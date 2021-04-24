Record Label Creating Scholarship Opportunities | TVJ Smile Jamaica

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjsmilejamaica
God bless this magnificent movements and all the lives that they will touch moving forward🙏🏽🙏🏽💕
That’s a blessing from God above, and Kellisha may God almighty draw you to and protect you from all harm and destruction.
🇯🇲 Very good jester & precedent by a record label.
I would be even more impress if they have as a mandate, regular workshops to educate young artistes about the business intricacies of the industry.
Just like the security forces, record labels from time immemorial, has been stigmatized as oppressive & exploitive forces over poor people.
Positives.