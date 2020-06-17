Rayshard Brooks: Charges filed against police | USA TODAY

TOPICS:
Rayshard Brooks: Charges filed against police | USA TODAY 1

June 17, 2020

 

Police errors in Rayshard Brooks shooting lead to felony murder charges.
RELATED:

Ex-Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the killing of Rayshard Brooks.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#RayshardBrooks #Police #GeorgeFloyd

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

102 Comments on "Rayshard Brooks: Charges filed against police | USA TODAY"

  1. gojitmal1978 | June 17, 2020 at 5:34 PM | Reply

    When he punched the officer in the face is peaceful? Lol this guy’s drunk too.

    City of Atlanta also said if a criminal fires a weapon at you, unless you are dead, you can’t fire back.

    • RLT | June 17, 2020 at 9:15 PM | Reply

      @john abbot The cops were never aggressive with him until AFTER Brooks punched an officer and threw the other to the ground, grabbed his taser and attempted to fire it at the officer as he eluded arrest.

    • RLT | June 17, 2020 at 9:18 PM | Reply

      @Juan Garcia NO.. he “fell asleep” with the car running sitting in the drive thru. Wendy’s called 911 because he wouldn’t respond when they tried to get him to move out of the drive thru. When the cop got there, he woke him and told him to pull into a parking space.

    • Hulkitout | June 17, 2020 at 9:22 PM | Reply

      @Aaron R you are blind to everything. We dont know what could have happened because george floyd complied and had a knee on his neck so again it goes back on the police. You saying racism doesnt exist shows you are part of the problem and not the solution but at the same time you have already said multiple times you rather lookout for yourself so i doubt you would have any sense of others pain to begin with

    • john abbot | June 17, 2020 at 9:27 PM | Reply

      @RLT after I’ve seen more footage of the situation, deadly force , I’m not convinced. There’s got to be other ways to subdue someone that resisting. I hate seeing these guy/ people getting killed. It’s been happening to often. That tells me another way has got to happen. Use one of them things on a chain you toss at the guys legs, and it wraps around his legs, and trips him up, and now he’s half way tied up.👍

    • Aaron R | June 17, 2020 at 9:27 PM | Reply

      @Hulkitout I never said racism didn’t exist. I wasn’t talking about George Floyd at all, either. Otherwise, think what you want about me. I know who I am, and you are free to feel however you want about me. When you stop responding with your pithy, weak, virtue signalling nonsense, I will never think of you again.

  2. Empire State | June 17, 2020 at 5:35 PM | Reply

    He’s likely going to be found “not guilty”. This case would be a waste of time and money.

  3. Rigamortez | June 17, 2020 at 5:39 PM | Reply

    So when White cops use a taser on Black college students in Atlanta its considered a deadly weapon. But when a drunk, aggressive Black man shoots a taser at white cops its not a deadly weapon???

  4. Ryan Wallick | June 17, 2020 at 5:40 PM | Reply

    When cops in this county used a taser on some people earlier this year this exact DA said a taser is a lethal weapon. Now it isn’t???

  5. Waffel Reitter | June 17, 2020 at 5:44 PM | Reply

    Absoloute Bull this was not a case even remotly similar to George Floyd.

  6. Jack White | June 17, 2020 at 5:44 PM | Reply

    Playing politics with this mans life. Disgusting.

    • John J | June 17, 2020 at 7:53 PM | Reply

      Speedy trial!

    • barack the composer | June 17, 2020 at 8:03 PM | Reply

      Wayne House

      Thank you for sharing brother. And even though we disagree on that, I want to thank you and complement you for being civil, and not calling me BOY.

      That type of communication from other members of your tribe is creating a lot of riot level anger throughout this nation.

      Again thank you for having a civil disagreement I really appreciate that.

    • Raymond Brown | June 17, 2020 at 11:07 PM | Reply

      @Adam Schaeffer THE TASER HAD BEEN USED TWICE BY THE COP AND THEREFORE THE COP KNEW IT POSED NO DANGER TO HIM OR HIS PARTNER.

    • Raymond Brown | June 17, 2020 at 11:07 PM | Reply

      @Naomi Pennington SHOOTING A NON-LETHAL TASER THAT HAD BEEN USED TWICE ON HIM.

    • Raymond Brown | June 17, 2020 at 11:09 PM | Reply

      @Thundarr the Barbarian YOU EXCUSE IS SO FLIMSY THAT IT REVEALS YOUR APPROVAL OF BLACK DEATH BY WHITE COP MURDER.

  7. orlando calderon | June 17, 2020 at 5:44 PM | Reply

    All Paul Howard is trying to do is to get re-elected. Stupid politicians

  8. GET TO 30,000 SUBSCRIBERS WITH NO VIDEOS | June 17, 2020 at 5:47 PM | Reply

    wow. this is what leads us to moving away from actually police brutality accusations….

