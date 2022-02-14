65 comments

    1. Probably becase there was quite a few children among the crowd. Otherwise you would have seen more OC and impact weapons. It’s cowardly on both sides to be fair.

    5. @Carpie agreed. Children do not belong at the protests and occupations. Hiding behind children is one of the most cowardly things I’ve seen

    1. @Cary Francis Truckers are protesting to remove mandates but the mandates don’t affect the trucking industry. Makes sense

    1. Everyone spooked by the pandemic… 31000 of the 33k deaths in this country were those 60 and older, retired..those who don’t contribute to our economy.

      As per statista covid deaths per age group.

      Those under 60 only 2300 died to covid.

      So we allowed our government to shut our economy down for 2300 deaths, when those 60 and older contributed to 31k of the 33k deaths.

      …. nice.

    2. @A W The Government was complicit in doing this to our economy, it’s not the citizens fault, it is inept governance

    4. @pwcorgi2000 Not a single BLM protest in Canada was violent. In fact they even practiced Covid19 regulations about masking and social distancing. There is no comparison to these law breakers so stop trying it just makes you look ridiculous.

  5. Umm how the hell is it sunny and warm looking in Canada when it’s like 0 degrees here in the upper midwest of America?

    3. West coast of Canada. The same
      climate extends from Northern California up the west coast, Oregon, Washington and British Columbia. But only along the coast.

    4. @Phil Sonnenberg. It’s the West Coast of Canada. Winters are often snowless and sunny days will bring temps in the 60s.

    5. So True!!!
      Hey Justin!! How is your support looking?? Pretty low eh? Wonder where you are going next? Everybody knows about Tofino now, Cuba? Back to see your dad? You have totally turned my vote from pro Liberal to never again.

    1. @Il’ana Butterfinger not everything Trudeau has told you to believe about this, is true. Practically nothing he’s said about the protesters, is factually accurate.

    2. @Marvymarie R from what I can tell they have a bunch of factions, ani -everything, no focus what so ever, it pisses me off what they are doing to the economy especially since we were starting to come ahead but what can one expect from a group that only thinks of themselves.

  11. At least the reporter HONESTLY reported it as an anti mandate protest rather than an anti Vax protest.

  17. That was like ten trucks and RV’s on the road. Lol.

  19. Canadian News: Truckers protesting for Truckers are hurting other Truckers
    Jedi: That was the worst Jedi mind trick EVER
    Sith Lord: 😂😂😂

