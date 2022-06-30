Recent Post
47 comments
I don’t see nothing wrong with a 30 year prison sentence.
@Heyward Jeblowme my dude, race has nothing to do with this. He victimized vulnerable woman and children. Come on. Its wrong that you even consider him a king. A real king doesn’t take advantage of people. the fact that you put race into this says you aren’t seeing things objectively.
@Tiff’sTravels2012 I’m Canadian and I get the reference. His nationality had nothing to do with it. He just did not get it.
@Sohaib Khan I do it’s not long enough
When Black people see injustices like this 30 year sentence it will back fire just like they put Martin Luther King and Nelson Mandela in jail. Now he will be seen as a Martyr.
I believe I can fly, Try to fly out of this one Kelly.
“I believe I can fly” all by myself and not R. Kelly because he is a disgraceful singer. Justice is served for the victims.
R Kelly did nothing wrong
@Women’s Rights was a Mistake Ok, G. Maxwell.
@Women’s Rights was a Mistake Except for kidnapping and raping children. It’s even in his music.
“It seems like you’re ready”,
“Oh, oh, your body is my playground”, “Don’t be scared, I’m not gonna hurt you”,
“I could have sworn you were ready”
And that’s just from one song.
No amount of belief can make him fly out of this mess.
Bahaha nice
🤣🤣🤣
The B in Be real.
Wow, 30 years. Such a serious case. I bet being a celebrity made it a hundred times harder to prosecute. Will there be an investigation with recommendations to prevent this sort of abuse from the rich and powerful in the future? No, of course there won’t.
Wow!!! I truly thought he was going to get away with ALL of it !!! Happy for all who finally got their justice!!!! His poor kids are victims just as much so is his ex wife mother of his kids victims along with every family that was hurt as well.
@Sabrina TERRY exactly!
Why ? It’s 2022. Would of been a true statement in the early 2000s
Maybe he can finally settle down now and learn to read and write.
He’s going to have a few new lovers soon so he’ll be just fine
@Jonathan Belanger are you referring to prison rape by ‘lovers’?
R Kelley did wrong. And I’m happy the victims got justice. I’m sorry he himself was abused as a young man but he has to do the time.. Great music or not. You can’t excuse the actions because he is talented musically..As fans you don’t know these artist personally.
When has the criminal justice system cared about black women getting justice…lol 🤣
This was about the continued excessive sentencing of black people, going all the way back to Tupac and Mike Tyson.
@D best muh racisms
Good to know you’re not smart enough to think critically but disturbing you’re vote means as much as mine.
“I’ve met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach, and I guess they lived in Palm Beach. But I wish her well.”
You’re proud of the disease not the cure
He’ll have lots of time to practice the blues in prison.
FINALLY!!! I remember everyone from night talk show hosts to news anchors talking about this back in the early 00’s. This is a topic that had been brought up through popular media for several generations. I’m glad he isn’t getting off with a light sentence just because he’s famous for making music for Batman and Bugs Bunny. Celebrities should be held accountable, just like everyone else. No amount of wealth should change that. The guy did some truly evil things, and I’m glad justice is being served. Even if he was a victim himself, his actions were inexcusable.
Edit: I guess I should add that I wish he got more time, but I will not argue with 30 years.
He is responsible for his actions.
you’re also a sinner and sin is evil. stop judging.amd keep quiet.
Finally you been exposed
That sure took along time to bring him to justice. This was in the air since he began his career. As for molestation. I am sorry that happened to him. My own family did that to me as well but I did not turn to victimizing others.
You had all the money in the world to seek therapy and break the cycle with yourself. I am free while you are caged.
Indeed. Personally responsibly needs to be taken.
When you go from “Trapped in the closet” to “Trapped in the cell” lol
Yikes,that’s practically life( if he has to do all of that time)…smh
We forgot about R. Kelly for awhile, with everything else that’s going on in the world, with the pandemic, but now it’s time to face the music. 💯 #RealTalk
I sure did. If he is guilty. Let him serve his sentences.
@Cassie Park 1 that’s right
This is so sad because it is clear in my mind that R Kelly is a sick man from all accounts of what he did to these innocent girls. The saddest part of this all is that no one even tried to help him instead there were enablers to his crime who went and sort out young girls for him without seeking help for a sick minded man. Yes, R Kelly must be punished but I certainly doesn’t think he should stand alone in this regard. All those who brought these girls to him for his pleasure should face the full brunt of the law also. I’m truly sorry that he did not seek help over the years. My heart goes out to all of the young ladies and my hope is that they can heal from this terrible ordeal
Now, go after the plethora of people that supported, condoned and helped him get away with this.
I’m happy justice was done and his celebrity status didn’t interfere in that…. I just wish they would show the same energy for all the other white predators in Hollywood 🤷🏾♀️…