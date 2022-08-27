Recycling Tips for Your Home | Is Jamaica Plastic Free Yet? TVJ Smile Jamaica

Recent Post
3 comments
Okay great thanks 👍 for the update
Went to Jamaica after 3 years not going due to c19. The rural areas have turned into full dumps. There are plastic bottles everywhere on the roadsides even in the bushes and forests and no garbage pick up for years now. There are literally millions of bottles strewn everywhere. I don’t know how the minister of environmental still has a job.
Every 3 months we see garbage truck. Rat flies and roach we have to fighting now