Reply

    “Wounded like a dangerous animal” so true, vote blue 2020!

  20. RC | August 17, 2019 at 11:15 AM | Reply

    George Conway was right. Donald would have been fired from any other job long ago.

    • andrew chambers | August 17, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      Well he is,nt even being paid ffs he does,nt need the money maybe you like race baiting democrats but i don,t

