Rayshard Brooks talked about the criminal justice system months before his death | USA TODAY

Rayshard Brooks talked about struggles with criminal justice system.
Months before his death, Rayshard Brooks talked about his struggles with the criminal justice system and life outside of it.
RIP Rayshard Brooks🙏🏽🥺
Jessica Ibe We will really miss this child abuser and drunk driver. He was a great man!🤣
Did he comment on drunk driving and resisting arrest. Or about beating up 2 cops and stealing a taser. Or running away while turning and firing on the cop. We should not be using this case an an example. Floyd was innocent and brutalized. So was Gardner. This is not how you conduct yourself. Any lost life is sad but can be justified when facts are presented.
@Jordan Wolfe None of the facts or circumstances present in the Brooks case justify the use of deadly force. That is the common thread and the point you seem to miss.
@Deborah Hennessey Just for clarification, you’re are saying you want a man who is so brazenly violent that he beat the tar out of two cops, stole their taser, and USED that taser against the officer to be freely roaming your neighbourhood? I just want to know, because that’s what it sounds like you’re saying to me. Food for thought: Maybe if he hadn’t stolen the officers’ taser in the first place, the officer would have had it to tase him instead of having to pull his gun and shoot him. Whether the cops were right or wrong in their follow up actions is a whole other topic. I can see why people are upset about that, although there is an emotional element that we as citizens don’t understand when you’re being assaulted and shot at by someone.
@Greg6682 What exactly is it that you’re suggesting?? An unarmed individual that steals a taser– a non-lethal weapon– whether it had been used on the cops or not– deserves to be shot and killed (to prevent him from freely roaming neighborhoods)? Even if Brooks had never stolen the taser and the officers merely attempted and failed to taser him as he was fleeing, that still would not broaden their latitude to use deadly force to apprehend him.
@jusTOOfresh just curious, would you have had a problem if the police shot him when he was wrestling with them? Wrestling with two armed officers is essentially suicide-by-cop, their only mistake was not shooting him sooner and waiting until he was running away
What world do you live in? Floyd was another Violent Felon.
He must’ve been trippin on some bad stuff to act that violent to our fellow public servants.
RIP 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾
why if he had a family three children he was drunk sleeping in the car and resisting arrest stealing the police pistol this guy was a potential criminal
Por esta vez Yo estoy a favor del policía.
Yo Tambien!
*taser* not pistol
Drugs and alcohol are not as much fun as they are cracked up to be
Interesting 🤔
Should I say it?
The news media continues to spread their agenda.
Looks like a thug to me
Racist much?
Frank Smith OH STFU !! Man !!! Did you see him punch and try to taser the cop!!?
Ok that makes a little more sense to me now.For why he would resist and fight them then, run for a DUI because, he had priors.And he was probably going to be sent away for a long time. Wow Not worth dying for though. Just saying.
We All Criminals. So That Means We Just Can Be Kill. Just Because!!!
Sexy Scorpio Wow…you just murdered the English language. 😢
After death
Why are we acting like he’s the good guy here?
What did he do bad? Get drunk? Visit his mom’s grave same day. Your evil
@Sunflower Buddha He stole the cops tazer and tried shooting them with it, and when he aimed and tried firing it at them (the tazer had already been shot twice so it didn’t work), the police officer pulled his gun out and shot him. It’s not a decision you get to slowly think through, it’s a fight or flight situation. After they shot him they did CPR to try and keep him alive while the ambulance was arriving.
R I.P. God loves you🙏♥🙏
Joanne P He does now…
@24james I’m sorry, what does that mean?
How often do you rest the dislikes?
What if that “mentor” he talks about came to his car to help and not the police? I think we all can agree that the cops could have handle it better. Obviously they were not the ‘mentors’ he needed. He had no deadly weapon and was shot in the back while running away. Was it really necessary? Watching this video of him talking about how he wants to be treated as a human and not as an animal and knowing what happened to him is heartbreaking.
“I’m happily married” ?? Really, I wonder if his wife is? Seeing as how good ‘ol Rayshard beat her and the kids, was violating Parole, at a strip club drunk and was at Wendy’s getting food for his GIRLFRIEND!
That’s tuff , R.I.P
@DVA #Rayshard Brooks sounds like all ARM SERVICE members who come back to society and society has nothing to offer them. Exactly how ALL veterans feel about the GOVERNMENT.
How many African American young man feels and relates to him??? STOP POLICE BRUTALITY AND RACISM TODAY!