    • The drunken owl HOOT | June 17, 2020 at 6:32 PM | Reply

      @Christopher Diaz, PhD you act like each aren’t they own individual person. What that guy took a lot of restraint I’ll get him that much. What happened to George was bullshit. Not so much this guy. Now could they shot somewhere else potentially risking others. You could argue that.

    • Super Kami Guru | June 17, 2020 at 6:41 PM | Reply

      @The drunken owl HOOT Police are trained to shoot center mass because shooing in the arm or leg, while also extremely dangerous due to the presence of major arteries, is difficult if the person is standing still, much less if they’re moving around. An officer is responsible for every bullet that leaves his weapon, so if he tries to shoot someone in the leg, misses, and hits a bystander then thats on the cop. So no, he couldn’t have just shot him elsewhere, its not even close to that simple.

    • C. G. | June 17, 2020 at 8:45 PM | Reply

      Two steps forward, one step back

  9. kevin nazario | June 17, 2020 at 5:49 PM | Reply

    He didnt say if they have a weapon. That changes the DA story. Word play at its finest.

  10. Kurt | June 17, 2020 at 5:53 PM | Reply

    Notice the guy in the background with a mask not over his nose😂

  11. James Thomas Jr | June 17, 2020 at 5:58 PM | Reply

    Charges filed for what, that dude fought with Officers and fired on them.

    • Phat Robs | June 17, 2020 at 6:19 PM | Reply

      @Michelle The moment he turns around they have all legal rights… stfu

    • Phat Robs | June 17, 2020 at 6:20 PM | Reply

      @DABIGDAWG001 Are you DUmb? The do tell him he is under arrest…

    • DABIGDAWG001 | June 17, 2020 at 6:26 PM | Reply

      @Phat Robs Sixth Amendment says you have to tell the accused WHY they’re under arrest. If you are having a cordial conversation with an officer for a half hour, and then another officer barges in and says you’re under arrest and doesn’t even tell you why, how would you feel?

    • Super Kami Guru | June 17, 2020 at 6:33 PM | Reply

      @Michelle Use of Force law states that a fleeing suspect can be fired on if an officer can reasonably suspect they are a danger to police or the public, given that he was firing a weapon at the officers when he was shot, its a legal shoot

    • DABIGDAWG001 | June 17, 2020 at 6:49 PM | Reply

      @Angel Sandoval if that’s the case then why didn’t they arrest on the spot? Why wait 40+ minutes? Because one officer tried to de-escalate the situation, and Rayshard established a rapport with that officer. The other one was a cowboy who unnecessarily turned the encounter from a 3 to a 10. It’s more than what you CAN do. It’s what you SHOULD do and HOW you should do it.

  12. Ben Johnson | June 17, 2020 at 6:00 PM | Reply

    He literally told the man he’s under arrest. This is getting out of hand man 🤦‍♂️

    • Kelikaku Coutin | June 17, 2020 at 7:10 PM | Reply

      @Jamal Clark Good call. I agree the officers were not prudent, and my opinion is they showed a lack of good training. With properly trained officers, this shooting may never have happened. בס״ד

    • David Nealy | June 17, 2020 at 7:10 PM | Reply

      If they can get a jury that is not super biased then I think the murder wrap can be beat. But that 3 round he put into into the car in the drive thru that had people in it is going to be hard to defend. I did armor car work and the management flat out told us that if you fired your weapon and hit by standers not involved in your self defense that it was on you and not to expect backing from the company. Yes it sucks but that is part of the job to understand the environment in which you are discharging your weapon.

    • Rut | June 17, 2020 at 7:31 PM | Reply

      David Nealy I agree

    • The Joker | June 17, 2020 at 7:53 PM | Reply

      Turn off the tv

  13. johnnybgoode1950 | June 17, 2020 at 6:03 PM | Reply

    This DA’s re-election effort is in hot water. If he hadn’t filed charges his career would have been toast.

    • Tom C. | June 17, 2020 at 6:49 PM | Reply

      yup. He also has some civil lawsuits pending as well as being under investigation by the GBI.

    • Doing It The Grayson Way | June 17, 2020 at 6:52 PM | Reply

      To hell with his career. He’s more worried about his job then doing what is right.

    • possumverde | June 17, 2020 at 6:52 PM | Reply

      Indeed. He has skillfully avoided his career being toast…by making it burnt toast instead…

    • johnnybgoode1950 | June 17, 2020 at 7:03 PM | Reply

      @Doing It The Grayson Way That’s exactly my point.

    • Keith Mcmorrow | June 17, 2020 at 7:35 PM | Reply

      Its over either way !! These are the very people who are at fault these cities are so horrible anyway !!
      They all run by democrats and minorities yet msm and left want to blame Trump,cops and white people !! This is not about black lives or slavery !! Election time bullshit again .come November the Democrats will drop blacks like hot potato !!

