76 comments

  1. Inflation has taken DOWN Empires and the US won’t be an exception unfortunately.

    Inflation at all-time high despite several rate hikes while recession is officially confirmed.

    Reply

  3. Such a strong labor market, but also announcements by corporations stating layoffs and hiring freezes.

    If the FED is not going to be economists but liars like our politicians, they need to go too. Decades of their kick the can down the road policy is why we have this INFLATION.

    Reply

    1. “fears?” We are now officially in a recession. Is it time for Joe to take that competency test yet?

      Reply

    2. Any Capitalist would be thrilled that corporations are making record profits. What are you?

      Reply

  6. Brandon’s inflation is at a 41 year high! His 28% approval rating, even with a biased msm and social media, screams… Let’s go Brandon! I agree!

    Reply

    3. Even though Biden said he was prepared for the job you really can’t blame Biden. Nothing will be his fault ever.

      Reply

  7. “fears?” We are now officially in a recession. Is it time for Joe to take that competency test yet?

    Reply

    1. @Dave Waldon The most Conservative state in the US is Mississippi. That must be where all the logical people do all the logical things and make the big money!

      Reply

  8. There is no inflation.
    There is a little inflation but it is transitory.
    There is higher inflation but it is transitory.
    There is inflation but it is (fill in the excuse).
    Inflation is high but no chance of a recession.
    Recession is not on the radar.
    Two quarters of falling GDP is not a recession…what is next? They are going to redefine what it is to be poor😁

    Reply

    1. Like Q1’20 at -4.8% and Q2’20 at -33%. Those two consecutive quarters? Will your memory hole ever fill up?

      Reply

    2. You need to drop the word “technical”, it adds nothing. And don’t let any of those lefties get away with using it either, it’s intended to downgrade the idea of a recession.

      Reply

  12. In the book of “The Definition of Investments and Finance Terms”

    Recession – downturn in economic activity, defined by many economist as at least two consecutive quarters of decline in a country’s GDP

    Reply

    2. Any Democrat who dares to deny that reality is one you have permission to give an orbital blowout to.

      Reply

    3. @#SuperOldGameSaturday, and don’t let them get away with saying “technical recession”, as if there’s any other sort, or to deliver some blustering horsesh1t in a light-hearted, whimsical way, like this fairy and his social studies girlfriends. Deliver them a firm slap across the chops and bellow “What???” right into their soft faces.

      Reply

  13. Remember when Brandon said in a July 19th speech last year. “Some folks have raised worries that this could be a sign of persistent inflation. But that is not our view.” FJB

    Reply

    2. @Jason C identity matters. If recession now identifies as ” prosperity” , please call it prosperity.

      Reply

    5. @Star Sojourner The identify game does have it’s upsides. Just ask Senator Elizabeth Warren, who identifies as Native American.

      Reply

  15. “does the technical definition recession matter” what a joke, trying anything to cover and damage control. Everything in price is way up

    Reply

    1. Inflation is way up for many years now. Anything you buy in life that matters is somewhat unaffordable to many people, especially the younger generation. College university costs are up as much as 500% from the 1980’s and can bankrupt you. Homes & automobiles way up. Insurance, taxes, medical bills, phone & cable, food, smokes, liquor, weed & gasoline eats up the rest of most people’s money!!

      Reply

    2. If it doesn’t matter, why should her employer bother employing her to discern such things lol it’s laughable.

      Reply

  17. “We’re not in a recession because we redefined what a recession is. We’ve also redefined what growth is. So the US economy has had two quarters of growth.”
    – Treasury Sec. Janet “Manure Sellin” Yellin

    Reply

  19. A chief economist asking “does it matter” that we’re in a recession… I think it’s time for ADP to find a new economist.

    Reply

  20. “One technical definition of recession” “but do the semantics even matter”

    This is CNN 😂

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.