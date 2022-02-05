Rear Admiral Antonette Wemyss Gorman | 29 Yrs of Service | TVJ Smile Jamaica 1

Rear Admiral Antonette Wemyss Gorman | 29 Yrs of Service | TVJ Smile Jamaica

24 comments

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday

Tags

24 comments

  2. Congratulations to my training squadie at the Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth,Devon Class of 1993. I’m so proud of you!!

    Reply

  3. Congrats 👏 well deserved …29 years is excellent achievement being apart of an organization especially the JDF

    Reply

  8. Congrats on your achievement. Please General I am asking if you could increase the patrol of of the sea shore of Jamaica because this where most of the illegal weapons are entering the country. I thank you for your service over the years.

    Reply

  10. Smh 😐😐😐 just a matter time before the military become a woman playground smh 🤦 woman a take the man dem role smh… but let me sit back and make dem dead fi me 🤣

    Reply

    1. Besides stating the obvious that this role is neither male or female but based on expertise, I have to say: Women HAVE been playing male roles. Especially in Jamaica, where men are so determined to abandon their responsibilities and create single parent households everywhere they go. You should worry more about that than a highly qualified professional getting the leader role she deserves.

      Reply

    2. @Mickaela Baker well sit back and watch the females go to war 🤣🤣 Jamaica has one of weakest military other countries looking at us like soft soap 🧼 🤣 only thing females can do a lead okay themno want put in the work pan the field kmt lock up in office

      Reply

    3. @Mickaela Baker I’ve listened to her interview, and she wasn’t even think about herself as a female and taking the top job. Which makes you wonder why all of a sudden, she ended up getting the job?
      If she’s capable of the job, ok, sure, good luck to her, but you have to wonder if she was giving the job because she’s a woman.

      Reply

  12. Congratulation to you and i wish you nothing but the best and we look to you for justification of the people of jamaica in what ever roll you may play.

    Reply

  13. Woman police/soldiers are hardly on the frontline and when shots fire their the first to run and hide. In the U.S military they can’t cut it in Infantry.

    Reply

  17. Thanks for your service Admiral Antonette Gorman . Staff shortage what! Do you still train High School Cadets ?

    Reply

  18. Congrats Madam, may the Good Lord keep and guide you in every plan you implement to take our beloved island to the next level. God Bless you.

    Reply

  20. Well done Rear Admiral!! I hope you have the opportunity to do all the things you want to do. I know corruption is working against you. The military all over isn’t something young people want to join willingly but it’s something that states need because of the world we live in.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.