  14. trammie trap gorilla | June 17, 2020 at 6:04 PM | Reply

    “Calm and cordial” yeah as he’s throwing punches at officers and shoots one of them with a taser to attempt to incapacitate him when he was carrying a loaded weapon owned by the state. If he took that gun away from the officer and show the other officer trust me I’m sure we’d hear nothing from any of these people.

    • trammie trap gorilla | June 17, 2020 at 6:58 PM | Reply

      Richard BENJAMIN Akers kinda stupid

    • trammie trap gorilla | June 17, 2020 at 7:01 PM | Reply

      Eric Vasquez tasers are lethal weapons in the state of Georgia. Lol. Every hear of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer?

    • 안 두선 | June 17, 2020 at 7:37 PM | Reply

      Except he had no weapon, they told a drunk guy to get in his car and drive it and after shooting him in the back started kicking him. I could ask why the cop behind him didn’t taser him? He was right there?

    • trammie trap gorilla | June 17, 2020 at 9:04 PM | Reply

      안 두선 “he has no weapon” *shoots officer with tazer* just stop

  15. Joshua Hagen | June 17, 2020 at 6:05 PM | Reply

    This is nonsensical. You won’t have to defund the police when they all quit.

  16. bob smith | June 17, 2020 at 6:06 PM | Reply

    Has he seen the video? There’s nothing “calm, cordial, and cooperative” about fighting two cops only to take a taser and aim it at one of them.
    This is just gaslighting at this point.

    • D34TH-TR4P | June 17, 2020 at 7:05 PM | Reply

      TruVlogTv life threatening or not a weapon is still a weapon, and this “terrorism” was against a drunk dude driving, resisting arrest, then proceeding to try using a taser on an officer, get off the high horse

    • James Thomas | June 17, 2020 at 7:09 PM | Reply

      @Dougie I think the point is they didn’t follow procedure so in the end, yes the arrest was unlawful and hence the execution of lethal force then becomes unlawful. Its like the aubrey thing, if they wouldn’t have chased and corned him…. Truth is there are laws, and folks, everyone needs to be held accountable to them… Dude shot a man, while unlawfully attempting to detain him, the man fought for his life, then attempted to flee… When he was murdered. This is why we need to have better people as police, and pay them accordingly. This kind of nonsense right here.

    • Dougie | June 17, 2020 at 7:47 PM | Reply

      James Thomas “unlawful” is not defined by HOW you arrest someone, only if the arrest is warranted or not. Clearly it was, and thus it is lawful. Just like a citizens arrest.

    • Dougie | June 17, 2020 at 7:49 PM | Reply

      James Thomas and they don’t have to read you your Miranda rights unless they want to question you. He clearly stated that Rayshard had been drinking and driving and was now under arrest. It’s pretty clear why he is being arrested and rightfully so because he did in fact commit a very serious crime and could have killed many people with his reckless behavior.

    • Van Cozzin | June 17, 2020 at 8:48 PM | Reply

      Dougie he was drunk sleeping 😴

  17. H H | June 17, 2020 at 6:09 PM | Reply

    Isnt this the same fool that said Tasers are Lethal in the state of Georgia on June 2nd?

  18. ⸻⸻⸻⸻⸻⸻⸻⸻⸻⸻⸻⸻⸻⸻⸻⸻⸻⸻⸻⸻⸻⸻⸻⸻⸻⸻⸻⸻⸻⸻⸻⸻⸻⸻⸻⸻⸻⸻⸻⸻⸻⸻⸻⸻⸻⸻⸻ | June 17, 2020 at 6:27 PM | Reply

    (COPY AND PASTE) USA today is taking down any comments that are criticizing them. #FREESPEECH

  19. Bru Brubaker | June 17, 2020 at 6:31 PM | Reply

    D.A. Howard two weeks ago: “Tasers are deadly weapons.”
    D.A. Howard today: “Officer Rolfe’s life was not in danger. A taser is not a deadly weapon.”
    🤔

  20. Factz | June 17, 2020 at 6:32 PM | Reply

    On every channel the dislikes for this are overwhelming

    • thecahn | June 17, 2020 at 8:13 PM | Reply

      A Girl Has No Name — I’m brown and I agree with them. Because after the whites are gone, they’ll turn on the Hispanics and the Indians and Asians. Like they’re doing in New Mexico and NYC.

    • BuckShot | June 17, 2020 at 8:15 PM | Reply

      @A Girl Has No Name and that was actually a racist comment.. congratulations

    • Empty Head | June 17, 2020 at 8:15 PM | Reply

      Yep 😂

    • bill gates | June 17, 2020 at 8:28 PM | Reply

      @A Girl Has No Name #Trump2020 God Bless America.

    • william carter | June 17, 2020 at 8:33 PM | Reply

      Because all these bigots snowflakes ❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️knob job each other for comfort as if that ‘ll have affect on the out come of the trial … U know the same cowards blah blah blah about law an order ….

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.