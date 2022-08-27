Recycling Tips for Your Home | Is Jamaica Plastic Free Yet? TVJ Smile Jamaica

3 comments
Recycling Tips for Your Home | Is Jamaica Plastic Free Yet? TVJ Smile Jamaica 1

Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

3 comments

  2. Went to Jamaica after 3 years not going due to c19. The rural areas have turned into full dumps. There are plastic bottles everywhere on the roadsides even in the bushes and forests and no garbage pick up for years now. There are literally millions of bottles strewn everywhere. I don’t know how the minister of environmental still has a job.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.