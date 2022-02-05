Rear Admiral Antonette Wemyss Gorman | 29 Yrs of Service | TVJ Smile Jamaica

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
24 comments
Excellent
Congratulations to my training squadie at the Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth,Devon Class of 1993. I’m so proud of you!!
Congrats 👏 well deserved …29 years is excellent achievement being apart of an organization especially the JDF
Amazing 👏
Impressive.
Shes short but leads….anyway she has a US navy surface warfare badge.👍🏼
Love har pretty face n har intellectual. You go ma’am 👍👍
Congrats on your achievement. Please General I am asking if you could increase the patrol of of the sea shore of Jamaica because this where most of the illegal weapons are entering the country. I thank you for your service over the years.
Congrats to this Powerful and strong history making Beautiful lady,!Just awesome 👏👏
Smh 😐😐😐 just a matter time before the military become a woman playground smh 🤦 woman a take the man dem role smh… but let me sit back and make dem dead fi me 🤣
Besides stating the obvious that this role is neither male or female but based on expertise, I have to say: Women HAVE been playing male roles. Especially in Jamaica, where men are so determined to abandon their responsibilities and create single parent households everywhere they go. You should worry more about that than a highly qualified professional getting the leader role she deserves.
@Mickaela Baker well sit back and watch the females go to war 🤣🤣 Jamaica has one of weakest military other countries looking at us like soft soap 🧼 🤣 only thing females can do a lead okay themno want put in the work pan the field kmt lock up in office
@Mickaela Baker I’ve listened to her interview, and she wasn’t even think about herself as a female and taking the top job. Which makes you wonder why all of a sudden, she ended up getting the job?
If she’s capable of the job, ok, sure, good luck to her, but you have to wonder if she was giving the job because she’s a woman.
“To strive to serve and not to yield” Congratulations Knoxite.
Congratulation to you and i wish you nothing but the best and we look to you for justification of the people of jamaica in what ever roll you may play.
Woman police/soldiers are hardly on the frontline and when shots fire their the first to run and hide. In the U.S military they can’t cut it in Infantry.
JDF/JCF UNDERSTAFF AND YOU HAVE PEOPLE WAITING YEARS TO GET A CALL BACK.
I don’t care what anybody says but Having a woman commanding a military team is just pathetic.
@Sting Why do you think it is, if I may ask?
Congratulations Admiral as much more to succeed and good luck best of success.
Thanks for your service Admiral Antonette Gorman . Staff shortage what! Do you still train High School Cadets ?
Congrats Madam, may the Good Lord keep and guide you in every plan you implement to take our beloved island to the next level. God Bless you.
Such A Lovely Lady! Great Lady! Congratulations!
Well done Rear Admiral!! I hope you have the opportunity to do all the things you want to do. I know corruption is working against you. The military all over isn’t something young people want to join willingly but it’s something that states need because of the world we live in.